Monterey Park, CA

KTLA.com

23-year-old man arrested in San Bernardino mall shooting: Police

Five days after a person was wounded in a San Bernardino mall shooting, police have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. Pablo Estrada, a San Bernardino resident, was identified as the shooter through “security footage, victim and witness statements,” the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release on Twitter.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA.com

3 people injured after car crashes into El Monte building

A car crashed into a building Tuesday in El Monte and injured three people. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the incident occurred at around 10:15 a.m. in the 11800 block of East Valley Boulevard. Photos of the incident show considerable damage to both the building and the...
EL MONTE, CA
Key News Network

1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
NewsBreak
CBS LA

Suspect evades capture after assaulting deputy in Lakewood

Deputies Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home, leading to a standoff. According to a watch commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries after the alleged assault. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Rosecrans Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard, the watch commander said.The suspect allegedly fled to a nearby residence in the area of Jersey Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard. Authorities set up a perimeter and were in a standoff with the suspect, yet no one was inside the dwelling when law enforcement finally gained entry into the residence around 11:30 p.m.The sheriff's Lakewood station urged anyone with information regarding the suspect to call them at 562-623-3500.
LAKEWOOD, CA
KTLA.com

Woman fatally stabbed by boyfriend in East L.A.: LASD

A 45-year-old woman was stabbed and killed Friday night in East Los Angeles by a man believed to be her boyfriend, officials said. Now authorities are looking for the assailant. The woman, who has not been identified, was attacked just before 8 p.m. in the 100 block of South Townsend...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man stabbed to death following argument with couple in downtown Los Angeles, police say

A man died Saturday afternoon after he was stabbed multiple times in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The stabbing happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street near the Fashion District. Police originally responded to the area for a report of shots fired. Instead they […]

