TrUth Speaks Volumes, Truly! • KYS Versus Interview

By Little Bacon Bear
 2 days ago

Getting on-air support night for night was seemingly not a struggle for TrUth Speaks Volumes. Through her KYS Versus win, Truth’s fans showed out for her song with Jay 28, Myself. In an exclusive interview with Little Bacon Bear, she shared a bit about her journey as an artist in the LGBTQIA community to marriage, to her collaborations through out the DMV.

Get to know TrUth Speaks Volumes!

Stream her winning single ‘Myself’

Follow TrUth Speaks Volumes

Follow Little Bacon Bear

Check The Coll3ctive’s EP – Pressure

Want an interview? DMV Artists ONLY!
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT

