Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England. It wasn’t good enough in the...
Bill Belichick drops intriguing hint on possibility of adding QB after Patriots’ loss to Packers
There is so much uncertainty at the moment with regards to the quarterback situation of the New England Patriots, especially after their 27-24 road loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Bill Belichick was asked after the contest whether the Patriots are going to at least entertain the idea of adding a quarterback before Week 5.
Packers beat Patriots in Week 4: Player of the game, play of the game
The Green Bay Packers survived an inspired upset attempt from the visiting New England Patriots on Sunday, using a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Romeo Doubs and a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby to win 27-24 in overtime. Here is Packers Wire’s player of the game and...
Bill Belichick, Aaron Rodgers share mutual appreciation following Packers’ OT win vs. Patriots
Two of the NFL’s greatest at their respective positions faced off on Sunday, and it ended up being as good of a bout as anyone could’ve hoped for. Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers got the last laugh over Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, winning 27-24 in overtime as Mason Crosby connected on a field goal as time expired. Shortly after the game ended, the quarterback and coach appeared to share a warm embrace that both enjoyed.
Bill Belichick Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers After Patriots Loss
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bill Belichick’s overwhelming admiration for Aaron Rodgers was evident both before and after the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers squared off on Sunday. When Belichick emerged from the Lambeau Field tunnel before kickoff, he beelined to Rodgers for a quick pregame chat....
Five Takeaways From Shorthanded Patriots’ OT Loss To Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Down to their third-string quarterback, on the road, against Aaron Rodgers, the New England Patriots gave the Green Bay Packers all they could handle Sunday at Lambeau Field. They forced overtime, then forced a punt on Green Bay’s opening drive of the extra session.
‘The 9-Yard Line’ recaps the Bears’ loss to the Giants
WGN News Now takes a look at the team's loss to the Giants at Met Life Stadium, including the high and low moments along with the reaction on social media.
Vikings Lewis Cine (leg) set for surgery in London
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine underwent a “successful preparatory procedure” ahead of Tuesday surgery in London to repair the
Packers vs. Patriots: Three Reasons to Worry
Just about everything is pointing in the Green Bay Packers’ direction for Sunday’s Week 4 game against the New England Patriots. Can Bill Belichick change that equation?
Josh McDaniels explains how the Raiders will win on Sunday
For the Las Vegas Raiders to get out of an 0-3 rut, Josh McDaniels wants them to focus on process over results. Yet, in the NFL, results drive everything. ” I think you can’t really focus on the result,’ McDaniels said. “I think it’s really just focusing on the process because that’s the stuff we can control, and so, we just keep talking about the things we need to do to win. We know we’ve been in three close games, and so have they. The margin is slim, we know that. We got to earn it every day. We can’t wait until Sunday and try to just hope we do it right on Sunday. Got to do it right during the week.”
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay for Rams vs. 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams head north to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in the final game of NFL Week 4 on Monday Night Football. Since it's the final game of the week, let's have some fun with it! Same game parlays can be risky, but they have a big payout if you happen to get lucky.
Minnesota Vikings’ Adam Thielen surprised by love of NFL of UK fans
Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Adam Thielen is still surprised by the extent to which Britons have become bona-fide American football fans.The 32-year-old has taken part in three NFL tours of London, ending his most recent visit with a 28-25 win over New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.It makes him one of few players to make the trip to all three venues used in the league’s 15-year history in the capital, all victories for Minnesota. It is not something he takes lightly.“Heck yeah that means a lot to me,” he said. “I got to see all three stadiums,...
Chiefs win in NFL action
Kansas City threw for 228 yards and rushed for 189 enroute to a 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs, 3-1, got three touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes in the win. Kansas City will host the Las Vegas Raiders next Monday night.
