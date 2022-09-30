Read full article on original website
2 People Killed 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California City Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday. The officials stated that an unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and [..]
Person taken into custody following apparent standoff in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An apparent standoff in south Bakersfield between someone inside a home and police ended with one person being led away in handcuffs on Sunday night. Police officers were called to a home on Bora Bora Lane on Sunday at around 4 p.m. and surrounded a house. Video from the scene showed […]
2 dead, 1 injured in California City crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police said two people died in a head-on crash early Saturday morning. The California City Police Department said officers were dispatched to California City and Yerba boulevards at around 6:15 a.m. for a two-vehicle head-on collision. Officials said the drivers of the two vehicles — unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and […]
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in southeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Sunday night after a hours-long standoff in southeast Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 2, 2022 at around 11:28 a.m., officers were called to a report of a person armed with a weapon and threatening the lives of family members in the 500 block of Bora Bora Lane.
BPD: Overdose call turns to assault on firefighter
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police said a man was arrested after an overdose call turned to a report of a firefighter assaulted in south Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 2, 2022 at around 11:46 a.m., officers were called to help the Bakersfield City Fire Department about an assaultive person in the 400 block of Pacheco Road.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Union Avenue and 4th Street in the city of Bakersfield on Tuesday night, Sept. 27, around 11:20 p.m. A Bakersfield Police Department officer was flagged down for a vehicle versus pedestrian on the 300 block of...
Comfortable conditions for the last day of the Kern County Fair
Well it is the last day of the Kern County Fair, and some would even say the weather is showing "fair" conditions!. When the fair opens at 12 p.m., it is predicted to be 78°. The high of the day in Bakersfield will be 86° around 4 p.m. and by the time the fair wraps up at 10 p.m. it should be ten degrees cooler.
BPD: Man dies after vehicle strikes tree in SW Bakersfield, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (SEPT. 30): The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed after a crash in southwest Bakersfield as 66-year-old Milton Couto of Bakersfield. ----------------- A man was found dead early Thursday morning after his vehicle crashed into a tree in southwest Bakersfield, according...
Man killed in head-on crash on David Road, south of Bakersfield
A 38-year-old man is dead and another man is injured after a head-on crash on David Road, south of Bakersfield, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 6:40 a.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center reported a crash on David Road, west of Edison Road. Officers investigated and it was revealed that a...
Spectrum services restored after outage reported in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Customers are reporting Spectrum services are returning to normal after an outage affected thousands Saturday night throughout the greater Bakersfield area. In a tweet just after 8:20 p.m., Spectrum said it was working to resolve “area problems” as quickly as possible for customers in Bakersfield, Delano, Lamont, Taft and Tehachapi. There […]
Visitors head to fairgrounds for final day of the 2022 Kern County Fair
Pie Guy Contact information for pie deals at the end of the article. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s that time of the year after weeks of fun and greasy food the Kern County Fair is getting ready to close up shop and move out until next year. The fun and excitement the Kern County Fair […]
All Aboard: Caltrans Has New Passenger Trains
Rail passengers in Northern California and the Central Valley will start enjoying a more comfortable and modern ride after Caltrans accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission facility in Stockton. “With train ridership recovering from the pandemic...
Warm temperatures continue in early part of fall season in Kern County
Expect a warm week ahead for all parts of Kern County. Valley temperatures will hover in the low 90s, with very little wind or cloud cover throughout the week. Tehachapi should see temperatures in the low 80s. The county is in for an even week; temperatures will rise by a few degrees and fall again […]
Hundreds participate in 999 Officer Down Ride in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of law enforcement supporters drove to Downtown Bakersfield for the annual 999 Officer Down Ride, supporting the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. The line of riders seemed almost never-ending with more than 500 riders came out together to support our local law enforcement. “These people […]
1 dead after crash south of Arvin
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on David Road west of Edison Road early Thursday morning left a man dead and another with injuries, according to the California High Patrol. Officers said they received the call about a crash around 6:39 a.m., according to highway patrol. A preliminary investigation indicated Gerardo Espinoza, 66, of Arvin […]
38-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that a crash happened at around 6:39 a.m. when [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
COVID-19 memorial unveiling at American Fabrication Sat. Oct. 8
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — American Fabrication is unveiling another COVID-19 memorial on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. at 4940 Gilmore Avenue in northwest Bakersfield. They said they will be adding 58 more names to the memorial wall. The memorial recognizes the lives of those lost and the...
'COPS' to be filmed in Kern
Friendly advice, you may not want to speed in Bakersfield for a few months. The long running reality TV show "COPS" will be filming in Kern County. Film crews will be embedded with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. While the Kern County Sheriff's Department provides service to much of the unincorporated areas like Mojave, Rosamond, Sand Canyon and Golden Hills, the "COPS" TV show will not be filming there. Instead, they will be filming the show in the Bakersfield metro area.
Wasco man killed in Hwy 99 hit-and-run crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Wasco man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 99 in Bakersfield Tuesday night, according to authorities. Around 9:20 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the area of northbound 99 and Palm Street regarding a crash. An investigation revealed that a 43-year-old...
2 men arrested for allegedly stealing plywood from Home Depot in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police in Tehachapi said two men were arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing dozens of sheets of plywood from a Home Depot. The Tehachapi Police Department said at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 2, a patrol officer noticed a pickup truck with plywood in the truck bed driving away from […]
