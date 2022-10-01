Washington Nationals

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
247Sports
Local receiver commits to Maryland football
Churchill (Md.) receiver Ezekiel Avit visited Maryland several times over the summer, working out for the Terps staff. By his third workout, Mike Locksley had seen enough, offering the promising 6-3 athlete who had been focusing his efforts on basketball. Today, Avit publicly accepted the offer, becoming the 21st player in Maryland's 2023 recruiting class.
Michigan State falters at Maryland, suffers third straight loss
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Since joining the Big Ten, Maryland has often been the team for firsts. Against the conference establishment, the Terrapins were regularly the group that made sports information directors looking up notes like “First shutout since …” or “first 50-point game since …” maybe “first half with four passing touchdowns since …”
thedcpost.com
Where to Eat Best Shawarma in Washington DC
If you are craving some juicy shawarma in the nation’s capital, rest assured that you have some wonderful options at hand. This is our list of the best shawarma places in Washington DC. Shawarma District. Address: 818 18th St NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 846-7450. Website: http://www.shawarmadistrict.com/. The restaurant...
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
mocoshow.com
YouTube Personality ‘Deestroying’ is in Attendance as Seneca Valley Takes on Quince Orchard High School in Germantown
Donald De La Haye Jr., also known online as Deestroying, is a Costa Rican-American YouTuber with over 4 million followers on the platform and millions more across other forms of social media. He played college football at the University of Central Florida, where he was a kicker for the team. This Friday night he will be at Seneca Valley High School to watch the undefeated Screaming Eagles take on undefeated Quince Orchard High School.
Michigan State football post-game grades: Maryland loss
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A program that keeps saying it's "close" to turning several corners, fixing myriad problems, actually was within striking distance late in Saturday's game at Maryland. While it might not have felt like it, considering the Spartans never held a lead and committed several memorable, costly errors, they had an opening to make something happen with less than 5 minutes to play.
rockvillenights.com
Hurricane Ian now Tropical Rainstorm Ian In North Carolina, minimal impact so far on Maryland, Rockville
Hurricane Ian is blamed for the deaths of more than 14 people in the southern United States so far, but as Tropical Rainstorm Ian, its outer bands have not made much of a scratch on the Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia areas yet. At this hour, there is only 1 power outage in Montgomery County, caused by a fallen utility pole in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring. Rain has not been constant, and winds have been more breezy than gusty to this point.
WTOP
DC-area events canceled as remnants of Ian expected to douse region
Take your plans indoors: The D.C. area is expected to be inundated with the dregs of Ian, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and risk of flooding over the weekend. Here’s what you need to know. Event organizers are canceling events scheduled throughout the weekend in D.C., Maryland...
WUSA
Game of the Week: Gwynn Park vs. Wise High School tailgate
It's time for Friday Night Lights and our High School Game of the Week. Sharla McBride is live in Prince George's County.
Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
NBC Washington
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
Wbaltv.com
Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland
Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
Emerging from primary, John King urges end of school-to-prison pipeline, student debt
Former U.S. Education Secretary speaks out at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual conference. The post Emerging from primary, John King urges end of school-to-prison pipeline, student debt appeared first on Maryland Matters.
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga
D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
mocoshow.com
Sport & Health Gyms Will Rebrand to OneLife Fitness Later This Year
We spoke with a representative from a Montgomery County Sport & Health location on Friday who confirmed that all Sport & Health locations will be rebranding to Onelife Fitness gyms. Currently, Montgomery County is home to two Sport & Health locations- Bethesda and North Bethesda. We were told that notice will go out to existing members on October 1st announcing the change and providing additional information to members.
Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
DC Council obtains new speed camera data, proposes new bills for road safety
WASHINGTON — DC Councilmembers continue to roll out legislation aimed at making local streets safer as the District attempts to achieve its “Vision Zero” objective. The goal of Vision Zero is to have no fatalities or serious injuries on D.C. transportation systems by 2024. Unfortunately, however, D.C....
DC lawmaker who left Holocaust Museum early after antisemitic Facebook video attends private Farrakhan event
Trayon White, Sr., the controversial D.C. councilmember who made headlines for suggesting Jewish financiers control the weather, praised anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan in a video.
