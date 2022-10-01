TrUth Speaks Volumes, Truly! • KYS Versus Interview

Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer’s eerily effective God’s Creatures, starring Emily Watson, opens with an unexpected return. The son of Aileen O’Hara (Watson) has just come home, showing up in their tiny, Irish fishing village unannounced after some time away in Australia. It’s a somber occasion — a local fisherman has just drowned — but for Aileen, especially, this is a joyous moment. Brian (Paul Mescal, of Normal People fame) is something of a mama’s boy. He did not stay in touch while he was away, breaking his mother’s heart, though some part of her must have remained optimistic about his return, because in the meantime, she’s maintained payments on his fishing license — just in case. Brian is a young man and a little impatient. You get the sense that he’s mostly looking for an expeditious way to make money as a laborer, because this is what he starts doing — with his mother’s help — as soon as he gets home, breaking the rules just so to get what he wants, even when it’s dangerous. “Boys will be boys,” his sister Erin (Toni O’Rourke) chides; being a new mother to an infant son herself, she knows all about the O’Hara men and is wary of what she knows. God’s Creatures suggests that she’s right to be.

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO