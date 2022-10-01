ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We've got to get this straight': Travis Dye criticizes USC's energy level in win over Arizona State

The No. 6 USC Trojans ultimately righted the ship, but their first-half performance in Saturday's 42-25 win over Arizona State was shockingly flat. The Trojans found themselves clinging to a 21-17 lead at halftime despite entering as 25-point favorites over a beleaguered Sun Devils team that had fired head coach Herm Edwards two weeks prior. USC's defense allowed 218 yards of offense in the first half to a one-dimensional, read-option-heavy Arizona State attack that had mustered just 267 total yards for the game against No. 11 Utah the week prior.
No. 1 player Isaiah Collier sets commitment date

Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 prospect in the 247Sports 2023 rankings, has announced his commitment date for November 16th. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler will decide between Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC. Collier has taken official visits to each of his finalists up to this...
