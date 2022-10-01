Read full article on original website
‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Lands ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Screenwriter Michael Waldron
Marvel Studios is one step closer to “Secret Wars.” The company has tapped “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” screenwriter Michael Waldron to write the script for 2025’s “Avengers: Secret Wars,” the climactic final film in the Multiverse Saga. Waldron has been instrumental in crafting the multiverse within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He created and served as head writer on the 2021 Disney+ series “Loki,” in which the single, sacred Marvel timeline was ultimately fractured into a multiplicity of alternative realities. In “Doctor Strange 2,” Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) encounters several new dimensions, and in the film’s mid-credits scene, he...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Smile’ set to win the first box office weekend of spooky season, but ‘Bros’ is the real horror show
This weekend’s box office was a big one for a Hollywood still rebounding from a pandemic and the ongoing competition from streaming services. Early receipts show horror movie Smile crushing and new entry Bros not doing great. With early numbers being tabulated, Smile looks like it’s going to pull...
wegotthiscovered.com
An upcoming horror movie’s unique marketing campaign leaves fans equal parts impressed and unsettled
Horror owes so much to marketing to get into the consciousness of the public before they’ve even seen the film, and the upcoming release Smile is dialing the effort up to eleven. Before everyone became well-acquainted with 2007’s Paranormal Activity, it was marketed in such a way audiences needed...
wegotthiscovered.com
A scene from a PG-13 horror is still capable of keeping fans up all night
The draw of a great horror movie is its lingering effect on its audience, the way a scene can creep up on you again when you least expect it. Some forms of evil, terrifying haunts, and mysterious beings crawl into the deepest folds of your memory and make a home there.
Jack Ging, Actor in ‘The A-Team’ and Clint Eastwood Films, Dead at 90
Jack Ging, a famed character actor best recognized for roles opposite Clint Eastwood and as General Harlan “Bull” Fulbright on the classic TV series The A-Team, passed away Friday. He was 90 years old. Ging passed away peacefully in his home in La Quinta, California due to natural...
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
ComicBook
The Flash Producer Barbara Muschietti Shares New Set Photo From Ezra Miller Movie
Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been pretty up in the air. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav inherited a ton of problems like the ongoing Ezra Miller situation, in which The Flash star has been accused of numerous crimes. Miller was arrested multiple times while in Hawaii, including for assault at a karaoke bar, and some other stuff. The actor recently apologized for his erratic behavior and the studio doubled down on their plans to release the superhero movie. Now, producer Barbara Muschietti has shared a new image from behind-the-scenes of the movie.
Billy Eichner Says That “Straight People” Didn’t Show Up For “Bros” After A Disappointing Box Office Opening
"It is special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often."
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has A Full-Length Trailer, And We Finally Get A Look At The New Suit
"We know what you whisper: 'They have lost their protector; now is our time to strike.'"
New Smile trailer promises relentless jump scares and nightmarish grins in "gnarly" new horror movie
Paramount Pictures has unveiled the final trailer for new horror movie Smile — and it threatens to shake up even the most hardened of genre fans. Full of screaming, jump scares, people being set on fire, and nightmarish grins, it's certainly not for the faint of heart... Directed by...
techaiapp.com
Peacock’s Halloween Horror Collection: Which Scary Flicks are Included?
September has finally ended and here comes October. With October, of course, comes Halloween. To jumpstart the Halloween season even if October is just starting, Peacock has announced its Halloween Horror collection. Perfect for those who want to binge-watch horror movies to their hearts’ content, the collection includes some well-known classics in the genre.
ComicBook
Japanese Horror Filmmaker Takashi Miike Has a Disney+ Series Arriving This Year, But There's A Catch
Legendary Japaneses horror director Takashi Miike has a show coming to Disney+...but only in Korea (at least for now). The filmmaker is rolling out Connect as an exclusive to Disney+ in Korea, with no clear release plan for the U.S. yet. The show, which will premiere in December, stars Jung Hae-in, Go Kyung-pyo, and Kim Hye-jun, and is the first South Korean drama to be produced by a Japanese studio. It is set to premiere at 27th Busan International Film Festival in "Onscreen Section" later this month.
‘Bones and All’ Trailer: Mark Rylance Plays Creepy Oddball Alongside Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell
Mark Rylance plays a decidedly creepy oddball in the official trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, which was dropped on Thursday by MGM. “You look like the kind that’s convinced themselves he’s got this under his thumb,” Sully, Rylance’s character, at one point tells cannibal drifter Lee, played by Timothée Chalamet, as he joins Maren (Taylor Russell) on a cross-country odyssey to understand why she has to kill and eat the people that love her.More from The Hollywood ReporterLondon Film Fest Adds 'Bones and All,' 'Bros,' 'No Bears' to LineupTimothee Chalamet, as First Solo Man on British Vogue Cover,...
Movie review: 'Hocus Pocus 2' is a cute witch comedy sequel
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Hocus Pocus 2, on Disney+ Friday, shows it's never too late for a legacy sequel. After 29 years since the release of Hocus Pocus, the sequel has new fun with a modern perspective. In 1653 Salem, the young Sanderson sisters discover their spellbook, which...
‘Halloween Ends’ Final Trailer: Bye Bye, Michael Myers
Is this the last time we will see Michael Myers? Almost definitely not! Someone’s going to make another reboot or remake eventually. But that is how Universal is selling Halloween Ends. As the title suggests, this is the final battle between Mr. Myers and his eternal nemesis, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode.
10 Smartest Black Characters In Horror Films
Just in time to kick off Halloween season, we highlighted 10 Black horror film characters that made it to the end by using their brains.
Classic Halloween Film ‘Trick ‘R Treat’ Playing on Casper Big Screen for 3 Nights Only
The year is 2007. It's not exactly a banner year for horror movies. But one movie came out that immediately grabbed fans by the gullet. It's called 'Trick 'R Treat,' and, in the years since its release, it has become not only a cult classic, but a Halloween classic as well.
theplaylist.net
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Trailer: New Netflix Horror Anthology Hits The Streamer On October 25
By this point, Guillermo del Toro is a household name equivalent with the cinematic macabre. And that’s what Netflix is banking on with their new anthology, curated by del Toro himself. “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities” showcases the director’s talents with eight other horror directors in a new eight-episode limited series, just in time for Halloween.
