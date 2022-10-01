ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Seeding meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 4

The 2022 NJSIAA girls tennis seeding meeting will take place at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The seeding committee will dish out seeds for each sectional team tournament as well as for the singles and doubles tournaments. Check below for the pairings and be sure to...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Sports
City
New Hope, PA
City
Lawrence Township, NJ
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Mercer County, NJ
City
Lawrence, PA
City
Pennington, NJ
City
Southampton Township, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Sports
City
Princeton, NJ
City
Southampton, PA
City
Lawrenceville, PA
City
Hightstown, NJ
NJ.com

Clifton cruises to a win over Passaic - Football recap

Devon Stroble scored twice on the ground while Romelo Tables added a rushing and a passing TD as Clifton rolled to a 48-0 victory at home over Passaic. Clifton (3-2) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and a single TD in the final period. Stroble scored...
CLIFTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Notre Dame 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
New Jersey Globe

Lots at stake in Trenton local races after years of rancor

It’s been a rough few years for local government in New Jersey’s capital city. Ever since Mayor Reed Gusciora took office in 2018, relations between the mayor’s office, the city council, and various arms of the city bureaucracy have steadily deteriorated. Trenton, already one of the state’s more economically challenged cities, has become known in statewide political circles for dysfunction and offensive statements, mostly coming from its rancorous city council.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy