East Valley Tribune
Students protest Legislature’s school policies
Students at six Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led Support Equality AZ Schools and...
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona parents need to know about applying for school vouchers
PHOENIX – Now that Arizona’s school voucher expansion can move forward, state education officials are asking parents to be patient as they work through a backlog of applications. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Friday morning that the voter referendum to block the universal expansion of Empowerment...
Washington Examiner
Katie Hobbs says bid to repeal Arizona school choice program via referendum has failed
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Friday that a petition seeking to force a ballot referendum for the state's new universal school choice program had failed to obtain the requisite number of signatures. The effort by Save Our Schools Arizona needed to submit 118,823 signatures in order to force...
AZFamily
Parents react to school voucher referendum not being on Arizona ballot
A Valley mom whose unborn child wouldn’t make it said she was turned away from the hospital when she went to deliver because of Arizona’s abortion ban. Rep. Ruben Gallego criticizes Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of not doing enough for Democrats. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Rep. Ruben Gallego...
Arizona students protest new laws targeting LGBTQ+ community
Arizona high school students on Thursday walked out of class to protest a number of new state laws that took effect Saturday that they say discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. Among the new laws that went into effect are two measures that ban transgender young people from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity and prohibit youth under 18 from accessing gender-affirming surgeries, which are already not recommended for minors.
kawc.org
Audit: Arizona healthcare system for low income not investigating fraud
PHOENIX -- Arizona's healthcare program for low income is not doing a good job of investigating potential incidents of fraud or abuse committed by providers or patients, the state Auditor General's Office has concluded. The new report finds that the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System has taken more than...
Arizona sues Biden administration over student loan forgiveness
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Biden administration to stop its "illegal" student loan cancellation program. The lawsuit challenges the president’s authority, through the Department of Education, to cancel more than $500 billion in student loan debt without congressional approval. “This...
Phoenix New Times
'Pseudo-Apocalyptic Bullshit': Arizona Students Walk Out Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws
As the sixth period bell rang out at Hamilton High School in Chandler on Thursday, more than a hundred students skipped class and walked out the front doors. The students — led by 16-year-old Hamilton junior Dawn Shim — were protesting two laws that took effect in Arizona on September 24 that they said target LGBTQ youth. They marched, some with bullhorns, to the Chandler Public Library next door and gathered on the lawn.
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Blasts Katie Hobbs for Taking a Week to Reject a Referendum as Arizona’s Universal ESA Law Is Now Set to Go into Effect
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake blasted her Democrat opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, for taking a week to reject a referendum to stop Arizona’s universal Empowerment Scholarship Account law from going into effect, despite evidence already showing the motion failed. “It is shameful that Katie Hobbs...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Officials Call Upon Katie Hobbs to Reject Universal ESA Law Referendum
Arizona officials are calling on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to expedite the signature-counting process for the referendum against Arizona’s Universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law, including the bill’s sponsor, State Representative Ben Toma (R-Maricopa). “We expect that your office will have formally rejected the referendum petition as...
AZFamily
Most valuable crops grown in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms....
Young students are leaving Mesa Public Schools. Officials are trying to figure out why
MESA, Ariz. — One of Arizona's largest school districts has lost 17% of its kindergartners over the last three years, which has forced administrators to begin assessing how they should efficiently utilize its many campuses. New data shared by Mesa Public Schools indicate the district is continuing to lose...
Washington Examiner
Arizona secretary of state under fire for handling of anti-school choice petition
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) deflected criticism Wednesday that her office was slow-walking a signature verification process for a petition seeking a ballot referendum on the state's new school choice program. At issue is a petition from the political action committee Save Our Schools Arizona that sought to...
azbigmedia.com
Welcome to America Project helps refugees resettling in Arizona
On a sunny Saturday morning in southwest Phoenix, around 20 people gathered in a small living room to greet new homeowners who had traveled thousands of miles to be here. They brought tables, lamps, kitchen appliances and TVs for a group of refugees from all over the world. “We want...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how ‘quiet quitting’ is impacting Arizona businesses
It has become more of a talking point since the last year and a half, it is a reference to people now spending and taking the time to focus on their work/life balance front and center, versus spending most of their time at work.” “It” is known as Quiet Quitting. The recently discovered term is understood to be a trend that a large majority of employees in the workforce have since started participating in, beginning after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Differences between Arizona Governor Candidates on the Border Issue Became Clear in a Recent Telecast
Border Wall Shipping Containers - Governor Ducey Twitter page. On Sept. 26, the two Arizona governor candidates became clear in stark contrast as a result of a recent interview conducted by Mike Broomhead, a popular radio personality.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona hospitals are facing significant financial challenges
The Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA) released today a new hospital financial analysis that reveals a bleak picture of Arizona hospital finances and reveals how Arizona hospitals are facing significant financial challenges. The AzHHA Quarterly Financial Analysis analyzes first and second quarter 2022 financials relative to the previous year...
KTAR.com
Prop 209 would make changes to Arizona’s debt collection rules
PHOENIX — This November, 10 statewide ballot initiatives will be up for vote by Arizonans. One is Proposition 209, the Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act. Supporters of Prop 209 tout it as a way to give people in debt some more breathing room. Opponents believe it will actually hurt those it aims to help by making them less likely to be approved for loans.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizonans Flood Maricopa County Recorder with Requests for ‘Cast Vote Records’ from 2020 Election
Election officials around the country, including the Maricopa County Recorder, saw a flurry of public records requests at the end of August asking for the “cast vote record” (CVR) from the 2020 presidential election. The requests came after My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is actively investigating election discrepancies in 2020, urged attendees at his Moment of Truth Summit in August to request them. The CVR reveals the type of ballot used by each voter and how they cast their votes, without exposing their identity.
