Hawaii deal: Airline offers $99 flights to mainland
The deal is part of its largest winter sale of the year. Get your tickets by 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1900s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
Island Connections: Bacon Universal Provides High-Quality Construction Equipment
Honolulu (KHON2) – Bacon Universal offers construction equipment for Hawaii businesses. Since 1947, Bacon Universal has been Hawaii’s industry-leading manufacturer in equipment brands, offering parts distribution, a comprehensive and diverse fleet of rental equipment, and service repair and maintenance. “We are a full scale construction equipment dealership. It’s...
Turkey sees price hike in Hawaii
If you're planning a big family meal, plan ahead. Some businesses are having incentives if you order early, and if you plan on cooking officials say it will cost more this year. According to the US Department of Agriculture, from July 14th to September 14th 840,900 turkeys were killed in commercial facilities as a result of bird flu.
Hawaii middle-class seeking help from food shelters
Inflation is hitting the pockets of middle-class families making it hard to keep food on the table.
Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
This is the most popular Halloween candy in Hawaii
Salt Water Taffy and Hot Tamales performed much better than some expected, but they weren't the top choices for the Aloha State.
Coast Guard fireworks haul raises hope for quieter holidays
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard confiscated nearly three million dollars worth of unpermitted fireworks at Honolulu Harbor. Some Hawaii residents are hoping that more seizures are made for a quieter holiday season. The Coast Guard said it seized a shipping container with more than 13,000 pounds of fireworks with an estimated street value […]
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned Alabama storage unit
A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside.
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
Maui home burned, man arrested on suspicion of arson
Maui Fire Department received a report about an abandoned house engulfed in flames on South Kihei Road on Tuesday, Oct. 4 around 9:37 p.m.
Pete’s Belly Bustazs
5 DUI accidents on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2.
Buried body of Hawaii man case ruled as homicide
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have identified the body of a 36-year-old man that was discovered in Ka’u District in July. Police said George Edward Dodge was reported missing on Thursday, July 7 after a couple of weeks went by of not being seen or heard from. It wasn’t until a partially buried body […]
COVID-19 case count continues to drop in Hawaii
COVID-19 cases have declined since early June in Hawaii with the omicron subvariant BA.5 still the dominant strain.
Mauna Loa Summit closed due to increase in seismic activity
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is closing Mauna Loa Summit backcountry due to an increase in seismic activity.
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with Lt. Gov. Josh Green
Following a crowded field of candidates in the August primaries, the voters have decided to have Lt. Gov. Josh Green and former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona face off on Nov. 8 in Hawaii’s gubernatorial election.
New rule gives Hawaii flight attendants more time to rest
Airlines will soon be required to give flight attendants longer periods of rest between shifts, the Federal Aviation Administration announced on Tuesday.
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona
Following a crowded field of candidates in the August primaries, the voters have decided to have Lt. Gov. Josh Green (D) and former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona (R) face off on Nov. 8 in Hawaii’s gubernatorial election.
Heavy rain possible for eastern portions of the state through Tuesday
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Storm front remnants remain pooled near Maui County and Hawaii Island. Heavy showers formed Monday afternoon and could return through Tuesday afternoon. Stable conditions return state-wide by Wednesday with ample sunshine and only light windward showers through the end of the work week.
