Mom of 16 kids, pregnant with 17th, gives all her children names starting with 'C' as a tribute to their father
Patty Hernandez, a 40-year-old woman, has 16 children and is expecting her 17th baby in March next year - a year after her last delivery. Another interesting thing about her family is that she gave all her children names starting with ‘C’ in honor of their father, Carlos.
Woman who texted 'late dad' gets reply on his fourth death anniversary
Chastity Patterson, 23, from Arkansas, used to text her father, Jason Ligons, who died in a car accident four years ago, every day on his old phone number. The night before his fourth death anniversary, she texted her father “Hey Dad. It's ME. Tomorrow is going to be a tough day again.” She was amazed at what happened next.
Chemotherapy, amputation: Alabama boy endures both before his first birthday
Luke Adkins doesn’t let much slow him down. He’s only nine months old, but in that time, he's gone through more than many people will in a lifetime. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think I had to worry about my baby being born with cancer," said his mother Grace Adkins.
