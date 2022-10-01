ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Arlington GOP still in recruitment phase for prospective Electoral Board members

The Arlington County Republican Committee continues to accept self-nominations for those interested in becoming a member of the Arlington Electoral Board. The election of Republican Glenn Youngkin to the governorship means that all 130-plus local electoral boards across Virginia will be switching from two Democrats and one Republican (as they have been for the past eight years) to two Republicans and one Democrat.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington GOP opts against endorsement in County Board race

They thought about it. They talked about it. But in the end, for a variety of reasons, members of the Arlington County Republican Committee opted against endorsing either of the independents on the Nov. 8 County Board ballot. “The committee does not want to take a position,” GOP communications chair...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

'I'm disappointed' | DCRA officially split into 2 agencies, Mayor appoints top two leaders of DCRA to run new departments

WASHINGTON — More fallout for a D.C. agency meant to keep residents safe. As of October 1, the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs split into two agencies. The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) and the Department of Buildings (DOB). DLCP will crack down on unlawful businesses and issue licenses, while DOB will focus on building inspections, zoning administration and code compliance.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Prince William County, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
County
Prince William County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Prince William County, VA
Education
Inside Nova

Republicans may bring back proposal to cut back on dropboxes in Arlington elections

The first order of business for a Republican organization’s efforts in 2023 could be another run at reducing the number of election dropboxes in the county. Arlington’s elections office currently provides nine dropbox locations across the county, and “we’re hoping next year that will change,” said Frank Lusby, part of the Arlington GOP Election Integrity Committee, which over the past year has become actively involved in voting issues in the county.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
southlakessentinel.com

South Lakes Students Protest New Model Trans Policy

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin won the election by promising to reinforce parental rights in education, but he is now facing backlash from the voters’ children. The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) proposed a new model policy earlier this month that was designed to increase the power of parents over their children’s experiences in school. While lauded by many parents, these measures seem to have done nothing but light the fuse under students, as reactions to the Youngkin administration’s actions have sparked student walkouts across the state. In coordination with the Pride Liberation Project, South Lakes students organized a walkout to protest the rewriting of the states’ model policies regarding transgender students.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Collective Bargaining#Board Chair#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#The School Board
Fairfax Times

Special needs students’ parents file suit against FCPS and VDOE

Parents of a disabled Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) student filed a class action lawsuit against The Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). In the complaint, the plaintiffs are asking for a declaration that the hearing...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax Connector bus service changes take effect

Shifts to Fairfax Connector service went into effect over the weekend. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the changes this Summer following the public's input through an online survey. There will also be a fare reduction from $7.50 to $4.25 on the Crystal City express route. During a board...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTOP

Quartz District project in Dale City moves forward

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A large mixed-use project in the Dale City area is close to approval. At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval...
DALE CITY, VA
Inside Nova

Sandy Lerner named 2022 Loudoun Laureate

Entrepreneur-turned-farmer Sandy Lerner has been named the 2022 Loudoun Laureate by the Loudoun Laurels Foundation. In a news release, the foundation cited in Lerner the personification of qualities it seeks in all candidates for tahe honor: selflessness, integrity, creativity, wisdom and courage. Lerner, a Loudoun County resident for over 25...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy