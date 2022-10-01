Read full article on original website
Women who were under Russian occupation for six months speak out
More than 300 Ukrainian villages and towns have been liberated in four days of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, according to Ukrainian officials. CNN’s Melissa Bell speaks to residents about their experiences under Russia’s six-month occupation.
Lebanon-Express
War in Ukraine: Russian military gear stores see a boom of customers
Military gear stores in one Russian region have seen a boom of customers since the partial mobilisation of reservists was announced by the country's President Vladimir Putin last week.
KTVU FOX 2
Concerns over student safety at UC Berkeley campus
Crime concerns continue on UC Berkeley's campus. Hours after university officials spoke with parents to ease safety concerns, two people were attacked, one with a knife.
