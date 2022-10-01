Offensive Line: A- Initially this was going to be a lower mark simply because four false-starts, by four different Dogs and while it was a scoreless game no less, would cost an entire letter at the very least. Maybe two. However… Follow-up information from Steve Robertson is that three of the flags were not merited by strict letter of the law, that the foot-shuffling called ‘false starts’ were legal under the pre-snap circumstances. OK, refs will call what they call and you adjust. But this was not Kentucky 2018 with blatant jumpiness up front. No, Dogs were tweaking their sets (legally) for best stance. As the game went on, they avoided the flags. Or maybe the refs got bored, who knows? Regardless, I’m going to credit them for trying the right things. Because it turns out they were darned sure doing the right things either in run or pass blocking. Will Rogers never took a sack, obviously. Backs had room to make initial gains and often more. To be sure A&M stuck, stubbornly, with three-man fronts and rarely brought more than four. So State had the numbers and should have succeeded. But we’ve seen similar cases of three-fronts beating Bulldog blocking. This time, they didn’t. And Mason Miller has some decidin’ to do when Dolla Bill Johnson gets back because Nick Jones is at least as good a left tackle while Steven Losoya is proving a SEC-level guard. The right side held up wonderfully as well. Great job, guys.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO