Expectation vs. Reality: Texas A&M Gets Wake-Up Call in Mississippi State Loss
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M had a harsh reality check against Mississippi State.
Bulldogs take down No. 17 Texas A&M, 42-24
Mississippi State's defense bent but it wouldn't break on Saturday afternoon. Behind four turnovers in the game, State took advantage and rolled to a 42-24 victory over Texas A&M. It was the fifth win in the last six games against the Aggies for State and Leach moved to 9-4 against them during his career.
Talkin' Dawgs: Mississippi State routs Texas A&M and lands in top 25
Mississippi State left Baton Rouge, La., disappointing a few weeks ago but it was a crossroads moment for the 2022 team under Mike Leach. The Bulldogs could accept mediocrity and fighting for bowl eligibility, or State could pick itself up off the mat and use its veteran leadership to rally the troops. Nothing has been decided about this year's State team yet and there's a long road ahead, but the Bulldogs have shown some fight the last two weeks.
Texas A&M-Mississippi State Quarter-by-Quarter
Starting slow: Mississippi State picked up two first downs on its initial possession, reaching the Aggies’ 48-yard line. A&M also picked up two first downs on its initial possession, reaching the Bulldogs’ 48, but neither team could score until midway through the second quarter. Surprising play call: MSU...
5 reasons why Alabama could lose against Arkansas
It’s Week 5 of the 2022 college football season and the Alabama Crimson Tide hit the road to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a top-25 matchup with major SEC West implications. Ever since the Week 2 scare against the Texas Longhorns, Alabama has appeared to be more disciplined...
Report Card: Mississippi State 42, Texas A&M 24
Offensive Line: A- Initially this was going to be a lower mark simply because four false-starts, by four different Dogs and while it was a scoreless game no less, would cost an entire letter at the very least. Maybe two. However… Follow-up information from Steve Robertson is that three of the flags were not merited by strict letter of the law, that the foot-shuffling called ‘false starts’ were legal under the pre-snap circumstances. OK, refs will call what they call and you adjust. But this was not Kentucky 2018 with blatant jumpiness up front. No, Dogs were tweaking their sets (legally) for best stance. As the game went on, they avoided the flags. Or maybe the refs got bored, who knows? Regardless, I’m going to credit them for trying the right things. Because it turns out they were darned sure doing the right things either in run or pass blocking. Will Rogers never took a sack, obviously. Backs had room to make initial gains and often more. To be sure A&M stuck, stubbornly, with three-man fronts and rarely brought more than four. So State had the numbers and should have succeeded. But we’ve seen similar cases of three-fronts beating Bulldog blocking. This time, they didn’t. And Mason Miller has some decidin’ to do when Dolla Bill Johnson gets back because Nick Jones is at least as good a left tackle while Steven Losoya is proving a SEC-level guard. The right side held up wonderfully as well. Great job, guys.
Sources: Broncos RB Javonte Williams out for season
The Denver Broncos lost running back Javonte Williams for the season after he suffered a torn ACL and LCL in the 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, according to ESPN sources.
No. 14 Mississippi beats mistake-prone No. 7 Kentucky 22-19
OXFORD, Miss. -- — Lane Kiffin changed his opinion of his defense after No. 14 Mississippi forced two turnovers in the final three minutes to preserve a 22-19 win over No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday. “Our guys really showed up, especially in the fourth quarter, getting those two turnovers...
Ole Miss defense delivers late to knock off No. 7 Kentucky 22-19
The Rebels never trailed No. 7 Kentucky, despite them consistently being on their tail on Saturday. In the end, the Ole Miss defense delivered by forcing two late turnovers, allowing Ole Miss to hang on for a 22-19 victory at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Jaxson Dart completed 15 of 29 passes for...
