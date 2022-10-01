ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Girls Tennis: Seeding meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 4

The 2022 NJSIAA girls tennis seeding meeting will take place at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The seeding committee will dish out seeds for each sectional team tournament as well as for the singles and doubles tournaments. Check below for the pairings and be sure to...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Football: Ridge shuts down Bridgewater-Raritan

Despite Bridgewater-Raritan QB Joe Spirra going 8-for-13 for 84 yards, Ridge rolled to a 35-0 victory in Bridgewater. With the win, Ridge won its second in a row and improved to 3-2. It has also allowed just seven points in the last two weeks. Matt Maciolek led Bridgewater-Raritan (2-4) receiving...
RARITAN, NJ
