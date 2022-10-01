Read full article on original website
WSET
'Long road to recovery': Search and rescue efforts still underway across Florida after Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida earlier this week, leaving residents underwater and facing immense cleanup. One of the places to experience the full force of Hurricane Ian was Charlotte County, Florida. Extensive damage has been reported and the response is still underway with active search and rescue efforts ongoing.
WSET
National Capital Region Incident Management Team deployed to Florida for Ian response
(WSET) — Members of the National Capital Region Incident Management Team were deployed Wednesday morning. This was to help assist with the Hurricane Ian response needs in Florida. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management said they are monitoring Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) requests. "EMAC is a mutual aid...
WSET
Monument Terrace to undergo repairs in October
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some minor repairs to Monument Terrace will take several weeks of October while a contractor replaces caulking on the stairs and walkways. Starting the week of October 10, the work may last three to four weeks. One side of the stairs will be roped off...
WSET
'We're ready:' City of Lynchburg is preparing for Hurricane Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian has tormented parts of the Southern United States over the past few days. Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda said that the city is prepared for what is to come. Benda says that the officials have been making plans over the last several days...
WSET
SEE IT: Va. father reunites with first-grade daughter after a year of deployment
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — For this first-grader, it was another day at school. The next minute, she was running into the arms of her dad, who had just returned home from a year of deployment in the National Guard. In the video, a school staff member directs children...
WSET
Ian slams Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers
Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers. Specialty peppers are a hot business for Bailey Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Bailey Farms grows 17 varieties of hot peppers at Oxford, as well as in Georgia and Florida on 1,200 of its own and contracted acreage. Business has grown...
WSET
School bus and vehicle crash in Roanoke closes road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A school bus and vehicle were involved in a crash Monday morning with a section of Peters Creek road closed. Around 6:30 law enforcement received a call about the crash. There is no indication that students were on the bus, and no injuries have been...
WSET
Danville Utilities restores many customers power, working hard to restore all power
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ian has brought lots of damage and many people have lost power. Danville Utilities said they were able to restore service overnight to about 1,000 of its customers. They gave an update on Sunday morning at 8:30. They said that there are still 1,974 customers...
WSET
'Looting and lawlessness will not be tolerated,' Florida governor says in wake of Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida was slammed by Hurricane Ian this week, claiming nearly 30 lives and leaving many homes and businesses throughout the area destroyed or abandoned, as residents were urged to evacuate. Gov. Ron DeSantis said active search and rescue efforts remain ongoing, with the state's Division of...
WSET
VDH warns of dangerous conditions in creeks, rivers due to Hurricane Ian rain
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Ian are expected to impact areas of the state beginning Friday through the weekend. This storm could create dangerous conditions in creeks, rivers, and low-lying areas along the coast. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reminds people to take precautions...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
WSET
VDOT crews prepare for the impact of Hurricane Ian in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Road crews are ready for the impact of the storm in Lynchburg. According to VDOT, you should be prepared to see trees and powerlines down, as well as flash flooding. Len Stevens with VDOT said the best thing for you to do is stay off...
WSET
Fall Cleanup: When the community can ditch their unwanted trash in Southeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is having a fall cleanup event for city residents to get rid of unwanted items. The Solid Waste Management Division will be conducting a Fall Community Cleanup within the Southeast Roanoke service area on Saturday, October 29 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WSET
Virginia gas prices dip, national average rises
(WSET) — It's been another week of Virginia gas prices dipping lower amid the rising national gas prices average, according to AAA. The current gas average in Virginia is $3.31, but the range of prices in the Commonwealth reflect a very wide difference. The most expensive is in Highland County at $3.81 while the cheapest $3.03 is enjoyed in Prince George County.
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
WSET
Appalachian Power gives final storm response update
(WSET) — Appalachian Power Storm Response Update is outlined below:. As of Sunday, October 2, at 10:45 a.m. Appalachian Power said the following:. Heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service.
WSET
Lynchburg Public Works ready for fallen trees and debris from Ian remnants
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — For the past several days, crews at Lynchburg Public Works have been hard at work preparing equipment for the impact Hurricane Ian could have on us here in Lynchburg-- like fallen trees or debris. "Crews prepare by basically checking all the chain saws. Making sure...
WSLS
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
Mount Airy News
A murder, still unsolved 71 years later
The horrific murder of William Cochrane and the two-year investigation was reported in newspapers from Los Angeles to Memphis, Ontario to Spokane. The weekly Mount Airy News ran pictures of the blast scene. Rumors flew through the communities where people knew the young couple and people clamored for an arrest and conviction. When Imogene’s wedding plans to a second husband were made known in 1954, another bomb was placed, and this time she was the apparent target. The swift response of the agents unsettled the alleged murderer who took his own life rather than face justice.
