Michael Misa ‘exceptional’ in OHL debut for Saginaw Spirit
SAGINAW, MI – With the hockey world watching, 15-year-old Michael Misa scored two goals in his Ontario Hockey League debut Saturday. “It was better than good,” Saginaw Spirit coach Chris Lazary said. “It was exceptional.”. Literally. Misa, a 15-year-old who was granted “exceptional” status by the OHL,...
Connor McDavid Ready to Hit a New Level in 2022-23
All the NHL greats who have won the Stanley Cup have possessed it from Maurice Richard and Bobby Orr to Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby. It’s that intangible belief, the will to win that separates the good ones from the greats. McDavid is showing more and more signs that he has it, that je ne sais quoi. It’s not about winning scoring races, and individual trophies, it seems like it’s all about winning the Stanley Cup. Sportsnet’s Mark Spector recently mentioned on Oilers Now how he saw something different in him during his Sept. 30 press conference. You have to believe that he has upped his game mentally, spiritually – whatever you want to call it – to lead this version of the Edmonton Oilers and their fans to the promised land.
Quality of hockey, business booming as NHL begins new season
Cale Makar won the Stanley Cup and earned playoff MVP honors after a season in which he was voted the NHL's best defenseman. He may be the best hockey player in the world, and still he looks around at Connor McDavid, Patrick Kane, Auston Matthews and Colorado teammate Nathan MacKinnon and marvels at all the talent.
Preseason Preview: Avalanche at Dallas
The Avalanche continue their preseason slate as they take on the Stars on Monday night. The Colorado Avalanche will travel to the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Stars on Monday, Oct. 3. The preseason game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. MT at American Airlines Center.
NOTEBOOK: 'The group is getting tighter' at training camp
Hear from Eetu Luostarinen and head coach Paul Maurice following Sunday's practice at the Panthers IceDen. With four preseason games down and just two to go before the 2022-23 season gets underway, the Florida Panthers trimmed their roster down to just over 30 players after sending 10 players to the AHL on Sunday.
NHL Global Fan Tour big hit with Sharks, fans in Berlin
BERLIN -- The fans, some wearing San Jose Sharks jerseys, crowded around while Nico Sturm and Steven Lorentz selected hockey sticks. The Sharks centers tried out a couple, chose the best, and walked up to the testing grounds: the Hardest Shot competition at the 2022 NHL Global Fan Tour, held at Mercedes Platz outside Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.
Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom has some competition: Meet all NHL teams' tallest players
Forget the memes of "Hot Girl Summer" — it’s time for "Tall Guy Fall." *No, we are not actually rooting for tall guys to fall. Instead, as baseball season, dominated the past few weeks by the 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge’s chase of the American League home run record, turns to hockey season, we’re reminded that the tallest NHL player of all time, 6-9 Zdeno Chara retired this summer, leaving a lanky opening at the, ahem, top.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 10.03.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Monday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET and fans can tune in on NHL Network or the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.
Dellandrea injury adds another wrinkle to DeBoer's evaluation process
FRISCO, Texas -- New Stars coach Pete DeBoer has embraced an interesting process when it comes to evaluating his players. He has tried not to seek the opinion of others in hopes of relying on his own assessment skills while interacting both on and off the ice with a group of almost 60 skaters at training camp. As such, DeBoer said he is trying to give everyone as much time as possible before he has to start making hard decisions on the final roster.
Flyers battle Bruins in Beantown at 1PM
The Flyers head to Boston Saturday for preseason game #4, where they'll visit the Bruins in a 1pm start. The Flyers head to Boston Saturday for preseason game #4, where they'll visit the Bruins in a 1pm start. It's another set of back-to-back games for the Flyers, who will be in New York on Sunday night to take on the Islanders.
Flames forward Huberdeau rides horse at Stampeders game
New member of Calgary takes in CFL game with Weegar, Kadri. Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau hopped up on Quick Six, the Calgary Stampeders touchdown horse, during a Canadian Football League game against the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. Huberdeau, entering his 11th NHL season but first one in Calgary, certainly...
Postgame 5: Isles Edge Flyers, 2-1
Playing their penultimate game of the preseason, the Flyers lost to the New York Islanders, 2-1, at UBS Arena on Sunday evening. The Flyers, who have only scored a combined five goals in five exhibition games, dropped to 1-4-0. The Islanders improved to 1-2-0. The first period was scoreless. In...
Q&A: Kiersted full of confidence following strong rookie season in AHL
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Matt Kiersted is looking to take another big step this season. Finding success during his first full season in the pros in 2021-22, the 24-year-old defenseman posted 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) over 63 games with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL, while also recording two points (one goal, one assist) over 10 games with the Florida Panthers in the NHL.
Sabres introduce Nikki as team dog for 2022-23 season
Nikki is being trained to be a service dog as part of WNY Heroes' Pawsitive for Heroes program. It's not easy to follow in the pawprints of a legend, but Nikki is certainly going to try. The Buffalo Sabres have announced that Nikki, a golden retriever who is training to...
3 Game Essentials: Kraken at Flames | 6 p.m.
Monday night in Calgary the Kraken will play their second to last preseason game before it all counts for real. This will be the second matchup with the Flames with the Kraken owning a 3-0 win at Climate Pledge Arena on Sep. 27. Both teams are approaching the start of the regular season which should breed a good competitive game.
Women in hockey: Katie Yates
Flyers hockey analyst provides data to help decisions, looking to be role model for nieces. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Philadelphia Flyers hockey analyst Katie Yates:. Name: Kathryn...
Rapid Recap: Islanders 2, Flyers 1
The Islanders pick up their first win of the preseason. The New York Islanders scored their first win of the preseason on Sunday, skating to a 2-1 win over the Phildelphia Flyers at UBS Arena. Kyle Palmieri (PPG) and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders, while Tony DeAngelo netted a...
Game Preview: 10.3.22 Preseason at DET
WATCH: NHL NETWORK | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins play their final road game of the 2022 preseason against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, October 3 at 7:30 PM ET from Little Caesars Arena. Pittsburgh looks to rebound against the Red Wings after dropping a 6-2 decision to Detroit on Tuesday, September 27 at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins have enjoyed recent success at Little Caesars Arena, winning their last three regular-season matchups in Detroit dating back to the beginning of the 2019-20 season. During that streak, Pittsburgh has outscored Detroit 14-6. Fans can catch tonight's action on the team's official radio flagship, 105.9 The X or watch on NHL Network.
Coyotes Claim Goaltender Jonas Johansson off Waivers
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. The 27-year-old Johansson registered a 3-4-1 record with a 4.81 goals against average (GAA) and an .852 save percentage (SV%) in 11 games with the...
Top 50 Flames of All Time: #11 Terry Crisp
The Flames franchise built itself up really nicely between 1972 and 1989, morphing from a ragtag expansion team into one of the powerhouses of the 1980s. They managed to beat the Edmonton Oilers and the Montreal Canadiens in playoff series, two of the dynamos of the decade. (They never had a crack at the New York Islanders, sadly.)
