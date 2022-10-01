ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Tulsa Police Search For 2 Who Allegedly Robbed, Shot Man

Tulsa Police are searching for two people who robbed and shot a man at a convenience store near East Admiral Place and South Harvard Avenue on Monday morning. According to police, officers were called to the scene around 5 a.m. and found a man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the victim described the two people who robbed him as a couple of juvenile males.
KTUL

Man arrested for alleged murder at north Tulsa bar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have identified and arrested Pascual Medrano in connection to a homicide that took place 41st and Pine on September 30. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Medrano was arrested just past 5 p.m later that...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 More Victims Reported In Shooting At McLain Homecoming Game

More victims have been discovered in the fatal shooting that happened during McLain High School's homecoming football game, said police. According to Tulsa Police, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl were shot and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released. The gunfire killed one 17-year-old student on Friday night and sent another, to the hospital in critical condition.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Dead After Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

An investigation is underway at an apartment complex near downtown Tulsa after a deadly early-morning shooting, according to police. Tulsa Police say officers were called to a domestic disturbance at the Sunset Plaza Apartments, near East Independence Street and North Detroit Avenue, around 1 a.m. on Friday morning. When authorities...
News On 6

Man Dies After Walking Into Tulsa Bar With Large Cut To The Neck

A man died Friday morning after stumbling into a Tulsa bar with a cut to his neck, according to Tulsa Police. Police received a call around 1 a.m. that a man walked into a bar near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue, collapsed, and died inside. Though witnesses stated that the man had a gunshot wound, officers determined the victim was not shot and had died after sustaining a severe cut wound to the neck.
News On 6

TCSO: Alleged Incident At State Fair A Hoax

The alleged incident that happened at the Tulsa State Fair Saturday night has been confirmed as a hoax, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said there was no gunfire, and no guns have been taken from anyone who was at the fair.
KRMG

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center

A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
News On 6

Tulsa Sees 4 Homicides Within A 24-Hour Period

The shooting at McLain was one of four homicides that happened in Tulsa within a single day. Only one of those murders has been solved. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared more on the deadly 24 hours, at 6 p.m.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Motorcyclist Injured in a Crash in Osage County

A Cleveland man suffered head and internal truck injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon on SH 10 about 14 miles north and 8 miles west of Bartlesville. OHP says the incident happened at about 2:34pm Sunday when Ricky B.Cross, 38, of Cleveland, OK was eastbound on SH...
News On 6

Woman Treated For Smoke Inhalation After Tulsa House Fire

Tulsa Fire crews worked to contain a house fire near 41st and Utica that started around 8:30 Sunday night. Firefighters say the fire started in the back patio, then jumped to the kitchen and spread to the attic. They say one woman was treated for smoke inhalation. Investigators are still...
TULSA, OK

