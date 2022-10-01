Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Apple Dumplings With Bourbon-Caramel Sauce
You've made apple pie, you're sick of apple cakes, but you still want to make a delicious apple dessert that uses the best of the fall apples. Our solution? Apple Dumplings. This easy baked apple dessert starts with store-bought pie dough, and with a bit of pinching makes juicy old-fashioned apple dumplings with a new school twist: Bourbon-Caramel Sauce. The bourbon adds hints of vanilla to the sweet and slightly bitter caramel sauce. These dumplings are best served hot out of the oven with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream, but even eaten on their own, they're a gooey, warm bundle of fall that isn't just another pie.
thecountrycook.net
Homestyle Chicken & Noodles - Weekend Potluck #550
Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck were these Homestyle Chicken & Noodles from Grandma Honey's House. Our other featured recipes include: Peanut Butter Spider Cookies from Tried & True Recipes, Cowboy Beef Dip from Homemade on a Weeknight and Mandy is sharing her secret ingredient for Super Moist Banana Bread!
princesspinkygirl.com
Chicken Enchilada Bake
This easy Chicken Enchilada Bake recipe makes a Mexican-inspired meal that is ready for the oven in only 15 minutes. A bubble-up enchilada casserole is so quick and simple to prepare by cooking chicken, black beans, corn, sauce, seasonings, and cheese in a single skillet and baking it with biscuit pieces.
Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bomb: Recipes Worth Making
Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bombs explode with flavors too good to resist! To make a batch of 15 you only need four ingredients and 30 minutes of prep. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients...
recipesgram.com
Cake Recipe Without Milk, Eggs, and Butter Added (Water Only!)
This cake with water (without milk, butter, and eggs) recipe comes from my nonna Angela notebook with recipes. The Torta all’acqua senza uoava, latte e burro recipe is so old but it tastes so good that I made it twice in 3 days. When me and my cousins were little she was preparing this quick cake for us each time when we wanted to eat something sweet. Here is the recipe:
The Last Drop Distillers Is Releasing a Blend of Kentucky Bourbon and Rye for $4,000 a Bottle
The Last Drop Distillers of London is known for hunting down the literal last drops of single malt scotch, Cognac and Japanese whisky to bottle for its pricy collection of spirits. The latest luxury whiskey from the company shifts the focus to America, a blend of vintage Kentucky bourbon and rye whiskey compiled by Sazerac master blender Drew Mayville. And in the spirit of the company name, this will not be repeated—once these whiskeys are gone, they are gone forever. Release No. 28: The Last Drop Signature Blend of Kentucky Straight Whiskeys is the second signature blend from the company—the first...
How to Make an Almond Flour Pie Crust That’s Keto and Gluten-Free
A good pie crust is the base of so many recipes, from sweet pies to savory supper pies and quiches. If you’re trying to eat healthier or avoiding allergens, this almond flour pie crust is a good recipe to try. It uses only five ingredients, all of which are gluten-free, dairy-free and keto.
Epicurious
Simple Bread Pudding With Melted Ice Cream Sauce
Active Time 20 minutes Total Time 1 hour 5 minutes, plus cooling time. Bread pudding is a delicious and satisfying way to use up. , but it’s also an easy, crowd-pleasing dessert that’s worth making for a special occasion. I keep things simple here with brioche and a custard that’s gently spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg. Challah would also be a great option. The best bread for bread pudding is soft and tender—avoid using hearty sourdough or dense rye breads.
rsvplive.ie
Three things you should never cook in the airfryer, from an airfryer food fan and recipe maker
Airfryers are becoming more and more popular, with Curries even reporting a surge in people flocking to buy the handy small appliance. We are all obsessed with our airfryers these days, especially since finding out how much more energy efficient they are to run compared to an oven. An airfryer...
The Daily South
Sugar-And-Pumpkin Spice Muffins
It's easy to reach for canned pumpkin when baking—it's a reliable store-bought shortcut—but there's nothing quite like freshly roasted pumpkin in baking, especially in these pumpkin muffins. It's not all that hard to do either! Simply throw a whole sugar pumpkin in the oven, and let the heat work its magic. Then scoop out the seeds, separate the skin from the flesh, and mash—or throw it in the food processor for a quick spin.
UV Cavalier Daily
Top five overnight oats flavors
I have been growing tired of my usual breakfast rotation. My early classes force me to stick to effortless morning meals, but there’s only so much yogurt and cereal a person can take. Thankfully, TikTok — somehow sensing my breakfast dilemma — recently presented a great option — overnight oats. Different recipes monopolized my For-You page on TikTok, so I took the hint and tried them out.
Drew Barrymore’s Pizza Salad Recipe Has Foodies Totally Divided
Watch: Drew Barrymore DMs Gigi Hadid, Charli D'Amelio & More!. The Santa Clarita diet is a unique one after all. Drew Barrymore shared a personal recipes of hers on social media—a pizza salad. The actress gave step-by-step instructions on how to recreate the dish on TikTok, leaving fans to weigh in with chimes of "Drew!!! No!!!" or leave supportive messages like, "The chaos is what I'm here for."
How to Make Empanada Dough to Fill and Bake
It’s hard to beat the combination of tender pockets of dough stuffed with yummy filling inside. From Central and South America, we are gifted the empanada — flaky crust filled with meat, potato, veggies, and sometimes rice. Here’s how to make the dough, stuff it with your choice of filling, and bake it.
Bon Appétit
Chocolate Pecan Pie With Chantilly Cream
This recipe for silky, crunchy chocolate pecan pie is the secret to appeasing each and every one of your potluck guests. Pastry chef Liana Sinclair of Supperland in Charlotte, North Carolina—one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022—finds the traditional version of the Southern classic a tad sweet, so she keeps her rendition in check with the savory deep and bittersweet notes of chocolate in three ways. First, she adds Dutch cocoa powder to the flaky, buttery pie shell. Next, she tosses semisweet chocolate wafers into the unbaked pie crust before laying on the pecans and pouring the pie filling over the lot. Finally, Sinclair gilds her baked pie with a chantilly (a fancy word for whipped cream) that’s enriched with melted chocolate and a splash of bourbon. Feel free to swap out the spirit for hazelnut liqueur if you’re a Nutella lover or spiced rum when the holidays roll around—or, if you don’t keep alcohol around, swap it out for 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract. Classic pecan pie? You’ve got some competition.
recipesgram.com
Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake
The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
KPBS
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: The Real Fettuccine Alfredo
Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now. On this episode, we take a trip to Rome in search of authentic Fettuccine Alfredo. Back in the kitchen, Christopher Kimball demonstrates the rich, yet simplified version of an often heavy and cream-laden dish. Milk Street...
Real Simple
Apple Pie Skillet Cake
If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
princesspinkygirl.com
Apple Cider Martini
Our Apple Cider Martini recipe is a tasty twist on the classic vodka martini, simply prepared with apple cider, apple crown royal, maple syrup, and Cointreau. Full of fall flavor with the perfect balance of sweet, tart, and tangy, there is nothing better than sipping a cocktail that can be made in only 2 minutes!
12tomatoes.com
Grandmére’s Cheesy Tuna Casserole
Cooking for the grandkids isn’t always the easiest when there’s a handful of tiny critics to please. However, this was rarely an issue for my Grandmére as she always had something on hand that was quick, simple, delicious and her favorite part: within the budget. One such recipe is her spin on the classic Cheesy Tuna Casserole. Served up with whatever is in the pantry and a side of nostalgia, this recipe is sure to be a hit at dinner for every generation.
