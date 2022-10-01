ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A.V. Club

Smile promises viewers will leave with terrified faces

Make sure the liquor cabinet at home is well stocked, because you might just want a stiff drink after seeing Smile. The feature debut of writer-director Parker Finn, expanded from his SXSW award-nominated short Laura Hasn’t Slept, is designed to work your last nerves … in a good way, if such a thing is possible. It may take time and repeated viewings to be sure just how good or bad Smile is as a movie, but as a scare delivery device, it is damned effective. (Trigger warning: anyone who cannot bear seeing harm done to pets should probably avoid it.)
IGN

Smile Review

Smile will hit theaters on Sept. 30, 2022. “Smile though your heart is aching; smile even though it's breaking.” Those well-meaning words of comfort couldn’t sound more sinister once you’ve seen Smile, a supernatural psychological horror entry that, while it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, still manages to stoke tension every time anyone so much as smirks.
Collider

'Smile's Ending Trades an Important Message For Cheap Scares

This article contains spoilers for the film Smile. Continue at your own risk. While Smile is a big-budget horror movie funded and developed to amass a big box office – and it probably will –, the film deals with sensitive subjects such as depression, trauma, and even suicide. Surprisingly, for most of its runtime, Smile has a positive view of mental health issues, preaching in favor of social acceptance and adequate medical care. Unfortunately, that’s what makes the movie’s ending so enraging. Because in the name of jump scares and a hook for a sequel, Smile contradicts its message and reinforces the twisted notion that there’s no beating trauma and suicide is inevitable.
TechCrunch

A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space

We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
petpress.net

10 Creepy Dog Facts That Will Give You The Heebie Jeebies

Petpress brings to light the top creepy dog facts that you need to know if you adore dogs. There’s something about dogs that just seems to bring out their creepiness. Maybe it’s their unblinking stares or how they sometimes seem to be grinning at you knowingly. Whatever it is, there’s no denying that dogs can be Creepy with a capital C.
pethelpful.com

Video of Little Bird Claiming Kitten As Her Own Gives Us All the Feels

Nothing is more delightful than duos of unlikely friends. When two animals are usually at odds with each other, but, in an unusual occurrence, turn out to be pals, it is so heartwarming! One duo that would usually resemble the relationship Tweety and Sylvester Pussycat in Looney Tunes are choosing friendship instead, which we get a glimpse of in one recent TikTok.
Distractify

Daemon Targaryen of 'House of the Dragon' Becomes a Father of Four (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers from Fire & Blood and potential spoilers for House of the Dragon. The epic 10-year time jump after Episode 5 of HBO's House of the Dragon initially made fans wary, but they are finally getting acquainted with the many additional characters. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), everyone's favorite princely menace, has settled down with two children and more on the way.
Polygon

The Rings of Power showed us Mount Doom’s origin story

Middle-earth has plenty of famous mountains, from the peaks of the Misty Mountains to Erebor, but perhaps the most important to the story is Mount Doom, the volcano at the center of Sauron’s evil domain of Mordor. In the latest episode of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we got a surprising and explosive origin story for the series’ most famous volcano.
POPSUGAR

AJ McLean Feels "Like a New Human" After Getting Chin Liposuction

AJ McLean gained confidence and more on "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race." The 44-year-old singer and Backstreet Boys member performed as Poppy Love on the new drag competition show, which airs its finale on Sept. 30. It was on the show that McLean confronted insecurities he long held about his jawline, and he later chose to get a cosmetic procedure. "Look, I have no shame in saying this: I went and got lipo on my neck," McLean tells People.
