This award recognizes the efforts of a faculty member whose efforts to integrate diversity in the curriculum have enriched the students’ learning experiences. The successful applicant will be able to show that in the course of her/his teaching, s/he incorporates a broad mix of perspectives reflecting the richness of our pluralistic society, including substantial readings about ethnic, racial, class, religious and feminist issues. She or he shall also have a well-developed approach for addressing different learning styles and teaching to cognitive diversity. The award is a special recognition of the faculty member’s efforts to ensure that when students leave the University, they will possess the competence, awareness, skills and insights required for successful participation in our pluralistic society. The recipient of this year’s award is Dr. Jessica Nolan.

