Public Safety

TheDailyBeast

Texas Jail Warden and Twin Brother Accused of Shooting 2 Migrants, Killing 1

The warden of a federal jail for detained immigrants in West Texas and his twin brother were arrested after allegedly shooting at a group of undocumented migrants walking along a remote roadway on Tuesday, killing one, according to authorities.Shortly after he was arrested on a manslaughter charge, Michael Sheppard was fired from his position at Sierra Blanca’s privately run West Texas Detention Center, the San Antonio Express-News reported Thursday. A spokesperson told the newspaper that Sheppard had been “terminated due to an off-duty incident unrelated to his employment.”Sheppard’s brother, Mark Sheppard, also faces a manslaughter charge after the alleged shooting...
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
The US Sun

Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC News

A woman jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped by a man who asked for water, authorities say

Authorities in Washington state identified a suspect Tuesday who they say carjacked a woman and held her at knifepoint until she escaped by jumping from a moving car. The woman had given water to Jeremy Alexksa, 31, after he approached her vehicle asking for some in an incident that began in Vancouver, Washington, early Saturday, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
Person
Mike Sheppard
Person
Mark Sheppard
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Lloyd Doggett
The Independent

Police investigating whether white-supremacist prison gang behind bodies found in Oklahoma

Oklahoma police are investigating whether a group of human remains found earlier this year in a heavily secured, rural compound is linked to a murderous white supremacist prison gang.Officials have largely kept quiet about the search, which is probing the potential involvement of the violent Universal Aryan Brotherhood (UAB) group, for fear that members could attack those connected to the investigation.“We’re just trying to keep some people alive at this point,” an anonymous Oklahoma official told the Washington Post this week.The gang, which was founded in 1993 in Oklahoma prisons and modeled after California’s Nazi prison gangs, has been...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
The US Sun

Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges

CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Father sentenced to probation for taking toddler inside San Diego elephant enclosure in scary video

A California man has been sentenced to four years of probation for taking his daughter inside an elephant enclosure. Jose Manuel Navarrete, 25, pled guilty to felony charges of endangerment of a child before a San Diego Court on Thursday, the Sacramento Bee reported. He was also sentenced to nine months in prison but was credited with time served. In March 2021, Navarrete took his then-two-year-old daughter inside an elephant exhibit at the San Diego Zoo to take a selfie with the animals behind them. When the elephant noticed he had entered the fenced area, it charged at him. At...
SAN DIEGO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Unarmed Man Shot by Cops Texted Girlfriend Goodbye: Witness

Video released this week showed the moment two Chicago police officers shot a 23-year-old unarmed man. Now a witness—who tried to help a wounded Miguel Medina while he texted his family goodbye—is speaking out.In an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast, the witness—who asked that he be identified only by his first name out of fear of retaliation—said he saw some of the shooting from his window and then the aftermath on the ground when he rushed outside.He said Medina, on the ground with cops standing near him, was screaming: “Please don’t kill me,” “Why did you shoot me?” “I...
CHICAGO, IL
allthatsinteresting.com

The True Story Of ‘Narcos’ Drug Lord Rafael Aguilar Guajardo, The Ex-Cop Who Helped Build The Juárez Cartel

Rafael Aguilar Guajardo was a powerful leader of the Juárez Cartel — until his own lieutenant Amado Carrillo Fuentes had him murdered in Cancun in 1993. For about a decade, Rafael Aguilar Guajardo reigned as a powerful Mexican drug lord. Alongside his brother-in-law, he founded the Juárez Cartel and soon oversaw the shipment of tons of cocaine to the U.S.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

How a rape survivor’s DNA led to her arrest for a separate crime in San Francisco

On 8 November, 2016, law enforcement officers in San Francisco took a DNA sample from a rape survivor as part of their investigation into her sexual assault case.Five years later, police arrested the same woman – identified as Jane Doe in a federal lawsuit – after her DNA sample allegedly matched a sample taken from an unrelated burglary.The woman never gave consent for her DNA to be used to investigate any crimes other than the one she reported, but her sample was shared with a database that tested her sample against “hundreds if not thousands” of other crime scenes,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

