Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Federal court in Knoxville celebrates new district judge
United States District Judge Katherine A. Crytzer was appointed by then-President Donald Trump. Federal court in Knoxville celebrates new district …. Knox Pridefest weekend returns, parade kicks off …. Tennessee Treasures: Birthplace of Davy Crockett. Around the State on The Seven – WATE 6 News. What’s Trending with Bo...
WATE
Meet our pet of the week, Darla!
If you are looking for a new adventure buddy, our pet of the week, Darla, could be perfect for you. Knox Pridefest weekend returns, parade kicks off …. Knoxville Vietnam veteran rode a scooter cross-country. Volunteer Legacy pairs UT athletes and nonprofits. Game of the Week preview. Federal court in...
PETS・
Comments / 0