benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: The fantastic and surreal world of Layde Cakes
Brittani Diehl is an unlikely-looking warrior, but when called to battle in the 12th season of Food Network’s “Halloween Wars,” she was quick to engage. Though falling in the first round of battle, the Hollister native and owner of Layde Cakes was not discouraged, and she has returned home to continue baking and decorating the elaborate cakes she has become famous for creating.
benitolink.com
Opening day at the SBC Fair offers kids education and fun
Kid's enjoyed getting the chance to pet and interact with horses as part of the petting zoo. Photo by Jenna Fields. The San Benito County Fairgrounds were teeming with energy and excitement on Sept. 30 as the fair’s opening welcomed over 1,300 children for Kid’s Day. Interactive and accessible, the fair’s Education Day school tours provided opportunities for young students to experience countless hands-on activities.
santaclaranews.org
Beloved Santa Clara Parade of Champions Returns Tomorrow
The Santa Clara Parade of Champions, a 50-plus-year-old tradition, returns tomorrow, Saturday, October 1. The Parade was once the second-largest parade in California. This year, the Grand Marshals will be Krazy George, once a Buchser High School teacher, now an Earthquakes Professional Cheerleader and the creator of the popular “wave,” and retired Wilcox High School administrator Kathleen MacDonald.
benitolink.com
Longtime community leader dies at the age of 79
Pauline Valdivia, the executive director of Hollister’s Jovenes de Antaño, died Sept. 23 at the age of 79. The cause of death has not been disclosed. In 1975, Valdivia co-founded Jovenes, which provides services to seniors and people with disabilities. “What can I say about someone I have...
benitolink.com
Swank Farms hosting its version of Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest comes to San Benito County as Swank Farms hosts its own version, the first annual Hoptober Fest. On Oct. 1, 10 local breweries will join in a one-day celebration of hops and ciders in a special event on the opening day of the Swank Farms Experience. Ticket Holders will receive their choice of five 5-oz. beer tastings along with a souvenir beer glass.
pajaronian.com
PVUSD Trustees pass religious holiday policy
WATSONVILLE—The Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees on Wednesday unanimously approved a change to district policy that will add several holidays to the calendar, during which events will not be scheduled, whenever possible. This includes exams, sporting events, assemblies, field trips and back-to-school nights. The new rule...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Doughnuts (2022)
433 Alvarado St. Monterey, (831) 372-9761; 1646 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 394-3444 redsdonutsinc.com. In the scope of the Weekly’s food coverage, we’ve had a few burger issues and an annual food and wine guide. This may need to be fact-checked, but no other foodstuff and business combo ever got a narrative cover story profile, except for Red’s and their donuts. This beloved local business has kept their deep fryers on since 1950, and no one stays in business that long, and earns the respect, the positive reviews, and goodwill of the community without getting it all right. From the simplicity of their ingredients to the classic recipes they’ve perfected over the decades, Red’s and Monterey County are just meant to be. You just don’t eff with tradition, you cronut.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Desserts (2022)
502 Munras Ave., Monterey (831) 920-1018, altamonterey.com. This locals’ coffee shop isn’t only the perfect spot to relax with the latest issue of the Monterey County Weekly, sip an exquisite coffee and enjoy the fragrant garden—it’s also home to a beautiful case of freshly made desserts. There are sweet baked pastries, intricate mousses and a house pavlova, which chef/owner Ben Spungin confirms has become a crowd favorite. Keep your eyes peeled, because Spungin “love[s] to keep changing items and flavors.” Alta also makes the desserts for the new restaurant next door, Cella.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Senior...
salinasvalleytribune.com
City of Soledad welcomes new councilmember
SOLEDAD — City of Soledad welcomed its newest city councilmember, Maria Corralejo, who took the oath of office during the Sept. 21 regular council meeting. Corralejo, co-owner of F&M Auto Repair, was appointed by the city council to fill the seat vacated by former Councilmember Carla Strobridge. At the...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Breakfast (2022)
300 David Ave., Monterey, (831) 372-1135; 171 S. Main St., Salinas, (831) 784-1125 firstawakenings.net. Whether you like sweet or savory, healthy or indulgent, plant-based or meaty, traditional or creative, First Awakenings has plenty of breakfast options for everyone. Their breakfast menu is one of the most expansive in the area and every item is carefully composed and created. They do eggs about a thousand different ways (an estimate, not an actual count), they do crepes, they do stacked sandwiches—classic American cooking that leaves nobody hungry.
benitolink.com
Suicide at San Benito County Jail
On Oct 1, Sheriff Eric Taylor confirmed with BenitoLink that a suicide had occurred in the San Benito County jail. According to Taylor, on October 1, 2022, around 8:11 a.m., an inmate (male, 27), who was alone in his cell, was discovered hanging from a bedsheet. Taylor said medics responded...
benitolink.com
San Juan Bautista Historical Society celebrates Japanese American history
Glass plate negative of the Mission. Photo by Robert Eliason. Courtesy of the San Juan Bautista Historical Society. Japanese businesses on Third Street in 1908. By permission of the San Juan Bautista Historical Society. Tourists who visit San Juan Bautista to tour the Mission and the historic Old West remnants...
South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior
Morgan Hill educators are questioning whether a school board member is fit for reelection after an independent probe found she abused her power by attempting to overturn her daughter’s student government election loss. Wendy Sullivan, an incumbent in the November race for the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Education, became the subject of... The post South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior appeared first on San José Spotlight.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Omelette (2022)
171 Main St., Salinas, (831) 784-1125; 300 David Ave., Monterey, (831) 372-1135 firstawakenings.net. First Awakenings claims to have devoted its history to perfecting the art of omelette making. If aphorisms are true, this means they’ve broken a few eggs. With 12 omelette options on the menu, they keep breaking eggs. A lot of them. Each omelette is generously sized and cooked to fluffy perfection. Go simple, with classics like the Sunrise, with spinach, mushroom and Swiss cheese. Or go for a more creative option, like the DC Verde made with carnitas, green chile, avocado...hang on. Now to make an omelette you have to slice a few avocados, too?
These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation
Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still in operation […]
KSBW.com
Aguajito Fire: Forward progress stopped as containment grows
MONTEREY, Calif. — Fire crews have stopped forward progress on the Aguajito Fire burning in the Gentry Hill neighborhood in Monterey. Cal Fire reported the fire is holding at just over five acres. Containment increased to 50 percent Sunday night. Firefighters are working to strengthen and improve control lines,...
Twenty grand, more or less
The withholding of taxes from a former deputy’s discrimination settlement in 2020 was standard practice that had nothing to do with hiding the payment from Monterey County officials, according to the county’s top attorney. The clarification from County Counsel Leslie Girard follows recent public confusion over the county’s...
KSBW.com
Central Coast agriculture community reacts to Newsom's farmworker unionization bill
SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed bill AB 2183 Tuesday, leaving many surprised. The bill made headlines over the past month as supporters followed in the footsteps of Caesar Chavez by marching 335 miles from Delano to Sacramento in the hopes of persuading the governor to sign it.
Gilroy Dispatch
City begins negotiations on Hecker Pass adventure park
The Gilroy City Council unanimously agreed to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Select Contracts on Sept. 13 to discuss financials and other aspects of a proposed bike and adventure park on the hillside near Gilroy Gardens. The proposal has been in discussions for a number of years. Select...
