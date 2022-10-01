ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KHON2

Island Connections: Bacon Universal Provides High-Quality Construction Equipment

Honolulu (KHON2) – Bacon Universal offers construction equipment for Hawaii businesses. Since 1947, Bacon Universal has been Hawaii’s industry-leading manufacturer in equipment brands, offering parts distribution, a comprehensive and diverse fleet of rental equipment, and service repair and maintenance. “We are a full scale construction equipment dealership. It’s...
KHON2

Turkey sees price hike in Hawaii

If you're planning a big family meal, plan ahead. Some businesses are having incentives if you order early, and if you plan on cooking officials say it will cost more this year. According to the US Department of Agriculture, from July 14th to September 14th 840,900 turkeys were killed in commercial facilities as a result of bird flu.
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
KHON2

Coast Guard fireworks haul raises hope for quieter holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard confiscated nearly three million dollars worth of unpermitted fireworks at Honolulu Harbor. Some Hawaii residents are hoping that more seizures are made for a quieter holiday season. The Coast Guard said it seized a shipping container with more than 13,000 pounds of fireworks with an estimated street value […]
KHON2

Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
KHON2

Pete’s Belly Bustazs

KHON2

Buried body of Hawaii man case ruled as homicide

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have identified the body of a 36-year-old man that was discovered in Ka’u District in July. Police said George Edward Dodge was reported missing on Thursday, July 7 after a couple of weeks went by of not being seen or heard from. It wasn’t until a partially buried body […]
