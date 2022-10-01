The Satanic Temple files a lawsuit to overturn Idaho's abortion restrictions

Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor
IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
The race for Idaho lieutenant governor: Part 2
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, November 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the general election to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. This Viewpoint and the previous show focus on one of the big races in Idaho,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
The Satanic Temple sues Idaho Governor Brad Little over abortion rights
BOISE, IDAHO - The Satanic Temple is suing Idaho Governor Brad Little, claiming he violated the religious freedom of its Idaho members, protected under the United States Constitution with Idaho's new abortion law. The complaint filed in the United States District Court of Idaho explains the abortion law violates their...
Chronicle
Yellowstone, Petrified Watermelon, Rock Art: These 15,000-Year-Old Rocks Tell Idaho’s Past
As Nichole Schwend weaves through the basalt rocks that litter Celebration Park, she points to faint engravings on the dark desert rocks and asks visitors what they see. One carving near the Celebration Park Visitor’s Center looks like a circle with two rectangles on top of it. Schwend, director...
Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the University of Idaho and Boise State University forms the latest restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation's strictest abortion laws. ...
Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled
Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
The Cost of Electricity and Food is Going Much Higher in Idaho
The kook-a-loos plan to make hay while the sun shines. Check out this link from taxpayer-financed Oregon Public Broadcasting. Non-elected bureaucrats plan to accelerate efforts to rip out four dams on the lower Snake River. What's the rush? The big red wave is coming in November this year and again in 2024. Time is running out on the diabolical schemes of the American left.
eastidahonews.com
Goldminer fined $150,000 for unauthorized dredging of Idaho river
BOISE (The Spokesman Review) — A miner who admitted to using equipment to suck up gold from the bed of a 62-mile-long river in north-central Idaho has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge for failing to receive the proper permits. Shannon Poe, of California, had the civil penalty...
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Two men, going by the names of E.B. Damon and Tony Slack, were arrested in Idaho Falls on Sept. 30, 1922, and charged with criminal syndicalism. Each man was held in the Bonneville County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Authorities said they had found a quantity of literature promoting the Industrial Workers of the World, as well as organization blanks and printed instructions relative to organizing. Organized in Chicago in 1905, the “Wobblies” contended that all workers should be united as a social class to supplant capitalism and wage labor with industrial democracy. They achieved many of their short-term goals in the 1910s and 1920s, particularly in the American West, but were regarded as too radical and inclined toward anarchism, which put them in conflict with other labor groups such as the American Federation of Labor. Membership declined due to government crackdowns on socialist groups during the first Red Scare. While being bound over to District Court, Damon and Slack freely admitted their membership and told the judge they had been sent to the state to find new members.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
Vallow asks that jury not be 'death qualified,' may use mental health defense
Lori Vallow is requesting that the jury selected to listen to her case not be death qualified. Her lawyers contend that doing so “distorts the jury function.” In the filing, Vallow’s lawyers Jim Archibald and John Thomas wrote that she is also considering raising her mental health as an issue and a reason for not receiving the death penalty. She spent a year at a mental health facility for restorative care. ...
Massive hail falls on southern & eastern Utah
Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.
eastidahonews.com
State names 2023 Teacher of the Year
POST FALLS – Treaty Rock Elementary School teacher Karen Lauritzen is Idaho’s 2023 teacher of the year. State superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Lauritzen Thursday morning with the news, along with balloons and a $1,000 check, the State Department of Education announced in a press release. Luaritzen hopes to...
ISP Investigating 2 Deadly Sunday Morning Crashes in Southern Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that occurred in southern Idaho on Sunday. Police say at about 7:22 a.m. on Sunday, on Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County, a 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station.
buckrail.com
Officials seek possible starter of Idaho’s largest wildfire
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are searching for whoever left an unextinguished campfire they say led to the largest wildfire in Idaho this year that has drawn hundreds of firefighters, three of whom died. Wildfire officials said Wednesday that the 200-square-mile (520-square-kilometer) Moose Fire in east-central Idaho near the...
Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]
Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
Visit The ‘Top of Idaho’ for an Unforgettable Adventure
Idaho is amazing from its waterways to its peaks and everything in-between. There is truly nothing like it. Here in Idaho we also still have some amazing small towns and communities that compared to the hassle of Boise can seem like a blast from the past. Those incredible places that are just a spot on the map where locals leave doors unlocked and wave at everyone that goes by. One of those fantastic little towns sits just below the tallest peak in Idaho.
According to Google Earth, Idaho is Home to the Weird
With Halloween approaching, it’s never too early to get in the eerie spirit and freak ourselves out a little bit. The perfect tool to get your weird on is none other than Google Earth. That’s right – the satellite images provided to us by the world’s most popular search engine is home to the creepiest (and funniest) images from an aerial perspective.
