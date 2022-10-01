Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Arlington GOP still in recruitment phase for prospective Electoral Board members
The Arlington County Republican Committee continues to accept self-nominations for those interested in becoming a member of the Arlington Electoral Board. The election of Republican Glenn Youngkin to the governorship means that all 130-plus local electoral boards across Virginia will be switching from two Democrats and one Republican (as they have been for the past eight years) to two Republicans and one Democrat.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. special education students disproportionately suspended, review finds
Students with disabilities in Virginia’s largest school system are disproportionately suspended compared to their peers without disabilities, according to the findings of a two-year review of Fairfax County Public Schools’ special education program. The Fairfax County School Board will be briefed Tuesday on findings of a review of...
Inside Nova
Arlington GOP opts against endorsement in County Board race
They thought about it. They talked about it. But in the end, for a variety of reasons, members of the Arlington County Republican Committee opted against endorsing either of the independents on the Nov. 8 County Board ballot. “The committee does not want to take a position,” GOP communications chair...
'I'm disappointed' | DCRA officially split into 2 agencies, Mayor appoints top two leaders of DCRA to run new departments
WASHINGTON — More fallout for a D.C. agency meant to keep residents safe. As of October 1, the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs split into two agencies. The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) and the Department of Buildings (DOB). DLCP will crack down on unlawful businesses and issue licenses, while DOB will focus on building inspections, zoning administration and code compliance.
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. middle school ESL teacher named 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year
SPOTSYLVANIA CO. (7News) — Fabiana Parker, an English as a second language teacher at Thornburg Middle School in Spotsylvania County, was named the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year by Governor Glenn Youngkin. Parker was selected last month as one of the Commonwealth’s eight regional teachers of the year....
WJLA
Wilson says Alexandria has benefited from climate change program Youngkin wants to end
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Mayor Justin Wilson says the City of Alexandria is on the front lines of the impacts of climate change. “A 99-75 year storm event is happening four times in three years,” said Wilson. After storms, 7News has shown you the frequent and often devastating...
WTOP
Prince George’s County schools propose new boundaries for elementary, middle schools
Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland has unveiled proposed boundary changes aimed at tackling the massive increase in enrollment in recent years, with more growth expected soon. Since 2014, the school system has added some 11,000 students to classrooms around the county, and leaders expect another 7,000 students...
Inside Nova
Republicans may bring back proposal to cut back on dropboxes in Arlington elections
The first order of business for a Republican organization’s efforts in 2023 could be another run at reducing the number of election dropboxes in the county. Arlington’s elections office currently provides nine dropbox locations across the county, and “we’re hoping next year that will change,” said Frank Lusby, part of the Arlington GOP Election Integrity Committee, which over the past year has become actively involved in voting issues in the county.
ffxnow.com
NEW: McKay believes “safe legal ground” if FCPS defies state’s draft policies on transgender students
(Updated, 3:20 p.m.) Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay believes the county will be on “safe legal ground” if it chooses to not follow Virginia’s recently-proposed model policies that would limit the rights of transgender and other gender-nonconforming students. Based on conversations with the school...
Inside Nova
Washington Town Council approves rezoning, special use permits for Inn at Little Washington
Washington Town Council on Monday unanimously approved a rezoning of a Middle Street property and two special use permits for The Inn at Little Washington to operate two additional guest homes. The land at 335 Middle St., where a single-family home known as “The Blue House” currently sits, was rezoned...
recordpatriot.com
Abortion, economy electrify contest in Virginia between Spanberger, Vega
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was perhaps the clearest picture yet that Election Day was just 45 days away: The hay bales had come out, stacked in the bed of a trailer hooked up to a bright red pickup functioning as a makeshift stage for Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.
southlakessentinel.com
South Lakes Students Protest New Model Trans Policy
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin won the election by promising to reinforce parental rights in education, but he is now facing backlash from the voters’ children. The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) proposed a new model policy earlier this month that was designed to increase the power of parents over their children’s experiences in school. While lauded by many parents, these measures seem to have done nothing but light the fuse under students, as reactions to the Youngkin administration’s actions have sparked student walkouts across the state. In coordination with the Pride Liberation Project, South Lakes students organized a walkout to protest the rewriting of the states’ model policies regarding transgender students.
WTOP
Alexandria tells Va. leaders it won’t follow Youngkin’s transgender youth rights rollback
The City of Alexandria has officially notified Virginia leaders it will not follow the proposed Model Policies that Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued earlier this month affecting transgender students’ rights. The Youngkin administration’s proposed 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Thoughts about our past, present and future
My family moved to Prince William County about 35 years ago. As my wife and I were driving to Costco recently, I asked her where we bought a Japanese-style screen when we were furnishing our new home. She responded, “Hechinger.”. That started a conversation about businesses that are no...
Fairfax Times
Special needs students’ parents file suit against FCPS and VDOE
Parents of a disabled Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) student filed a class action lawsuit against The Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). In the complaint, the plaintiffs are asking for a declaration that the hearing...
Inside Nova
Fairfax Connector bus service changes take effect
Shifts to Fairfax Connector service went into effect over the weekend. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the changes this Summer following the public's input through an online survey. There will also be a fare reduction from $7.50 to $4.25 on the Crystal City express route. During a board...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. superintendent says frequent background checks in the works, calls for Va. to sign up for FBI program
Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia this week released some of the findings of an independent investigation into how a school counselor was able to keep his arrest and conviction for a sex offense under wraps until he was arrested for a second time. One finding recommended frequent background checks...
WTOP
Quartz District project in Dale City moves forward
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A large mixed-use project in the Dale City area is close to approval. At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval...
nypressnews.com
Metrorail announces further delays to reopening of Blue and Yellow Line stations in Virginia
The six Blue and Yellow Line Metrorail stations south of the Reagan National Airport station will be closed an extra two weeks, now reopening Nov. 6 instead of Oct. 23, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced Friday. The six affected stations in Virginia are the Braddock Road, King St-Old...
Inside Nova
Sandy Lerner named 2022 Loudoun Laureate
Entrepreneur-turned-farmer Sandy Lerner has been named the 2022 Loudoun Laureate by the Loudoun Laurels Foundation. In a news release, the foundation cited in Lerner the personification of qualities it seeks in all candidates for tahe honor: selflessness, integrity, creativity, wisdom and courage. Lerner, a Loudoun County resident for over 25...
