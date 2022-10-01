ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPS sets punishments for brawl at football game

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YLzoI_0iHT1jaE00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Officials with Chicago Public Schools have announced punishments for the football teams at Kenwood and Morgan Park high schools, following a fight last Saturday after their game at Lane Stadium.

CPS officials say 10 players and three assistant coaches from Morgan Park are suspended for one game, as are nine players and two assistant coaches from Kenwood.

CPS did not release the names of those disciplined.

Both teams will be allowed to play their scheduled games this weekend, but the suspended players cannot attend. The assistant coaches are also suspended for this weekend's games.

A written statement from CPS says the district holds coaches and players to the highest standards of sportsmanship and respect, which were violated by the fight.

CPS officials also say they are looking at how such incidents can be prevented in the future.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?

Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
BlueDevilCountry

Premier Chicago prep includes Duke among top 10

St. Rita High School (Ill.) big man James Brown tweeted his top 10 on Friday night. His Duke basketball suitors survived the cut, along with rival UNC, plus Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior, who reeled in ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Cps#Punishments#Lane Stadium#Football Teams#American Football#Chicago Public Schools#Kenwood#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
nypressnews.com

Lane celebrates Fritz Pollard Day in honor of trailblazing Black alumnus

Chicago forgot about Fritz Pollard for a few decades, but that is starting to change. On Saturday, Lane held a Fritz Pollard Day ceremony. There were politicians, famous Lane alumni and a nice crowd on hand to christen Lane’s football field as Fritz Pollard Field. Pollard’s name is now on Lane Stadium’s new scoreboard and four plaques highlighting his accomplishments adorn the stadium’s entrance.
CHICAGO, IL
zagsblog.com

Class of 2024 4-star big man James Brown names final 10

James Brown, the 6-foot-9 4-star Class of 2024 big man from Chicago (IL) St. Rita and the Mean Streets AAU program, has named his final 10 schools. Ranked the No. 5 center in 2024 by the 247Sports.com Composite, Brown is down to Duke, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

14-year-old shot in Chatham, Police said

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old was shot in the Chatham neighborhood around noon Saturday. Police said the 14-year-old was walking down the street in the 800 block of East 87th Place around 12:04 p.m. when an unknown offender came up behind them and shot the 14-year-old in the leg and shoulder. The 14-year-old was taken to […]
CHICAGO, IL
fordhamsports.com

Volleyball Suffers Loss in First-Ever Meeting with Loyola Chicago

Chicago, Ill. – Fordham volleyball took on new Atlantic 10 foe Loyola Chicago for the first time on Friday evening but fell in three sets, 16-25, 14-25, 23-25. With the loss, the Rams fall to 6-8 overall and 0-3 in league play. Fordham struggled to get in a rhythm...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Hip-hop blogs spread fake news about O-Block

This article was co-published in partnership with The TRiiBE. For as long as Chicago has been on the map as a dominant cultural hotbed, the city’s Black population has been a target of lucrative exploitation and racist scapegoating from right-wing and mainstream news, gossip blogs, and fringe hip-hop media.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy