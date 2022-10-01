Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
McKenzie Bridge woman killed when semi rear-ends car, closing Hwy. 126 for 6 hours
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A McKenzie Bridge resident was killed and two others were seriously injured Friday evening when a driver stopped to turn into a driveway on Highway 126 was rear-ended by a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Sunday. Troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 6...
Serious-injury crash closes Highway 97 north of Redmond; drivers urged to avoid area
A serious crash closed U.S. Highway 97 just north of Redmond Thursday night, and ODOT advised motorists to expect extended delays and avoid the area. The post Serious-injury crash closes Highway 97 north of Redmond; drivers urged to avoid area appeared first on KTVZ.
nbc16.com
Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries
A Klamath County ambulance taking a critical patient to St. Charles Bend struck a car in a busy northeast Bend intersection Thursday morning, causing no serious injuries but tying up traffic for a time, police said. The post Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries appeared first on KTVZ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort
A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cedar Creek Fire now 25% contained; Here’s the new day-by-day growth map
Efforts to stop the Cedar Creek Fire reached a milestone Thursday. The fire that started nearly two months ago is now 25% contained. You can watch the day-by-day growth of the fire from August 4 through September 29 in the player above. Here is the Thursday morning update from InciWeb.
kptv.com
FOUND: 23-year-old missing Bend man
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police have found the 23-year-old Bend man who was missing Sunday, according to the Bend Police Department. He was last seen behind WinCo Foods near Northeast Third Street and the Bend River Mall around 3 a.m. An hour after issuing the alert, police stated he...
Two Bend men shot during late-night dispute at NE Bend residence; both reported in stable condition
Two Bend men were shot during a dispute at a northeast Bend residence late Saturday night and were in stable condition Sunday at St. Charles Bend, police said. The post Two Bend men shot during late-night dispute at NE Bend residence; both reported in stable condition appeared first on KTVZ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Ambulance carrying critical patient collides with car in Bend intersection
An ambulance carrying a critical patient to St. Charles Medical Center collided with a car in a Bend intersection Thursday morning. Bend Police say the Klamath County ambulance was headed northbound on NE 27th Street at Highway 20 around 11:08 a.m. The ambulance initially stopped for a red light, but...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Goats clear dry vegetation in Bend neighborhood to create defensible space
Scott Martin’s herd of goats clear out flammable vegetation for fire-wise clean-up efforts in Bend. “When they come out of the truck, they go straight off eatin’…” Martin said. The four-legged living lawnmowers were hard at work at The Parks at Broken Top near Cascade Middle...
centraloregondaily.com
Roof fire at Bend bar quickly put out
Firefighters made quick work of a roof fire at a bar in Bend Wednesday. A roofing company was doing repairs at Big E’s Sports Bar and Grill off SE Cleveland Avenue near 3rd Street and sparked a fire. Smoke got inside and the building was evacuated. Bend Fire and...
KTVZ
Downtown end vigil held for passing of Deb Auchery
A vigil was held Friday evening at Peace Corner in downtown Bend to mark the passing of drag queen Deb Auchery, an active organizer of many local groups, including Out Central Oregon and local comedy. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Deschutes, Co., Sept. 27
On Sunday, Septeber25, 2022 at 8:28 AM, the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located an adult male, identified as Trevit C. Law (45) of Redmond, who had been shot. Responding officers provided immediate first aid but Law was pronounced deceased. During the subsequent investigation, Skyler R. Myers (32) of Redmond was developed as the suspect in the shooting. A multi-agency effort tracked Myers approximately 7 hours, eventually locating him near Gift Road and the Deschutes Canal. Myers sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to St. Charles Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted in the ground search by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department and Redmond Police Department. The investigation is active and no further information will be released at this time.
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
Drug agents arrest two C.O. men, seize drugs after traffic stop on Warm Springs Reservation
Central Oregon drug agents arrested two men, from Bend and La Pine, and seized a variety of drugs on Tuesday after a traffic stop by Warm Springs Tribal Police on Highway 26, officials said. The post Drug agents arrest two C.O. men, seize drugs after traffic stop on Warm Springs Reservation appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Downtown Bend plays host to two festivals
The streets of Downtown Bend were filled with oompah music and artisans Saturday. The Bend Oktoberfest is being held alongside the Bend Fall Festival. Artisans, games, and music filled NW Wall Street, while Oktoberfest events were held at various venues around downtown. Traditional German music filled the air as festival...
Tri-City Herald
Girl swimming in river finds human bones, and then cops find more, Oregon police say
A teen girl found skeletal remains while swimming in an Oregon river this summer, authorities said. Now police are trying to identify the human remains. The remains were found on Aug. 27 in the Deschutes River in Bend and confirmed to be human by the medical examiner’s office, Bend police said in a Sept. 27 news release.
VIDEO: Man released from jail appears to steal police’s front desk bell
A man recently released from the Crook County Jail allegedly stole a call bell from the front desk of the Prineville Police Department earlier this week.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok
He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
Oregon State Police release details of apparent murder-suicide south of Redmond
A 45-year-old Redmond man was found fatally shot at a home south of Redmond Sunday morning and the 30-year-old suspect in the killing was found later in the day with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound, Oregon State Police said. The post Oregon State Police release details of apparent murder-suicide south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0