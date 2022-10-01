Read full article on original website
Kansas man sentenced for fatally stabbing sister's ex-boyfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County judge this week sentenced 24-year-old Morgan Prager of Pittsburg, Kansas to more than 20-years in prison for fatally stabbing his sister's ex-boyfriend during a fight, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In January 2020, police responded to an assault call and found...
Riverton man pleads guilty, 8 years DOC
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Riverton, Kan. man has plead guilty to various Cherokee County crimes now resulting in a prison term. Adam C. Evans, age 37, was sentenced to 104 months imprisonment. Adam Evans no shoes, cuffed, being walked out of the woods and to a patrol car for arrest Sunday, August 29, 2021. “The roughly eight and a...
Trash truck worker killed by a pickup truck near Independence
A 60-year-old Independence trash truck worker died after he was struck by a pickup just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Injured in a Fiery Crash in Osage County
A Bartlesville man is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Osage County on Saturday. Lee Watson, 51, of Bartlesville was traveling on County Road 2145 at County Road 2706, approximately 3 mile west of Bartlesville in Osage County at about 3:15pm when his vehicle departed roadway to the right for an unknown reason. According to the OHP, Watson's vehicle went approximately 220 feet, crossing County Road 2145 striking a tree. The vehicle then caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames. A couple of witnesses were able to pull Watson from his vehicle.
Witnesses: Man hit while working, dies after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A pedestrian dies after a crash in Montgomery County, but authorities are not releasing details at this time about the possible driver. The County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened this morning around 6:53 am. Deputies, fire and EMS personnel responded to County Road 3706 CR 4475 (West Oak Street). They heard about a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
OSBI investigating after human remains found in Nowata County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is on the scene of a human remains discovery in rural Nowatta County.
koamnewsnow.com
Independence Officials ask residents to cut back on water usage
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – Due to persistent drought conditions, Engineers with the City of Independence ask residents to conserve water heading into the Fall months. According to City Engineer, John Garris the Verdigris River which is the City’s primary source of water has been struggling to meet the City’s needs. In the upcoming fall months, the water demand will lessen and he said, the citizens should conserve as much water as possible since the forecast still shows a lack of heavy rainfall.
