ABC 15 News
Loop 101 reopens after deadly crash involving motorcycle near 67th Avenue
GLENDALE, AZ — A portion of Loop 101 was shut down in the West Valley due to a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist. The collision occurred overnight in the westbound lanes of Loop 101 near 67th Avenue. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a motorcyclist was down in...
Loop 303 closed in both directions for rollover crash in Litchfield Park
PHOENIX — Traffic was stalled on the Loop 303 in both directions after a rollover crash blocked multiple lanes near the Glendale Avenue exit ramp on Friday afternoon. Police blocked all northbound lanes and directed traffic off the road at the Bethany Home Road exit and blocked southbound lanes at the Glendale Avenue exit ramp around 2:45 p.m.
AZFamily
Box truck ends up in Mesa canal after hitting signal light
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck ended up in a Mesa canal on Saturday afternoon, according to Mesa Police. Officers say the truck appeared to have hit a signal light pole and then ended up in the canal. The driver of the truck was rescued and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
actionnews5.com
Police: Man badly burned after group tries to load gasoline into grocery bags, causing fire
PHOENIX (AZFamily/Gray News) -- A man in Arizona is in the hospital with serious burns after police said a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, which caused a fire Thursday morning. Phoenix police said a vehicle was engulfed in flames shortly after...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
3 crashes in 4 days on 1 block underscore street dangers here
Sylvia Charbonneau has been lucky for the 15 years she has lived on the east side of 48th Street just north of Elliot Road. While Ahwatukee residents for at least six years have complained of reckless motorists zooming along the 40 m.p.h. street at freeway speeds, Charbonneau said she hasn’t seen any around her.
ABC 15 News
Northbound L-303 lanes reopen at Glendale Ave after crossover crash
A crossover crash has caused the Loop 303 northbound lanes to close at Glendale Avenue, according to Department of Public Safety officials. Officials say a vehicle crossed from the southbound lanes to the northbound lanes, causing a multi-vehicle crash. The extent of injuries are currently unknown, though DPS does say...
ABC 15 News
Two in critical condition after crash in Goodyear
GOODYEAR — Two people have been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Sunday night near Estrella Parkway and Roosevelt Street. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car. Both drivers are believed to be adults. The cause of the crash is currently...
Two ramps reopen as I-10 widening work continues in Buckeye
Two ramps are back open to traffic after the Arizona Department of Transportation reconstructed them as part of the I-10 widening project in Buckeye.
Man dead after his truck crashed near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road
A man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road in west Phoenix.
ABC 15 News
Child shot near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road
PHOENIX — A child was shot Sunday night near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road, according to Phoenix police. Officials say the girl's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The shooting occurred outside, according to police. It is unknown what led up to the shooting. Police say there are...
ABC 15 News
One person killed in hit-and-run crash near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix. The incident occurred near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road early Monday morning. Officials on scene told ABC15 that one person was killed in the crash and the driver involved took off from the scene. Officers conducted a...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix bulk trash pickup delayed due to staffing
PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix announced Friday a "significant" delay in bulk trash collection due to staffing challenges. Officials say crews are working to pick up trash within areas 3-7 as soon as possible. Collection days have been rescheduled for areas 8-13. The delays have changed the scheduled...
fox10phoenix.com
Man severely burned in Phoenix car fire after friends fill plastic bags with gasoline
PHOENIX - A man was severely burned in a car fire in Phoenix after he and his friends attempted to carry plastic bags filled with gasoline police said on Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a fiery crash near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road early that morning and discovered a vehicle actively burning with a man who had "significant burns to his body."
ABC 15 News
VIDEO: Police use grappler to stop Tempe home invasion suspects
TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say multiple people were arrested Friday morning after breaking into a home overnight. Officers were called to a home near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. after a reported home invasion. Police say the victims were not injured, but some property was stolen.
fox10phoenix.com
Speeding driver caused north Phoenix crash that seriously injured teen, police say
PHOENIX - A speeding driver fleeing from police has been blamed for causing a crash in north Phoenix that sent a teenage boy to the hospital. Police first tried to pull over Kordell Ellis on Sept. 30 for reportedly speeding near a school zone. But instead of stopping, officers say the Ellis went through a school yard.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Police investigating a fight possibly involving a crowbar and a stabbing at a Circle K
MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department says it's investigating a fight between several people at a Circle K on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2 near Broadway and Dobson roads. Police say a crowbar was possibly involved in the fight, as well as a person possibly being stabbed. The...
AZFamily
Flooded today, for sale soon: Here’s how to spot a waterlogged vehicle
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In the coming weeks, cars that were flooded during Hurricane Ian will begin to flood the market, even thousands of miles away in Arizona. “Conmen move these cars unfortunately to other parts of the country where maybe flood-damaged vehicles isn’t top of mind for used car shoppers,” said Carfax’s Emilie Voss.
Man found dead in burning car in west Phoenix
Early Friday, police were called to the area of 59th Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a vehicle on fire. At the scene, they located a man dead inside the vehicle.
Man severely burned after plastic grocery bags filled with gasoline ignite in car, police say
PHOENIX — Police say that an Arizona man was severely burned after several grocery bags filled with gasoline ignited inside a car while he was on the way to fill up a disabled vehicle. According to KSAZ, police responded to a fiery crash in a neighborhood in northwest Phoenix...
ABC 15 News
Two men dead after shooting at Gila Bend party
GILA BEND, AZ — Two people are dead after a shooting broke out at a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the area of Pima Street and Euclid Avenue for reports of a shooting where they found two men who were shot and killed.
