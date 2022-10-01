ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

Police unions are cozying up to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a time of ‘turmoil’

During her short time on the job, New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell has forged a positive relationship with rank-and-file officers at a time when morale among cops is at what union officials call an “all-time low.” Earlier this month, she became the first NYPD commissioner to receive the New York City Police Benevolent Association’s Person of the Year award – a move intended to forge an alliance with the new commissioner, who serves as a liaison between the police department and City Hall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Coalition for the Homeless: Cruise ships are not the right solution for asylum seekers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cruise ships are not designed or equipped to provide adequate shelter and services to homeless people, the NYC Coalition for the Homeless has stated, harshly criticizing Mayor Eric Adams administration’s plan to lease the Norwegian Bliss to house asylum-seeking migrants. The agency, which is considered the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless individuals and families, is now urgently pleading with the city to come up with another plan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
Gothamist.com

New Yorkers can now look up the records of police they encounter

Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. It’s now easier for New Yorkers to learn more about the police officers who have sworn to keep them safe through a new online database created by the Legal Aid Society, which it believes is the most comprehensive collection of officer misconduct records to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

What to know about NY Gov. Hochul’s $637M COVID test controversy

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul (D) speaks at a Hispanic Heritage Month breakfast reception at El Museo del Barrio in New York City. Republican opponents have accused Hochul of engaging in “pay to play” over COVID test spending to benefit her supporters. It has become one of the major issues of the final weeks of the 2022 gubernatorial campaign. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
yonkerstimes.com

Cuomo in the Bronx: Fed. Gov’t Has Not Made Puerto Rico the Priority it Should Be

On Oct. 1, former Governor Andrew Cuomo attended a relief effort for victims of Hurricane Ian in the Bronx with Hispanic Clergy groups and community memebers. Cuomo, who has reemerged to comment on the state of affairs in our state and nation, recently wrote an Op-Ed in The Daily News, and made comments in the Bronx, about the lack of support, and failures of the US Federal Government in aiding Puerto Rico and its people.
BRONX, NY
Gothamist

Flooding hits site of planned migrant ‘tent city’ in the Bronx, intensifying safety concerns

An aerial photo taken Friday with a drone shows emergency tents being assembled to house some of the migrants arriving each week to the city in the parking lot of Orchard Beach in the Bronx. The area was inundated with rain over the weekend. Amid weekend showers, water was seen inundating the parking lot where asylum seekers will soon be temporarily housed. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Why you could see your NYC rent go up

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rent is on the rise for around 1 million New York City apartments. A June vote allowed for rent increases in rent-stabilized units as of October 2022. The Rent Guidelines Board approved hikes of 3.25% for 1-year leases and 5% on 2-year leases for rent-stabilized units.  Rent in regulated apartments was frozen in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

8-year housing wait for NY developmentally disabled population is too long | Our Opinion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The closure of Willowbrook State School in 1987 ended the cruel warehousing of developmentally and intellectually disabled (I/DD) children and adults during the 20th Century. While the Willowbrook Consent Decree laid the groundwork for national reform in the care, education and housing of people with I/DD in 1975, it didn’t solve all the problems faced by this community.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Seeking Asylum#Emergency Department#Humanitarian Aid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
thechiefleader.com

Some in Council say Adams' ‘in-person’ policy discriminates

Members of the City Council’s have again spoken out against the Adams administration’s mandate that city employees must work in-person, citing concerns that the policy is harmful to workers with disabilities. During a Sept. 28 hearing of the Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities and Addiction, Council Member Shahana...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

New York's Opportunity to Purchase: Help Stabilized Renters Buy Their Buildings

Rent increases begin for roughly one million rent-stabilized New York City apartments on October 1, the highest increases since 2013. Fallout from the pandemic has strained landlords, especially owners of smaller multi-family rental buildings, and it has also dramatically impacted families who were already struggling to pay even below-market-rate rents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Church plans 343 apartments in East New York

Holy cow: A church-owned property across from a former dairy factory in East New York is slated to become a 14-story apartment building. The 362,000-square-foot project at 2797 Atlantic Avenue would include 353 apartments. The property owner is listed in city records as St. Malachy RC Church. Rocklyn Asset Corporation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy