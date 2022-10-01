Read full article on original website
Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus waved and danced on stage at the company's AI event. Elon Musk said the bot could do more, but he 'didn't want it to fall on its face'
Tesla's long-anticipated AI robot made its official debut by dancing and waving on stage at the company's AI Day. "The robot can actually do a lot more than we showed you. We just didn't want it to fall on its face," Elon Musk said. At last year's AI Day, Musk...
Elon Musk is getting ready to unleash an army of humanoid robots. Here’s what he wants to use them for ￼
Elon Musk’s Tesla is ready to expand from fleets of electric cars to legions of humanoid robots. The Texas-based company is looking to deploy thousands of robots, called Tesla Bot or Optimus, in its factories and elsewhere, Reuters reported. Several job listings on Tesla’s website dedicated to the “humanoid...
Tesla Expects Thousands Of Humanoid Robots To Work In Its Factories
Tesla has unexpectedly changed course recently, putting some of its upcoming projects on hold and directing a surprising amount of resources towards the development of its humanoid Bot. The company is serious about this and is hiring specifically for this program, hoping that in the future it will have thousands of these bipedal machines working in its factories.
Elon Musk Says a Tesla Catgirl Robot Is Coming
It is the meeting between science fiction and reality. For moviegoers, it's almost the fusion between the real world and the imaginary world. Tesla (TSLA) and its whimsical CEO Elon Musk just presented the progress they've made on Optimus, the prototype of their humanoid robot first shown in 2021. "As...
AI Day 2022: Tesla may unveil a major milestone for its Optimus robot
Once again, it is that time of the year. The annual Tesla AI Day, a demonstration of the most cutting-edge technologies from all of the company's operating divisions is tomorrow. While Tesla vehicles receive the majority of press attention, the company has a wide range of other applications and products that it is constantly developing and improving.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Introduces Optimus, a Humanoid Robot
Musk asserted that current humanoid robots are missing a brain. According to Musk, Tesla should achieve full self-driving this year. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , demonstrated a prototype of its humanoid robot Optimus on Friday and forecast that the electric vehicle manufacturer would be able to produce millions of them and sell them for about $20,000.
Elon Musk Says It's Important He Can Be Fired
Tesla's CEO showed off some new technology that brings the world a little closer to a "Terminator" scenario. Elon Musk held a coming-out party for Tesla’s autonomous humanoid robot, called Optimus, at the company’s AI (artificial intelligence) day Friday. In a presentation, the robot walked, waved, and moved...
Tesla shows demo video of Optimus bot working in the Fremont Factory
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that Optimus would be deployed by the company to perform tasks in its own factories. During AI Day 2022, the electric vehicle maker released a video showing just that — a prototype Optimus bot working in the Fremont Factory. Tesla did not waste...
Tesla reveals our future robot overlords
Tesla unveiled the prototype for its humanoid robot Optimus at the company’s AI showcase yesterday, bringing CEO Elon Musk one step closer to his goal of becoming a real life Dr. No. The robot walked, waved, and raised the roof live on stage. In videos, it carried boxes around...
Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.2.3 starts rolling out to testers
Tesla seems to be rolling out FSD Beta v.10.69.2.3 to testers as expected. With AI Day 2022 now behind us—along with the reveal of Optimus prototypes—Tesla is again concentrating on FSD Beta and its series of 10.69 releases. This week, 10.69.2.3 is expected to roll out to testers.
What to expect from Tesla’s AI Day event
Tesla’s AI Day event kicks off September 30th, during which the company is expected to highlight its ongoing efforts to develop its advanced driver-assist features that Elon Musk has promised will eventually lead to fully autonomous cars. But this year, Tesla’s cars and self-driving projects are likely to take...
Daily Crunch: It’s AI day for Tesla, but we’re here for the cringey texts
Happy Friday! We don’t know about you, but we are both ready for some R&R after ploughing through a wall of deep-cringe texts from the Musk/Twitter trial. We hope you get some, too, this weekend. This afternoon, Tesla is running its second AI day. Last year’s was a hoot,...
