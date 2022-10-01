Read full article on original website
Related
Texas murder suspects out on bond arrested for killing of Houston deputy, authorities say
Two men out on bond for separate murder cases have been arrested in connection with the killing of an off-duty Texas deputy who was slain while driving home after picking up dinner for his family, authorities said Friday. Ahsim Taylor Jr. and Jayland Womack, both 20, were booked in the...
Two Texas brothers are facing manslaughter charges after being accused of shooting and shouting profanities at a group of migrants — killing one and injuring another: reports
The brothers were identified as Michael and Mark Sheppard and they were taken into custody earlier this week on charges in connection to the shooting.
Texas Jail Warden and Twin Brother Accused of Shooting 2 Migrants, Killing 1
The warden of a federal jail for detained immigrants in West Texas and his twin brother were arrested after allegedly shooting at a group of undocumented migrants walking along a remote roadway on Tuesday, killing one, according to authorities.Shortly after he was arrested on a manslaughter charge, Michael Sheppard was fired from his position at Sierra Blanca’s privately run West Texas Detention Center, the San Antonio Express-News reported Thursday. A spokesperson told the newspaper that Sheppard had been “terminated due to an off-duty incident unrelated to his employment.”Sheppard’s brother, Mark Sheppard, also faces a manslaughter charge after the alleged shooting...
2 Georgia sheriff's deputies were shot and killed while serving a warrant, authorities say. The suspects have been apprehended
Two suspects have been arrested after a pair of Cobb County, Georgia, sheriff's deputies were shot and killed while serving a warrant Thursday night in what the sheriff described as an "ambush."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing 6-year-old boy’s chilling prediction to mom before he vanished after eerie clue emerges hundreds of miles away
A SIX-year-old boy gave an ominous warning before he disappeared from Miami, Florida last month. Jorge "Jojo" Morales had reportedly told his mother that "bad people were trying to take him away" before he went missing from her home on August 27. Police say the boy's father Jorge Morales, 45,...
South Carolina man out on bond broke into ex's house, desecrated her child's remains: police
A 33-year-old South Carolina man out on bond told officers he was "black-out drunk" when he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and dumped the ashes of her deceased child into the trash, according to a police report. Joseph Oberlies was charged with first-degree burglary and destruction of human remains upon...
Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail
THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
A woman jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped by a man who asked for water, authorities say
Authorities in Washington state identified a suspect Tuesday who they say carjacked a woman and held her at knifepoint until she escaped by jumping from a moving car. The woman had given water to Jeremy Alexksa, 31, after he approached her vehicle asking for some in an incident that began in Vancouver, Washington, early Saturday, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sheriff’s Deputy In Shocking Colorado Shooting Was Already Being Sued For Excessive Force
Andrew Buen, the Clear Creek County deputy who fatally shot Christian Glass in June, was accused of choking and kneeling on a man in 2019.
Police investigating whether white-supremacist prison gang behind bodies found in Oklahoma
Oklahoma police are investigating whether a group of human remains found earlier this year in a heavily secured, rural compound is linked to a murderous white supremacist prison gang.Officials have largely kept quiet about the search, which is probing the potential involvement of the violent Universal Aryan Brotherhood (UAB) group, for fear that members could attack those connected to the investigation.“We’re just trying to keep some people alive at this point,” an anonymous Oklahoma official told the Washington Post this week.The gang, which was founded in 1993 in Oklahoma prisons and modeled after California’s Nazi prison gangs, has been...
From inside the US's most secure prison, El Chapo is pointing fingers at what he says are the real powers in the drug trade
Through his attorney, Joaquin Guzmán said that for the drug war to stop, authorities would have to go after "politicians on both sides of the border."
Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges
CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nevada mother arrested after she stormed inside a school bus to attack driver when he dropped their kids off an hour late: report
The driver pulled over several times because the children were out of control. One child attempted to hold the steering wheel, the Las Vegas Journal reported.
Father sentenced to probation for taking toddler inside San Diego elephant enclosure in scary video
A California man has been sentenced to four years of probation for taking his daughter inside an elephant enclosure. Jose Manuel Navarrete, 25, pled guilty to felony charges of endangerment of a child before a San Diego Court on Thursday, the Sacramento Bee reported. He was also sentenced to nine months in prison but was credited with time served. In March 2021, Navarrete took his then-two-year-old daughter inside an elephant exhibit at the San Diego Zoo to take a selfie with the animals behind them. When the elephant noticed he had entered the fenced area, it charged at him. At...
Unarmed Man Shot by Cops Texted Girlfriend Goodbye: Witness
Video released this week showed the moment two Chicago police officers shot a 23-year-old unarmed man. Now a witness—who tried to help a wounded Miguel Medina while he texted his family goodbye—is speaking out.In an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast, the witness—who asked that he be identified only by his first name out of fear of retaliation—said he saw some of the shooting from his window and then the aftermath on the ground when he rushed outside.He said Medina, on the ground with cops standing near him, was screaming: “Please don’t kill me,” “Why did you shoot me?” “I...
allthatsinteresting.com
The True Story Of ‘Narcos’ Drug Lord Rafael Aguilar Guajardo, The Ex-Cop Who Helped Build The Juárez Cartel
Rafael Aguilar Guajardo was a powerful leader of the Juárez Cartel — until his own lieutenant Amado Carrillo Fuentes had him murdered in Cancun in 1993. For about a decade, Rafael Aguilar Guajardo reigned as a powerful Mexican drug lord. Alongside his brother-in-law, he founded the Juárez Cartel and soon oversaw the shipment of tons of cocaine to the U.S.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Awful Mistakes Were Made’: Cold Case Murder of California Newspaper Columnist Solved Decades After Detectives Lied During Interrogation, Convicted the Wrong Man
The cold case murder of a California newspaper columnist in 1985 was tragic and puzzling for years. The ensuing investigation was riven by an error that stole a man’s liberty for nearly two decades, but the state now says true justice has been served at last. Jane Hylton was...
How a rape survivor’s DNA led to her arrest for a separate crime in San Francisco
On 8 November, 2016, law enforcement officers in San Francisco took a DNA sample from a rape survivor as part of their investigation into her sexual assault case.Five years later, police arrested the same woman – identified as Jane Doe in a federal lawsuit – after her DNA sample allegedly matched a sample taken from an unrelated burglary.The woman never gave consent for her DNA to be used to investigate any crimes other than the one she reported, but her sample was shared with a database that tested her sample against “hundreds if not thousands” of other crime scenes,...
Brothers in Texas arrested after 2 migrants shot, one fatally, near U.S.-Mexico border
Two brothers in Texas have been arrested after authorities say one of them opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one man and shooting a woman in the stomach, according to court documents filed Thursday. The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County...
KSAT 12
Spurs staffer fled San Antonio, US after he was targeted in road rage shooting near team facility
SAN ANTONIO – The athletic development coach for the San Antonio Spurs confirms he fled San Antonio to his native Canada in July, a day after a passenger in a vehicle fired a shot at him near the team’s Northwest Side practice facility. Kelly Forbes, 48, was not...
Comments / 0