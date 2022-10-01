Read full article on original website
cityandstateny.com
With asylum seekers’ arrival in NYC, shelter advocates worry the city will cut legal corners
Late in the morning on Sept. 23, roughly 50 new arrivals to New York City – men, women and children, including several toddlers and babies – waited on chairs inside a gated-off section of the main entrance to the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were surrounded by bags of clothing and food, and several seemed busy feeding children.
cityandstateny.com
Police unions are cozying up to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a time of ‘turmoil’
During her short time on the job, New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell has forged a positive relationship with rank-and-file officers at a time when morale among cops is at what union officials call an “all-time low.” Earlier this month, she became the first NYPD commissioner to receive the New York City Police Benevolent Association’s Person of the Year award – a move intended to forge an alliance with the new commissioner, who serves as a liaison between the police department and City Hall.
NY1
Tent camps will not prevent migrants from entering NYC shelter system, officials testify
City Council members sought details from agency officials on a city effort to create the first of several temporary tent camps to house a growing number of asylum seekers from the southern border in a hearing Friday. The so-called “Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers,” or HERCs, will house some...
NYC Coalition for the Homeless: Cruise ships are not the right solution for asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cruise ships are not designed or equipped to provide adequate shelter and services to homeless people, the NYC Coalition for the Homeless has stated, harshly criticizing Mayor Eric Adams administration’s plan to lease the Norwegian Bliss to house asylum-seeking migrants. The agency, which is considered the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless individuals and families, is now urgently pleading with the city to come up with another plan.
How Mayor Adams plans to deal with NYC mental health crisis
It happens far too often - the vicious fatal stabbing of a veteran FDNY Lieutenant and the severe beating of a woman inside a subway station. The victims did not know their aggressors, who both experienced mental health episodes.
News 12
Rally held at Orchard Beach in protest of migrant relief centers
A rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to protest the city’s plan to handle the surge of asylum seekers. The Office of Emergency Management says the centers at the Orchard Beach parking lot are set to open next week, with the ability to house around 1,000 migrants.
Gothamist.com
New Yorkers can now look up the records of police they encounter
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. It’s now easier for New Yorkers to learn more about the police officers who have sworn to keep them safe through a new online database created by the Legal Aid Society, which it believes is the most comprehensive collection of officer misconduct records to date.
What to know about NY Gov. Hochul’s $637M COVID test controversy
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul (D) speaks at a Hispanic Heritage Month breakfast reception at El Museo del Barrio in New York City. Republican opponents have accused Hochul of engaging in “pay to play” over COVID test spending to benefit her supporters. It has become one of the major issues of the final weeks of the 2022 gubernatorial campaign. [ more › ]
yonkerstimes.com
Cuomo in the Bronx: Fed. Gov’t Has Not Made Puerto Rico the Priority it Should Be
On Oct. 1, former Governor Andrew Cuomo attended a relief effort for victims of Hurricane Ian in the Bronx with Hispanic Clergy groups and community memebers. Cuomo, who has reemerged to comment on the state of affairs in our state and nation, recently wrote an Op-Ed in The Daily News, and made comments in the Bronx, about the lack of support, and failures of the US Federal Government in aiding Puerto Rico and its people.
Flooding hits site of planned migrant ‘tent city’ in the Bronx, intensifying safety concerns
An aerial photo taken Friday with a drone shows emergency tents being assembled to house some of the migrants arriving each week to the city in the parking lot of Orchard Beach in the Bronx. The area was inundated with rain over the weekend. Amid weekend showers, water was seen inundating the parking lot where asylum seekers will soon be temporarily housed. [ more › ]
Why you could see your NYC rent go up
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rent is on the rise for around 1 million New York City apartments. A June vote allowed for rent increases in rent-stabilized units as of October 2022. The Rent Guidelines Board approved hikes of 3.25% for 1-year leases and 5% on 2-year leases for rent-stabilized units. Rent in regulated apartments was frozen in […]
8-year housing wait for NY developmentally disabled population is too long | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The closure of Willowbrook State School in 1987 ended the cruel warehousing of developmentally and intellectually disabled (I/DD) children and adults during the 20th Century. While the Willowbrook Consent Decree laid the groundwork for national reform in the care, education and housing of people with I/DD in 1975, it didn’t solve all the problems faced by this community.
Bronx group plans to file lawsuit against building of Orchard Beach migrant relief center
Construction is moving along on the Orchard Beach migrant relief center, and some Bronx residents set up right across from the site to make their concerns on it heard.
New York State Shares Shocking Info on Gun Violence, Shootings
New York officials shared shocking gun violence numbers for the Hudson Valley and New York State. This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional $50 million in state funding that is expected to help increase public safety in the Empire State. Gov. Hochul Announces New Investments To Increase...
What NYC renters need to know about getting landlords to turn the heat back on
Oct. 1 marks the beginning of heat season in New York City. The first day of October means heat season is officially here. Renters in New York City may soon be waking up to the smell of burning dust and the sound of old radiators clanking off the cobwebs. [ more › ]
‘Masses of people in our Staten Island parks;’ reaction pours in over news of possible migrant ship at Homeport
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Locals were caught off guard Friday after news broke of a cruise ship possibly docking at the Homeport in Stapleton to help deal with the city’s migrant crisis. The New York Post first reported that Mayor Eric Adams administration was close to a deal...
thechiefleader.com
Some in Council say Adams' ‘in-person’ policy discriminates
Members of the City Council’s have again spoken out against the Adams administration’s mandate that city employees must work in-person, citing concerns that the policy is harmful to workers with disabilities. During a Sept. 28 hearing of the Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities and Addiction, Council Member Shahana...
Gotham Gazette
New York's Opportunity to Purchase: Help Stabilized Renters Buy Their Buildings
Rent increases begin for roughly one million rent-stabilized New York City apartments on October 1, the highest increases since 2013. Fallout from the pandemic has strained landlords, especially owners of smaller multi-family rental buildings, and it has also dramatically impacted families who were already struggling to pay even below-market-rate rents.
NBC New York
New Urgent Problem Facing Migrants in NYC Shelters: Babies Aren't Getting Enough Food
Mayor Eric Adams has drawn criticism lately, after the city's plans to build a tent city for asylum seekers in the Bronx, as well as the latest reported plan to house migrants on one of Norwegian Cruise Line's luxury vessels upon arrival in the Big Apple. But the NBC New...
therealdeal.com
Church plans 343 apartments in East New York
Holy cow: A church-owned property across from a former dairy factory in East New York is slated to become a 14-story apartment building. The 362,000-square-foot project at 2797 Atlantic Avenue would include 353 apartments. The property owner is listed in city records as St. Malachy RC Church. Rocklyn Asset Corporation...
