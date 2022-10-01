Read full article on original website
Related
Lowry urges yes vote on property tax increase for Cook County Forest Preserves
Cook County commissioners of both parties voted unanimously in June 2021 to put a property tax increase on the ballot this November to support the Cook County Forest Preserves. With this referendum, voters are being asked to raise property taxes 0.025% to 0.076% to support 70,000 acres of woods, waters, open space, trails and campgrounds.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout
The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
thelansingjournal.com
Tensions run high during public comment at Thornton Township Board meeting
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (September 29, 2022) – The long-simmering pot of Thornton Township politics boiled over momentarily during Tuesday night’s Township Board meeting, as public commenters, gallery members, and township representatives struggled to keep the meeting orderly amid disagreements and accusations. Public comment – Rucker Holdings. Public...
dupageforest.org
Public Invited to Comment Online on Plans for Blackwell, Greene Valley, and Waterfall Glen
Feedback will help shape plans for three popular forest preserves. Blackwell, Greene Valley, and Waterfall Glen forest preserves at three online open houses on Oct. 11, 12, and 13 or via an online comment form. Those interested in participating can register in advance and find the plans at dupageforest.org/news/upcoming-projects/preserve-master-plans. At...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vfpress.news
Late Westchester Mayor Could Get Honorary Street Sign
Westchester Village President Frank Perry with his wife, Peggy Cesarini Perry, during Westchester Fest in August 2021. | File. Sunday, October 1, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Westchester village board is poised to place street signs along Westchester Boulevard in honor of the suburb’s late mayor, Frank...
Utility bills are increasing, causing inflation frustration | How you can get some relief
Do you qualify for utility assistance? One organization is looking to help.
nypressnews.com
Lightfoot reverses course under fire for scrapping fire lieutenant’s list to avoid promoting City Council adversary
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration did an abrupt about-face on Friday, under fire for scrapping a Chicago Fire Department promotion list and running up overtime to get even with a controversial City Council member who was second in line to be promoted. Human Resources Commissioner Chris Owen signed an order...
nadignewspapers.com
Ald. Nugent, city officials discuss ’75 to 100 year’ storm that flooded parts of North and Northwest sides on Sept. 11
The Sept. 11 storm hit the North and Northwest sides with almost 6-inches of rain falling faster than the sewers could absorb, and the city logged 302 flooded basement complaints in the 39th Ward alone. Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) during a community Zoom meeting on Sept. 29 said that Mayfair,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 4
We’re wrapping up our list of good things that you can find in each neighborhood of Chicago. Take a look back at Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. 58. Brighton Park: Zemsky’s Family Fashions, 4181 S. Archer Ave. Zemsky’s has been clothing the Southwest Side’s working class...
Special rededication ceremony held for Our Lady of the Angels in West Humboldt Park
CHICAGO — After a renovation years in the making, Cardinal Blase Cupich blessed the grounds of the former Our Lady of the Angels Outreach Center Sunday. The ceremony was held on the 62-year anniversary of the original dedication ceremony of the school building that burned down in a 1958 fire. Ninety-five people died in the […]
River North Residents Association launches survey in hopes of fighting crime, improving safety
CHICAGO (CBS) -- River North residents have had it with spiking crime in Chicago and the fear and deterioration that has come with it – so they spent months researching solutions. Now, a downtown neighborhood association wants your input as they present them to every leader of the city. CBS 2's Tara Molina has tracked the rise in crime downtown and on public transit for months. she has more on their proposal and how you can get involved. As Molina reported Thursday, the concerned River North neighbors heard from more than 400 people on their first day...
Big News: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will no longer increase property taxes in her election year budget
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget will no longer include a 2.5% property tax hike as previously expected, WBEZ has learned — an 11th-hour deal sweetener as the mayor works to pass a budget amid historic inflation, all while asking voters for another four years in office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago mayoral election: Brandon Johnson garners endorsements, but hasn't yet announced run
The West Side resident hasn't officially announced a run for mayor, yet he has already garnered endorsements from the Chicago Teachers Union and United Working Families.
wjol.com
IDOT Launches I-80 Project Website
The Illinois Department of Transportation is providing a new website for the latest information on the I-80 project in Will County. The one-point-two-billion-dollar reconstruction of I-80 through Will County is one of the cornerstone projects of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. The website is I80will.org.
University of Chicago student organization hosts 'BIPOC-only' discussion about race on campus
A University of Chicago student organization is hosting a "BIPOC-only" discussion on race as part of the group's "dis-orientation" that is hosted in the fall semester.
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
Bullet found in threatening letter sent to Downers Grove library who was set to host drag show Bingo, mayor says
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — The Downers Grove Public Library cancelled a drag queen Bingo event hosted for teens due to alleged threats made, and details of the incident were released Thursday. According to Downers Grove police, the library received a letter that included a bullet and a handwritten return address on the envelope that said, […]
Illinois house speaker defends state's upcoming elimination of cash bail amid harsh skepticism from Republicans
The speaker of the Illinois House said Wednesday his political opponents want to sow fear and spread misinformation. Speaker Chris Welch (D-Hillside) told the City Club of Chicago that the elimination of cash bail, effective Jan. 1, is a good thing.
napervillelocal.com
Chicago Suburb Makes Money Magazine’s 2022 Best Places To Live List
For the second year in a row, Naperville has earned a spot on Money magazine’s roundup of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. The city came in at number 16 in the magazine’s 2022 rankings and was just one of two places in Illinois to make the list.
napervillelocal.com
Downtown Naperville celebrating completion of $4.9 million streetscape project
The atmosphere in downtown Naperville is normally festive, but there’s now an extra reason to celebrate. The city’s $4.9 million streetscape project that began in March is just about completed. While final touches still need to be added, the bulk of the major work is done. Continue Reading...
Hyde Park Herald
Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2