Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Historic night for Williams fuels Buckeyes’ 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Football: Williams scores 5 touchdowns, No. 3 Ohio State routs Rutgers 49-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Youthful Glassboro is turning the tide
It wasn’t long ago that Glassboro was a major player in South Jersey Group 1 soccer, but the past five years haven’t been kind to the Bulldogs, who won just 10 games in the five-year period from 2017-21. But based on early returns this season, the tide may...
Paterson Eastside knocks off No. 15 Ridgewood when kick is missed on final play
It came down to the final play of the game. A missed field goal sealed the upset when Paterson Eastside earned a 12-10 victory over Ridgewood, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Saturday night in Paterson. The Ghosts (3-2) handed the Maroons (4-1) their first loss when the...
Football: Howard scores 3 TDs to lead Manasquan to first victory
Jhamier Howard has been a do-it-all player for Manasquan all season long. On Friday night, he showed it off again. Howard scored three touchdowns, all in different ways, to lead Manasquan to a 42-7 victory over Manchester Township in Manchester. Manasquan (1-3) put this game away early with 35 points...
HS football Week 5 statewide stats leaders: Who lit it up in N.J. over the weekend?
A Burlington City team that struggled through the first five weeks of this season season, finally got a chance to dance in the spotlight thanks to junior quarterback Ayden Shansey and senior receiver Aaron Young. The Blue Devils entered Friday’s game against New Egypt 0-5 and carrying a nine-game losing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girls Tennis: Seeding meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 4
The 2022 NJSIAA girls tennis seeding meeting will take place at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The seeding committee will dish out seeds for each sectional team tournament as well as for the singles and doubles tournaments. Check below for the pairings and be sure to...
Eagles are 4-0 but 4 teams have a legitimate shot at giving them their 1st loss
PHILADELPHIA – In 2004, the Eagles were 4-0, having just defeated the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, with Donovan McNabb at quarterback and defensive players such as defensive end Hugh Douglas putting pressure on quarterbacks. The Eagles have not started 4-0 since that season. However, 18 seasons later, the...
Football: Ground game leads Union City to upset of No. 11 Irvington
Union City rushed for 261 yards and its defense did not allow a touchdown en route to a 19-15 upset victory over Irvington, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in Union City. Tyler Koffa scored from 31 yards out to give Union City (4-1) an early lead. Koffa rushed for a game-high 104 yards on 15 carries.
Eagles are the ‘best team in football’ and Jalen Hurts is a big reason why
There are the Eagles, and then there’s the rest of the NFL. Philadelphia improved to 4-0 for the season with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. That led NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms to conclude that “I think it’s safe to say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How shorthanded Eagles’ offensive line dug in for victory without Jordan Mailata | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- It was an afternoon only an offensive lineman could love, the remnants of Hurricane Ian washing away all that shiny, dazzling, balletic stuff that passing-game masterminds love to draw up. With a cold rain hammering down and wind gusts up to 30 mph sweeping into Lincoln Financial Field...
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for 5 first round games, Oct. 2
Vincent Scalclone scored the game-winner in overtime to lift River Dell over Wallington 2-1 in Oradell. Jonah Nippes made eight saves while Krzysztof Galus finished with six in net as both sides could not score in the first 40 minutes. River Dell took the lead on a Sean Langley goal...
Rutgers in NFL, Week 4: Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs beat Buccaneers in battle of former Scarlet Knights
For the second time in four weeks, Isiah Pacheco came out on the winning side of a meeting against former Rutgers teammates. The rookie running back had a strong performance in the Kansas City Chiefs’ prime-time win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who feature fellow former Scarlet Knights Olakunle Fatukasi and Logan Ryan on their roster.
Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders keep Eagles on path to perfection with 29-21 win vs. Jaguars (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 after Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. As a result, the Eagles are the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL. Per NFL PR:. The Eagles became the seventh team since 1970 to begin a season 4-0 and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
N.J.’s Haason Reddick puts on a show for his family in Eagles win
PHILADELPHIA – With 1:54 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles were back on the field, needing to make a stop after the offense had just failed to get the necessary yards on a fourth down play. Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick...
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
Football: Ridge shuts down Bridgewater-Raritan
Despite Bridgewater-Raritan QB Joe Spirra going 8-for-13 for 84 yards, Ridge rolled to a 35-0 victory in Bridgewater. With the win, Ridge won its second in a row and improved to 3-2. It has also allowed just seven points in the last two weeks. Matt Maciolek led Bridgewater-Raritan (2-4) receiving...
Rutgers-Ohio State film review: Sifting through the QB situation, fake punt shenanigans
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the aftermath of its latest blowout loss to Ohio State, the Rutgers coaching staff likely went through their usual post-game film-watching routine, breaking down the good, bad and ugly of what happened at Ohio Stadium in excruciating detail. The same cannot be said for the...
Monmouth County HS football community rallies around player who suffered spinal cord injury
A Monmouth County community has raised tens of thousands of dollars for a high school football player who suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a game.
NFL rumors: Will Eagles have all 3 of their top cornerbacks for Sunday’s game at Cardinals?
The Eagles will reportedly have one of their cornerbacks available when they travel out west to face the Arizona Cardinals. However, the status of another important defensive back is still uncertain. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, cornerback Darius Slay should be ready to play Sunday. Slay suffered and...
Giants ground and pound their way to best start in 11 years after 20-12 win vs. Bears (PHOTOS)
The New York Giants improved to 3-1 following Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The last time the Giants started 3-1 came in 2011. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here some more fun facts per Giants PR:. The...
Ex-NFL MVP: Giants will be a ‘tough out’ moving forward
Look out for the New York Giants. The Giants improved to 3-1 following Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. This is the best start for a Giants team since 2011. That team won the Super Bowl. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0