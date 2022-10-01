Read full article on original website
Related
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Consultant involved in Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check fired by NFLPA
MIAMI — The consultant involved in evaluating Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a concussion check last Sunday has been fired by the NFL Players Association after the union found “multiple mistakes” in the process, the Miami Herald reported. A source said the NFL Players Association exercised...
Rex Ryan Blows Up on Dolphins Over Tua Tagovailoa Situation
Rex Ryan was angry with the Dolphins for putting Tua Tagovailoa in danger.
Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa will miss Jets game after concussion controversy
The Miami Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New York Jets on Sunday after a series of incidents that sparked debate over the NFL’s concussion policy. The quarterback was taken to hospital after suffering a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. He played in that game after many observers believed he had been concussed in a game against the Buffalo Bills a few days earlier. Against the Bills he appeared unsteady on his feet after taking a hit from linebacker Matt Milano, but was cleared to return to play by a Dolphins physician and an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant. The Dolphins and Tagovailoa said his unsteadiness came from a back injury. The NFL Players Association later fired the neurotrauma consultant, with ESPN reporting the medic had made “several mistakes”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commanders RB Brian Robinson medically cleared five weeks after shooting
Robinson was released from the hospital just one day after the shooting. He was shot in the early evening on Aug. 29 in Washington, D.C. in the glute and lower leg when he went out to get something to eat. A third-round pick out of Alabama, Robinson was off his...
Yardbarker
Cowherd Reaction to Scary Injury to Tua & Dolphins loss to Bengals
Colin Cowherd reacts to the concerning injury to Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and addresses the controversy surrounding the decision to start him in Thursday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also reacts to the game and to the performance by Joe Burrow.
Comments / 0