Key West, FL

cbs12.com

Bodies of 3 migrants found near the Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS12) — The bodies of 3 female migrants were found near Naval Air Station Key West on Saturday. This marks the third time since Thursday that the Monroe County's Sheriff's Office has removed bodies in the area of Boca Chica Key and channel bringing them to a total of four females and one male.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
bulletin-news.com

Human Remains Found in Mangroves in Florida Keys

Authorities are looking into the discovery of what seem to be human remains in the Florida Keys mangroves. The remains were discovered Wednesday morning by two persons who were trying to secure a boat close to Mile Marker 5.5, not far from Stock Island, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office authorities.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Stock Island, FL
Key West, FL
Key West, FL
Click10.com

Second person arrested after toddler kidnapped at hotel in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. – A 49-year-old Marathon man is the second person to be arrested after authorities said a 16-month-old toddler was kidnapped from a hotel. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Jan Hans Gasperik was driving a vehicle that was stopped by deputies Wednesday after Zita Gasperik, 49, also of Marathon, kidnapped the child.
MARATHON, FL
Click10.com

Woman accused of kidnapping toddler at hotel in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. – A 49-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on accusations that she kidnapped a 16-month-old child from a hotel in the Florida Keys. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Marathon around 8:30 a.m. where an employee told authorities that Zita Gasperik took her child without her permission.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

TV SPECIAL FEATURES KEY WEST’S 117-YEAR-OLD HAUNTED DOLL

Key West’s oldest resident is 117 years old. He wears an outdated sailor suit and carries a stuffed animal tucked under his right arm. He spends most of his time staring blankly at those who visit. They approach him cautiously, a mix of intrigue and fear evident on their face and audible in the false bravado that makes their voice louder than necessary.
KEY WEST, FL

