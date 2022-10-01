Photo gallery: National Charity League chapter shines on at La Jolla event
The National Charity League's San Diego chapter presented its 2022 "Shine On" awards luncheon and tea Sept. 18 at the Marriott La Jolla hotel.
The National Charity League is a group of mothers and daughters who participate in community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.
The San Diego chapter says it has nearly 300 mother-daughter members in grades 7-12 who perform more than 12,600 hours of hands-on volunteer service each year for 28 charities and nonprofit organizations in the San Diego area.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .
Comments / 0