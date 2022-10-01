ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort

A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
FOUND: 23-year-old missing Bend man

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police have found the 23-year-old Bend man who was missing Sunday, according to the Bend Police Department. He was last seen behind WinCo Foods near Northeast Third Street and the Bend River Mall around 3 a.m. An hour after issuing the alert, police stated he...
Roof fire at Bend bar quickly put out

Firefighters made quick work of a roof fire at a bar in Bend Wednesday. A roofing company was doing repairs at Big E’s Sports Bar and Grill off SE Cleveland Avenue near 3rd Street and sparked a fire. Smoke got inside and the building was evacuated. Bend Fire and...
Downtown end vigil held for passing of Deb Auchery

A vigil was held Friday evening at Peace Corner in downtown Bend to mark the passing of drag queen Deb Auchery, an active organizer of many local groups, including Out Central Oregon and local comedy. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
Death Investigation, Deschutes, Co., Sept. 27

On Sunday, Septeber25, 2022 at 8:28 AM, the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located an adult male, identified as Trevit C. Law (45) of Redmond, who had been shot. Responding officers provided immediate first aid but Law was pronounced deceased. During the subsequent investigation, Skyler R. Myers (32) of Redmond was developed as the suspect in the shooting. A multi-agency effort tracked Myers approximately 7 hours, eventually locating him near Gift Road and the Deschutes Canal. Myers sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to St. Charles Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted in the ground search by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department and Redmond Police Department. The investigation is active and no further information will be released at this time.
▶️ Downtown Bend plays host to two festivals

The streets of Downtown Bend were filled with oompah music and artisans Saturday. The Bend Oktoberfest is being held alongside the Bend Fall Festival. Artisans, games, and music filled NW Wall Street, while Oktoberfest events were held at various venues around downtown. Traditional German music filled the air as festival...
▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok

He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
CULVER, OR

