ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Monument Terrace to undergo repairs in October

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some minor repairs to Monument Terrace will take several weeks of October while a contractor replaces caulking on the stairs and walkways. Starting the week of October 10, the work may last three to four weeks. One side of the stairs will be roped off...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

'We're ready:' City of Lynchburg is preparing for Hurricane Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian has tormented parts of the Southern United States over the past few days. Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda said that the city is prepared for what is to come. Benda says that the officials have been making plans over the last several days...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Danville, VA
Society
City
Port Charlotte, FL
City
Charity, VA
Local
Florida Society
City
Danville, VA
State
Florida State
WSET

Ian slams Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
VIRGINIA STATE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers

Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers. Specialty peppers are a hot business for Bailey Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Bailey Farms grows 17 varieties of hot peppers at Oxford, as well as in Georgia and Florida on 1,200 of its own and contracted acreage. Business has grown...
OXFORD, NC
WSET

School bus and vehicle crash in Roanoke closes road

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A school bus and vehicle were involved in a crash Monday morning with a section of Peters Creek road closed. Around 6:30 law enforcement received a call about the crash. There is no indication that students were on the bus, and no injuries have been...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Volunteers#God#Hurricane Ian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
WSET

Virginia gas prices dip, national average rises

(WSET) — It's been another week of Virginia gas prices dipping lower amid the rising national gas prices average, according to AAA. The current gas average in Virginia is $3.31, but the range of prices in the Commonwealth reflect a very wide difference. The most expensive is in Highland County at $3.81 while the cheapest $3.03 is enjoyed in Prince George County.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Appalachian Power gives final storm response update

(WSET) — Appalachian Power Storm Response Update is outlined below:. As of Sunday, October 2, at 10:45 a.m. Appalachian Power said the following:. Heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service.
VIRGINIA STATE
Mount Airy News

A murder, still unsolved 71 years later

The horrific murder of William Cochrane and the two-year investigation was reported in newspapers from Los Angeles to Memphis, Ontario to Spokane. The weekly Mount Airy News ran pictures of the blast scene. Rumors flew through the communities where people knew the young couple and people clamored for an arrest and conviction. When Imogene’s wedding plans to a second husband were made known in 1954, another bomb was placed, and this time she was the apparent target. The swift response of the agents unsettled the alleged murderer who took his own life rather than face justice.
MOUNT AIRY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy