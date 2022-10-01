7-year-old, grandmother struck by pickup truck on way to school in Macomb County: reports

NEW BALTIMORE (WWJ) A 7-year-old and her grandmother are hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck with a pick-up truck on the way to school, according to multiple sources.

Both the Macomb Daily and FOX 2 report police responded to the area of Washington and Green streets around 8:40 a.m. Friday (9/30), where they found the child and her grandmother injured.

The initial investigation revealed the New Baltimore woman, 57, was walking her granddaughter to school when a pickup truck turning eastbound on Green street struck the woman and child.

They were using the crosswalk, police said in the press release obtained by the Macomb Daily and FOX 2.

The driver of the pickup stopped right away and is cooperating with authorities. Police said in the press release that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

FOX 2 reports both the woman and child have “life-threatening” injuries. Their exact conditions are not known. Their names have also not been released. WWJ is working to obtain a copy of the press release and will bring you more information as it becomes available.