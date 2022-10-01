ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Bodies of 3 migrants found near the Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS12) — The bodies of 3 female migrants were found near Naval Air Station Key West on Saturday. This marks the third time since Thursday that the Monroe County's Sheriff's Office has removed bodies in the area of Boca Chica Key and channel bringing them to a total of four females and one male.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
bulletin-news.com

Human Remains Found in Mangroves in Florida Keys

Authorities are looking into the discovery of what seem to be human remains in the Florida Keys mangroves. The remains were discovered Wednesday morning by two persons who were trying to secure a boat close to Mile Marker 5.5, not far from Stock Island, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office authorities.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Key West residents rescue sea turtle found near boat ramp

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Key West saved a sea turtle from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. As residents in Monroe County work to pick up the pieces after the massive storm, one family stumbled upon a surprise on Wednesday. A Key West family found the tiny sea...
KEY WEST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stock Island, FL
Key West, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Key West, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Water#Us Coast Guard#Foul Play#Mariner#The U S Coast Guard
keysweekly.com

TV SPECIAL FEATURES KEY WEST’S 117-YEAR-OLD HAUNTED DOLL

Key West’s oldest resident is 117 years old. He wears an outdated sailor suit and carries a stuffed animal tucked under his right arm. He spends most of his time staring blankly at those who visit. They approach him cautiously, a mix of intrigue and fear evident on their face and audible in the false bravado that makes their voice louder than necessary.
KEY WEST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy