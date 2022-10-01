ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
NFL
The Guardian

Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa will miss Jets game after concussion controversy

The Miami Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New York Jets on Sunday after a series of incidents that sparked debate over the NFL’s concussion policy. The quarterback was taken to hospital after suffering a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. He played in that game after many observers believed he had been concussed in a game against the Buffalo Bills a few days earlier. Against the Bills he appeared unsteady on his feet after taking a hit from linebacker Matt Milano, but was cleared to return to play by a Dolphins physician and an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant. The Dolphins and Tagovailoa said his unsteadiness came from a back injury. The NFL Players Association later fired the neurotrauma consultant, with ESPN reporting the medic had made “several mistakes”.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Buffalo, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy