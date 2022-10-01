ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 23-30, 2022

Sept 23-Sept. 30, 2022

From Hurricane Ian barreling through the Caribbean and slamming into the coast of Florida, to the continuing tragedy of the war in Ukraine, to a devastating drought in Somalia , this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

