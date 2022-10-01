Read full article on original website
Positive and Fun
We are writing to thank the Santa Barbara Independent for Gail Arnold’s August 4, 2022, positive and fun article which celebrates our community’s growing passion to protect birds! https://www.independent.com/2022/08/04/lotusland-celebrates-at-birdsong-event/. Santa Barbara Audubon Society (SBAS) also thanks Lotusland for sharing the beauty and song of Santa Barbara birds and...
ARTOBER
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – With the upcoming cultural season being one of the largest and most diverse in recent years, the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara wanted to create a place for people to easily browse all the happenings. In collaboration with VOICE Magazine, we launched the promotional campaign ARTOBER – a month long celebration of arts, music, theatre and design. From the launch of highly-anticipated seasons from Opera Santa Barbara, UCSB Arts & Lectures, and Ensemble Theatre Company, to concerts by award-winning musicians and art shows, locals of all ages and interests can partake.
The Library Calls on Local Non-Profit Art Groups to Fill the Main Faulkner Gallery
SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 30, 2022. The Santa Barbara Public Library provides public space for art exhibits in their Main Faulkner Gallery to non-profit art organizations. Exhibits usually run for one month and the Main Faulkner Gallery has one vacancy remaining for the upcoming September 2023 calendar year.
Visitation Reinstated at Main Jail
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – Due to COVID-19, the County of Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office suspended in- person visiting in June 2022. With conditions improving throughout the County, the Sheriff’s Office. has decided to lift the visiting...
Domestic Violence Solutions Announced Events to Honor Domestic Violence Action Month
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA, September 30, 2022 — Each year, in October, advocates, survivors, and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). This fall, Domestic Violence Solutions is joining sister organizations around the country to make the...
Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach
Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
Gyros Are Back at Santa Barbara’s Greek Grab ’n’ Go
After 46 summers of hosting a wildly popular Greek Festival at Oak Park, the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church decided in the fall of 2020 to host a less social but still culturally relevant fundraiser by selling traditional, homemade meals to the community under the banner of Greek Grab ’n’ Go. They repeated the formula in the spring of 2021, and now it’s back again, with orders — which range in price from $5 for dolmas and donuts to $50 for a full dinner platter — being accepted until October 16 for pickups at the church on October 29 and 30.
Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation to Host Silver Anniversary 25th Annual Military Ball to Honor Local Veterans and Active Duty Service Members
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA September 30, 2021 – Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) is pleased to announce the Silver Anniversary 25th Annual Military Ball to honor local veterans and active duty service members. The Ball will be held Saturday,...
Failed Two-Point Conversion Dooms Bishop Diego in 21-20 Loss to St. Bonaventure
Bishop Diego running back Misa Paiau was stopped short of the goal line on the decisive two-point conversion attempt with 15 seconds to play as St. Bonaventure held on for a 21-20 victory on Friday night at Ventura College. The Marmonte League opener for both teams lived up to the...
Sheriff’s Detectives Investigating Homicide on East Mountain Drive
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Montecito, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a woman that resulted from her. being struck by a vehicle on East Mountain Drive on Thursday, September 29, 2022. At approximately. 5:35 a.m., deputies were dispatched...
