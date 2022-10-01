After 46 summers of hosting a wildly popular Greek Festival at Oak Park, the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church decided in the fall of 2020 to host a less social but still culturally relevant fundraiser by selling traditional, homemade meals to the community under the banner of Greek Grab ’n’ Go. They repeated the formula in the spring of 2021, and now it’s back again, with orders — which range in price from $5 for dolmas and donuts to $50 for a full dinner platter — being accepted until October 16 for pickups at the church on October 29 and 30.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO