Scottsdale, AZ

AZFamily

Box truck ends up in Mesa canal after hitting signal light

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck ended up in a Mesa canal on Saturday afternoon, according to Mesa Police. Officers say the truck appeared to have hit a signal light pole and then ended up in the canal. The driver of the truck was rescued and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Ahwatukee Foothills News

3 crashes in 4 days on 1 block underscore street dangers here

Sylvia Charbonneau has been lucky for the 15 years she has lived on the east side of 48th Street just north of Elliot Road. While Ahwatukee residents for at least six years have complained of reckless motorists zooming along the 40 m.p.h. street at freeway speeds, Charbonneau said she hasn’t seen any around her.
ABC 15 News

Northbound L-303 lanes reopen at Glendale Ave after crossover crash

A crossover crash has caused the Loop 303 northbound lanes to close at Glendale Avenue, according to Department of Public Safety officials. Officials say a vehicle crossed from the southbound lanes to the northbound lanes, causing a multi-vehicle crash. The extent of injuries are currently unknown, though DPS does say...
ABC 15 News

Two in critical condition after crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR — Two people have been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Sunday night near Estrella Parkway and Roosevelt Street. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car. Both drivers are believed to be adults. The cause of the crash is currently...
ABC 15 News

Child shot near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — A child was shot Sunday night near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road, according to Phoenix police. Officials say the girl's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The shooting occurred outside, according to police. It is unknown what led up to the shooting. Police say there are...
ABC 15 News

Phoenix bulk trash pickup delayed due to staffing

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix announced Friday a "significant" delay in bulk trash collection due to staffing challenges. Officials say crews are working to pick up trash within areas 3-7 as soon as possible. Collection days have been rescheduled for areas 8-13. The delays have changed the scheduled...
fox10phoenix.com

Man severely burned in Phoenix car fire after friends fill plastic bags with gasoline

PHOENIX - A man was severely burned in a car fire in Phoenix after he and his friends attempted to carry plastic bags filled with gasoline police said on Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a fiery crash near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road early that morning and discovered a vehicle actively burning with a man who had "significant burns to his body."
ABC 15 News

VIDEO: Police use grappler to stop Tempe home invasion suspects

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say multiple people were arrested Friday morning after breaking into a home overnight. Officers were called to a home near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. after a reported home invasion. Police say the victims were not injured, but some property was stolen.
AZFamily

Flooded today, for sale soon: Here’s how to spot a waterlogged vehicle

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In the coming weeks, cars that were flooded during Hurricane Ian will begin to flood the market, even thousands of miles away in Arizona. “Conmen move these cars unfortunately to other parts of the country where maybe flood-damaged vehicles isn’t top of mind for used car shoppers,” said Carfax’s Emilie Voss.
ABC 15 News

Two men dead after shooting at Gila Bend party

GILA BEND, AZ — Two people are dead after a shooting broke out at a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the area of Pima Street and Euclid Avenue for reports of a shooting where they found two men who were shot and killed.
