Cook County, IL

southwestregionalpublishing.com

Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout

The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
COOK COUNTY, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Tensions run high during public comment at Thornton Township Board meeting

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (September 29, 2022) – The long-simmering pot of Thornton Township politics boiled over momentarily during Tuesday night’s Township Board meeting, as public commenters, gallery members, and township representatives struggled to keep the meeting orderly amid disagreements and accusations. Public comment – Rucker Holdings. Public...
DOLTON, IL
dupageforest.org

Public Invited to Comment Online on Plans for Blackwell, Greene Valley, and Waterfall Glen

Feedback will help shape plans for three popular forest preserves. Blackwell, Greene Valley, and Waterfall Glen forest preserves at three online open houses on Oct. 11, 12, and 13 or via an online comment form. Those interested in participating can register in advance and find the plans at dupageforest.org/news/upcoming-projects/preserve-master-plans. At...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Cook County, IL
vfpress.news

Late Westchester Mayor Could Get Honorary Street Sign

Westchester Village President Frank Perry with his wife, Peggy Cesarini Perry, during Westchester Fest in August 2021. | File. Sunday, October 1, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Westchester village board is poised to place street signs along Westchester Boulevard in honor of the suburb’s late mayor, Frank...
WESTCHESTER, IL
#Public Land#Sledding#The Cook County Forest#The Forest Preserves
Chicago magazine

Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 4

We’re wrapping up our list of good things that you can find in each neighborhood of Chicago. Take a look back at Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. 58. Brighton Park: Zemsky’s Family Fashions, 4181 S. Archer Ave. Zemsky’s has been clothing the Southwest Side’s working class...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

River North Residents Association launches survey in hopes of fighting crime, improving safety

CHICAGO (CBS) -- River North residents have had it with spiking crime in Chicago and the fear and deterioration that has come with it – so they spent months researching solutions. Now, a downtown neighborhood association wants your input as they present them to every leader of the city. CBS 2's Tara Molina has tracked the rise in crime downtown and on public transit for months. she has more on their proposal and how you can get involved. As Molina reported Thursday, the concerned River North neighbors heard from more than 400 people on their first day...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

IDOT Launches I-80 Project Website

The Illinois Department of Transportation is providing a new website for the latest information on the I-80 project in Will County. The one-point-two-billion-dollar reconstruction of I-80 through Will County is one of the cornerstone projects of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. The website is I80will.org.
WILL COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?

With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Bullet found in threatening letter sent to Downers Grove library who was set to host drag show Bingo, mayor says

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — The Downers Grove Public Library cancelled a drag queen Bingo event hosted for teens due to alleged threats made, and details of the incident were released Thursday. According to Downers Grove police, the library received a letter that included a bullet and a handwritten return address on the envelope that said, […]
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
