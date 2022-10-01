Read full article on original website
Kansas man sentenced for fatally stabbing sister's ex-boyfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County judge this week sentenced 24-year-old Morgan Prager of Pittsburg, Kansas to more than 20-years in prison for fatally stabbing his sister's ex-boyfriend during a fight, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In January 2020, police responded to an assault call and found...
Riverton man pleads guilty, 8 years DOC
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Riverton, Kan. man has plead guilty to various Cherokee County crimes now resulting in a prison term. Adam C. Evans, age 37, was sentenced to 104 months imprisonment. Adam Evans no shoes, cuffed, being walked out of the woods and to a patrol car for arrest Sunday, August 29, 2021. “The roughly eight and a...
Trash truck worker killed by a pickup truck near Independence
A 60-year-old Independence trash truck worker died after he was struck by a pickup just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Witnesses: Man hit while working, dies after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A pedestrian dies after a crash in Montgomery County, but authorities are not releasing details at this time about the possible driver. The County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened this morning around 6:53 am. Deputies, fire and EMS personnel responded to County Road 3706 CR 4475 (West Oak Street). They heard about a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
