CPS sets punishments for brawl at football game

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Officials with Chicago Public Schools have announced punishments for the football teams at Kenwood and Morgan Park high schools, following a fight last Saturday after their game at Lane Stadium.

CPS officials say 10 players and three assistant coaches from Morgan Park are suspended for one game, as are nine players and two assistant coaches from Kenwood.

CPS did not release the names of those disciplined.

Both teams will be allowed to play their scheduled games this weekend, but the suspended players cannot attend. The assistant coaches are also suspended for this weekend's games.

A written statement from CPS says the district holds coaches and players to the highest standards of sportsmanship and respect, which were violated by the fight.

CPS officials also say they are looking at how such incidents can be prevented in the future.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram