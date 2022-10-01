Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Bodies of Three Women, Believed to Be Cuban Migrants, Found in Water Off Key West
The bodies of three women believed to be Cuban migrants were found in mangroves near Naval Station Key West Saturday, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The women were believed to be part of a group of migrants whose vessel sank near Stock Island last...
cw34.com
Bodies of 3 migrants found near the Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS12) — The bodies of 3 female migrants were found near Naval Air Station Key West on Saturday. This marks the third time since Thursday that the Monroe County's Sheriff's Office has removed bodies in the area of Boca Chica Key and channel bringing them to a total of four females and one male.
bulletin-news.com
Human Remains Found in Mangroves in Florida Keys
Authorities are looking into the discovery of what seem to be human remains in the Florida Keys mangroves. The remains were discovered Wednesday morning by two persons who were trying to secure a boat close to Mile Marker 5.5, not far from Stock Island, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office authorities.
WSVN-TV
Key West residents rescue sea turtle found near boat ramp
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Key West saved a sea turtle from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. As residents in Monroe County work to pick up the pieces after the massive storm, one family stumbled upon a surprise on Wednesday. A Key West family found the tiny sea...
Click10.com
Body recovered, 17 still missing after Cuban migrants took to sea amid Hurricane Ian
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Friday that one person was found dead near Ocean Edge Marina in Key West and 17 remain missing after a group of migrants from Cuba took to the sea amid Hurricane Ian. Officials have confirmed that nine people have been...
southdadenewsleader.com
Monroe County Marine Resources replaces ‘No Motor Zone’ markers in the Upper Keys
Monroe County Office of Marine Resources replaced 80 regulatory marker buoys at the Whale Harbor Channel “Flats” in Islamorada and 11 regulatory marker buoys at Harry Harris Park in Tavernier. Both regulatory No Motor Zones areas were established in 2003. Within a No Motor Zone, all vessels equipped...
Florida Woman, Husband Arrested After Stealing Co-Workers Baby From Hotel They Worked At
A Florida woman and her husband were arrested this week after taking a woman’s child from a hotel they work at together. Zita Gasperik, 49, and her husband Jan Hans Gasperik, 49, were charged with child neglect and kidnapping. The Sheriff’s Office was called to
WSVN-TV
Deputies arrest 49-year-old woman accused of kidnapping child from hotel in Marathon
MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a 49-year-old woman accused of kidnapping a child from a hotel. Zita Gasperik has been charged with child neglect and kidnapping. According to deputies, the sheriff’s office was called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites at around...
keysweekly.com
TV SPECIAL FEATURES KEY WEST’S 117-YEAR-OLD HAUNTED DOLL
Key West’s oldest resident is 117 years old. He wears an outdated sailor suit and carries a stuffed animal tucked under his right arm. He spends most of his time staring blankly at those who visit. They approach him cautiously, a mix of intrigue and fear evident on their face and audible in the false bravado that makes their voice louder than necessary.
