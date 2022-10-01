Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
EU puts DeFi on notice, revives stablecoin transaction cap
Like a horror movie villain that just won’t die, European legislators just won’t stop coming up with new ways to thwart the ambitions of “crypto” bros. Members of the European Parliament are reportedly considering a new draft of anti-money laundering (AML) and combatting the financing of terrorism (CFT) laws that would cover a raft of digital asset transactions by European Union (EU) residents. The sectors potentially put under the AML/CFT microscope include decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, the decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) that govern DeFi operations, and entities operating Web3 companies.
coingeek.com
French central bank to explore wholesale CBDCs and utility of tokenized bonds
Banque de France has hinted that it will be paying significant attention to developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC). In particular, Villeroy de Galhau, the bank’s Governor, disclosed that it would be exploring the benefits of a wholesale CBDC. “A wholesale CBDC could significantly contribute to improving cross-border...
RegTechs Drive Innovative Compliance as EU Strengthens ESG Regulation
While the rise of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing has been instrumental in the success of the fossil fuel divestment movement so far, critics argue that recent changes to the European Union’s ESG taxonomy threaten the current momentum. Earlier this year, the addition of natural gas to the...
crowdfundinsider.com
First List of European Crowdfunding Platforms Under ECSPR Posted
In November of 2021, the European Union adopted new rules that allow securities crowdfunding platforms to raise capital across all member states. The move has been welcomed by the industry as it will remove national barriers enabling firms to raise up to €5 million across the EU. European Crowdfunding Service Provider Regulations (ECSPR) are not without certain struggles. A platform must be approved by the relevant authority (securities regulatory) in a member state first to allow pan-European investment crowdfunding to take place. Some member states have moved quicker than others to create specific rules for an ECSP to operate.
coingeek.com
CoinGeek Weekly Livestream – Kurt Wuckert Jr. is back for more Bitcoin and blockchain Q&A
After an exciting week in Oslo in which he covered Granath vs. Wright extensively, Kurt Wuckert Jr is back to answer many more Bitcoin questions and answers. Wuckert begins by explaining that he’s broadcasting from a temporary safe place due to a potential threat to his family. He says there was an increasing hostility towards the end of the trial in Oslo, and BTC fundamentalists went into overdrive to trash him, dox his location, and attack him as a representative of Bitcoin SV.
Fed: 6 of the nation’s largest banks will participate in a pilot climate scenario
WASHINGTON —The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced that six of the nation's largest banks will participate in a pilot climate scenario analysis exercise designed to enhance the ability of supervisors and firms to measure and manage climate-related financial risks, according to a statement from the agency. Scenario analysis—in...
astaga.com
BlackRock Unveils Metaverse ETF Despite Weak Market Conditions
The world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded funds (ETF) BlackRock is making one other massive guess within the crypto area with the launch of the Metaverse ETF. BlackRock’s iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF will search to trace corporations having publicity to the Metaverse, as per the submitting on Thursday, September 29. The ETF issuer has but to disclose the charges and the ticker for the exchange-traded fund (ETF).
blockchain.news
19 of the World's Largest Banks Hold Nearly $9B in Digital Assets: Basel Committee Survey
According to a survey by the Basel Committee, 19 of the world's largest banks hold nearly $9 billion in digital assets, and banks holding crypto assets may account for only 0.01% of total Bank for International Settlements (BIS) exposure. The survey involved 19 banks, of which 10 are from the...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Mining Company Rhodium Looking to Go Public Via SilverSun Merger
Rhodium is making another attempt to go public through a merger agreement with SilverSun. The Texas-based bitcoin mining giant is entering a merger agreement with SilverSun Technologies, a publicly-traded business technology solutions provider, as Rhodium is planning to list on Nasdaq after an initial delay. Meanwhile, the fall in the...
NEWSBTC
Flasko (FLSK) will compete with Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA)
A cryptocurrency is a virtual currency traded on a computer network using a distributed ledger. Cryptos can preserve financial stability due to their independence from centralized authorities such as governments. The ability to conduct rapid, low-cost transactions and the resilience of decentralized networks that are not vulnerable to a single...
Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX Fires 40% Of Staff: Report
Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX reportedly laid off 40% of its workforce, citing a global economic slowdown. According to a report, 50 to 70 employees of the 150 workers at the exchange were asked to leave the company. The employees were told they no longer needed to report for work on...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Lender Celsius CEO Withdrew $10 Million Weeks Before Bankruptcy
Alex Mashinsky, the former CEO of Celsius, withdrew $10 million from the crypto lending platform just weeks before it froze user assets and suspended withdrawals in June, according to unnamed sources cited by the Financial Times. The decision to withdraw cash caused worry, and the cryptocurrency community questioned whether Mashinsky...
ffnews.com
2022 Payments Innovation Jury split on BaaS and unconvinced by CBDCs
The Payments Innovation Jury today releases its 2022 global report titled: “Payment Innovation: Myths and Realities”, which reveals some surprising insights from senior decision makers across the industry. The 2022 report explores several key areas where payment innovation is currently focused, including A2A payments and BNPL, what actually drives innovation, and which areas of innovation are most overhyped.
fintechfutures.com
CBDCs come to the international stage as a future cross-border option
The last thing anyone reading this needs is another pundit on about Bitcoin. But lest you think this is yet another op-ed piece about the promise or volatility of digital currency, consider this statement: digital currency will become the de facto cross-border payment mechanism within the next decade, or possibly sooner.
Afreximbank Launches AfPAY Trade Payment Service in Africa
The African Export-Import Bank, or Afreximbank, announced Thursday (Sept. 29) the broad launch of a payment service called AfPAY with the stated goal of facilitating easier transactions among African financial institutions. The announcement said: “Afreximbank developed the product specifically to address the banking challenges confronting African economies due to the...
The Verge
Coinbase paused transactions in US for hours to address bank transfer issues
Coinbase temporarily stopped transactions for users in the US due to an issue preventing the company from processing withdrawals or deposits involving bank accounts. Problems started around 7AM ET, but the company didn’t resolve the issue until around 12:40PM ET. “We are currently unable to take payments or make...
coingeek.com
India freezes $1.5M of laundered funds linked to mobile gaming scam
India’s fight against digital asset money laundering isn’t letting up any time soon. In the latest crackdown, the country’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen over $1.5 million worth of BTC held at Binance by a local mobile gaming scam. ED, India’s economic intelligence agency, announced on September...
boundingintocrypto.com
Examining Bitcoin’s Role In Palestine – Bitcoin Magazine
This is an opinion editorial by Seth Cantey, an associate professor of politics, and Mohammed Mourtaja, a Palestinian student studying international economics. A debate is taking shape over whether bitcoin can play a role in Palestinians’ quest for freedom from Israeli occupation. It began a year ago, in September 2021, when Chief Strategy Officer at the Human Rights Foundation Alex Gladstein published “Can Bitcoin be Palestine’s Currency of Freedom?” on Bitcoin Magazine. The argument goes like this: Bitcoin allows users to securely send, receive and store value without reliance on any third party. In doing so, it enhances personal autonomy and serves as a form of resistance to occupation. In Gladstein’s words, “It is a peaceful protest, a digital shield, that could lead to big change.”
coinjournal.net
CFTC charges Digitex founder over illegal crypto derivatives platform
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has brought charges against Adam Todd, the founder of crypto derivatives platform Digitex, according to court documents filed in a US court. The futures market regulator is suing Todd over his operating of an unregistered derivatives trading venue in violation of the Commodity Exchange...
WonderFi's Bitbuy Taps Alpaca To Launch Fractional Stock Trading In 2023
Bitbuy Technologies Inc., the first approved crypto market in Canada, will allow users to trade and invest in U.S. stocks and ETFs fractionally. Parent company WonderFi Technologies Inc WNDR WONDF recently made a series of acquisitions, including Bitbuy in January. It is now listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and...
