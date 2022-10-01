ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

SPD: Police respond to early morning shooting at restaurant

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired outside of Bluff's on 1548 Parkway Sunday morning, according to SPD. Witnesses provided information on a vehicle that fled the scene. At around1:37 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle matching the description on Gists...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting

One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. East TN man freed from Venezuelan prison reunites …. TDOT Smart Way traffic cameras show crash cleanup …. Coffee shop caters to special needs. 6 Storm Team Starwatch: Hunter’s moon and more. Bear cub...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: Four minors injured in Clinton Highway crash

‘A lot of misinformation’ | Anderson Co. Schools dispels rumors after lockdown. Clinton High School went on soft lockdown after rumors spread of a potential walkout, Director of Schools Tim Parrott said. Maryville woman celebrates 100th birthday, gets papal blessing from pope. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A Maryville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man charged with DUI after crashing into KPD cruiser, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was charged after police say he hit a Knoxville Police Department cruiser on I-40 East early morning Sunday. Raul Gonzalez, 39, was charged with DUI, and other charges, after crashing into an unoccupied police cruiser on I-40 near Lovell Road around 1 a.m., according to KPD.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man charged after shooting incident at restaurant in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was charged after a shooting outside of a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. Others are being sought in connection with the incident, according to Sevierville Police. Multiple shots were fired outside of Bluffs Grill and Tap on 1548 Parkway at 1:37 a.m.,...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Knox County Sheriff’s K-9 road to recovery after surgery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 had surgery after a deputy found two masses on his body, according to a Facebook post from KCSO. Argo is a K-9 and partner of Sergeant James Troutt. Troutt said the K-9 had to get surgery after finding two masses on the back of his neck and chest.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting

Your headlines from 9/30 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in West Knoxville, stabbing victim identified, Hurricane Ian latest. The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. Chancellor Plowman's Flagship Address. Updated: 23 hours ago. The Natalie L. Haslam...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Teens injured in car wreck on Clinton Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens were seriously injured Friday after the car they were in crashed on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway. A preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol says a male driver was headed north on Clinton Highway when a female driver attempted to turn left from West Beaver Creek Road onto Clinton Highway.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are searching for a suspect after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night. Officers responded to Magnolia Avenue near Spruce Street at around 11:15 p.m. to find a bicyclist lying on the road with serious injuries, according to officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police Continuing Their Investigation into the Shooting Death of a 16 Year-Old Boy at a West Knoxville Apartment

Knoxville Police are continuing their investigation after finding a 16 year-old boy shot to death at Big Oaks Apartments. WVLT reporting charges are on the way for a 16-year-old boy they believe shot and killed the boy found at the Middlebrook Pike apartment yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. They say private armed guards are hired to patrol the complex, but no one was working at the time of the shooting.
KNOXVILLE, TN
brianhornback.com

KPD Chief Noel…… Better Fix This BullS#! Attitude at KPD

The daily paper has the story of Knoxville settling the lawsuit with Trinty Clark over her illegal arrest by a former KPD Officer. This is ANOTHER example of the problem at KPD with people of color. Officers telling people to get back in their own home and the illegal pursuit.
KNOXVILLE, TN

