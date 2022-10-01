Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace penalized before Talladega race
Bubba Wallace is set to drop to the rear of the field ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, the YellaWood 500. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace qualified for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round of 12 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in 27th place behind the wheel of his #45 Toyota, but he is set to start at the back.
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Daytona Speedway News
Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in the state of Florida this week, including in Daytona Beach. Among the property damaged by the storm was Daytona International Speedway. Photos of the flooding at the iconic track are going viral. Daytona was almost completely underwater, which is a sight that has NASCAR fans...
NASCAR World Reacts To Terrifying Crash On Saturday
The NASCAR world had to witness a pretty terrifying crash on Saturday afternoon. NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson had to be air lifted following an accident on Saturday. It was very scary. "Jordan Anderson is being airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital. FS1 says Anderson has burns and...
NASCAR: Why is Bubba Wallace listed as ‘playoffs’?
Bubba Wallace is listed with a “playoff” classification, but he isn’t in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Why is this the case?. Of the four races that have been contested so far in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, none have been won by a driver who was able to lock himself into the next round of the postseason.
Ty Gibbs Makes Another Poor Decision During Prerace Show, Pushing Away Camera Multiple Times Right in Front of His Grandfather
Ty Gibbs stood next to his grandfather and did something on live television before the Xfinity Series race at Talladega that showed his immaturity and boosted the argument of his critics that he's entitled. The post Ty Gibbs Makes Another Poor Decision During Prerace Show, Pushing Away Camera Multiple Times Right in Front of His Grandfather appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major Wreck Sunday
Another week, another major NASCAR wreck. On Sunday, there was a huge wreck in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega. NASCAR on NBC tweeted out a video of the huge wreck on Sunday afternoon. "Big wreck! #NASCARPlayoffs driver Joey Logano involved in this one among others," they tweeted. It's...
Racing world reacts to life-threatening NASCAR Truck Series crash
NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson suffered a life-threatening injury in a fiery crash while racing at Talladega Speedway on Saturday. The announcers were quick to note the amount of smoke as Anderson slammed into the wall and escaped his burning vehicle. “Jordan Anderson involved in a scary accident today...
Hurricane Ian floods historic NASCAR track
Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a massive Category 4 hurricane that left hundreds dead and millions of dollars of property damage in its wake. Two million Floridians are currently without power. It’s no surprise that the storm failed to spare Daytona International Speedway, which thankfully won’t be used anytime soon...
Elliott wins Talladega; first playoff driver to win playoff race in 2022
Always the unquestionable fan favorite at NASCAR’s famed Talladega Superspeedway, Georgia-native Chase Elliott made a last-lap pass to claim the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 victory Sunday afternoon – having to better one of his best friends, Ryan Blaney, to earn the first automatic bid into the next round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Crew Member's Awful Decision
One member of Hailie Deegan's Ford pit crew was reportedly stripped of their NASCAR credential and escorted from the track after an awful decision during Saturday's Truck Series race. The crew member ran into the infield for a loose tire under green-flag conditions, an obvious penalty. That resulted in a...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
The Family of America’s Crew Chief Gets a Huge Scare at Talladega
Longtime NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns during a truck series wreck at Talladega. The post The Family of America’s Crew Chief Gets a Huge Scare at Talladega appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Talladega Cup playoff race results, driver points standings entering cutoff
Talladega points, results: Chase Elliott captured his 18th career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series, passing Ryan Blaney on the final lap Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. It was the fifth time in the past six races at the 2.66-mile oval that a last-lap pass was made by the winner. Blaney...
Eaton wins messy American Sedan race, earns third championship
It was a tough day for American Sedan drivers at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs at Virginia International Raceway. The 3.27-mile, 18-turn circuit featured steady light rain during their race on the third and final Hagerty Race Day. In the heavy, powerful American Sedan cars, that meant a double handful — evil handling steel and unpredictable traction.
Mayer motors to Formula Atlantic National Championship
One of the fastest car classes, Formula Atlantic’s Hagerty Race Days contest got underway Saturday afternoon during the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway. Chip Romer, the Tire Rack Pole Award winner, had control of the field at the start in...
Wild video shows Ty Dillon losing window during race
Ty Dillon lost a window during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega, and NBC’s cameras were able to catch footage of the flying part. Dillon was responsible for the first caution of the YellaWood 500, which came on lap 12 due to flying debris. The debris turned out to be the No. 42 Chevrolet’s right side window.
Notebook: Christopher Bell squeezes by Kyle Larson for the pole at Talladega
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Christopher Bell won the Busch Light Pole for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (2 p.m.
Toyota Racing NCS Talladega Race Quotes -- Ty Gibbs
What was your vantage point of the accident that ended your day?. “Definitely just sucks to be a part of that. I was working with Bubba (Wallace) there and following him. I thought we had some good teamwork going there and I let him in. We were trying to get the top rolling. I think the 21 (Harrison Burton) just got a bad push and wrecked. There was just nowhere for me to go. It definitely sucks, but it could be a blessing in disguise. We’ll just move on to the Roval and go hammer down there.”
Petit Le Mans pre-race news and notes
Race day for Motul Petit Le Mans, the finale of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, has dawned cool and partly cloudy, leaving nice conditions to test the setup for the end of the race in the morning warmup. There is a low chance of rain, which decreases to zero for the closing hours.
IndyCar: Will Jimmie Johnson be replaced in 2023?
With Jimmie Johnson retiring from full-time competition after the 2022 IndyCar season, will Chip Ganassi Racing replace him for 2023?. Jimmie Johnson announced that he will be stepping away from full-time racing for 2023, a move that vacates one of Chip Ganassi Racing’s four IndyCar seats. Johnson wrapped up...
