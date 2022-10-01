Read full article on original website
Affordable Learning Implementation Grants for Spring/Summer 2023
The Weinberg Memorial Library is pleased to offer $1,000 Affordable Learning Implementation Grants to successful full-time faculty applicants. Affordable Learning aims to reduce the financial burden on students by eliminating expensive for-cost textbooks and course materials with no-cost or low-cost educational resources. OER stands for Open Educational Resources, which includes online textbooks, media, and other materials freely available and can be remixed/reused for educational purposes. For the Affordable Learning Implementation Grants, faculty may opt to use existing OER and open-source software or may compile course materials from open access e-books and journals or appropriately licenses Library materials to replace all, or some, of their for-cost course materials.
Matthew Reavy, Ph.D.
EXCELLENCE IN ADAPTING CLASSIC PRINCIPLES OF JESUIT PEDAGOGY INTO THE CURRICULUM: MAGIS AWARD. This award recognizes a faculty member who makes specific, sustained, and creative efforts to adapt principles of Jesuit pedagogy in his or her classes. Because Jesuit pedagogy emerges from the humanist tradition, all faculty are eligible to be nominated for this award. The principles might be considered in the following categories: The Jesuit Paradigm for Course Design including context, experience, reflection, action, and evaluation. Themes of Jesuit Education including: academic rigor, learning integration, Eloquentia Perfecta, discernment, Cura Personalis, curricula blending past and present, and social justice; and Favored Strategies including prelection, frequent reviews, repeated exercise, emulation, competition, Eloquentia Perfecta.
Volleyball Sweeps ETown & Goucher to Open Landmark Play
TOWSON, Md. – The University of Scranton volleyball team (11-7, 2-0 Landmark) opened Landmark Conference play on Saturday with sweeps of Elizabethtown (13-4, 1-1 Landmark) and Goucher (3-14, 0-2 Landmark) as part of a Landmark quad match at the Decker Sports and Recreation Center in Towson. Scranton has now...
Ismail Onat, Ph.D.
In light of the University’s goal of promoting faculty scholarship, the University is pleased to recognize the special efforts of faculty who strive for, and have attained, distinction in scholarship and creative activity. This year’s recipient is Dr. Ismail Onat. Dr. Onat is an Associate Professor in the...
Jessica Nolan, Ph.D.
This award recognizes the efforts of a faculty member whose efforts to integrate diversity in the curriculum have enriched the students’ learning experiences. The successful applicant will be able to show that in the course of her/his teaching, s/he incorporates a broad mix of perspectives reflecting the richness of our pluralistic society, including substantial readings about ethnic, racial, class, religious and feminist issues. She or he shall also have a well-developed approach for addressing different learning styles and teaching to cognitive diversity. The award is a special recognition of the faculty member’s efforts to ensure that when students leave the University, they will possess the competence, awareness, skills and insights required for successful participation in our pluralistic society. The recipient of this year’s award is Dr. Jessica Nolan.
Healy's First Half Brace Leads Women's Soccer Past Goucher, 4-0
SCRANTON, Pa. – The University of Scranton women's soccer (7-2-1, 2-0 Landmark) scored two goals in the first six minutes of the game and rolled to a 4-0 victory over the Goucher College Gophers (6-3, 0-2 Landmark) in Landmark Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Weiss Field in Scranton.
Light Weights & Abs
Light Weights & Abs is an upbeat group fitness class combining total body toning and aerobic exercise. Have fun while burning calories and toning your muscles. Please wear comfortable workout attire and sneakers. (Open to Faculty & Satff only) Monday & Wednesdays at 5:00pm-5:50pm (Byron Royals Room)
Darla Germeroth, Ph.D.
This award is designed to recognize the efforts of faculty who strive for excellence in service to the University, the profession and the community and who demonstrate academic leadership by effective mentoring of junior colleagues. The recipient of this year’s award is Dr. Darla Germeroth. Dr. Germeroth is a...
Margarete Zalon, Ph.D.
This award is designed to recognize the efforts of faculty who strive for excellence in service to the University, the profession and the community and who demonstrate academic leadership by effective mentoring of junior colleagues. The recipient of this year’s award is Dr. Margarete Zalon. Dr. Zalon is a...
