The No. 6 USC Trojans ultimately righted the ship, but their first-half performance in Saturday's 42-25 win over Arizona State was shockingly flat. The Trojans found themselves clinging to a 21-17 lead at halftime despite entering as 25-point favorites over a beleaguered Sun Devils team that had fired head coach Herm Edwards two weeks prior. USC's defense allowed 218 yards of offense in the first half to a one-dimensional, read-option-heavy Arizona State attack that had mustered just 267 total yards for the game against No. 11 Utah the week prior.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO