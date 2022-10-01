ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

The Spun

Legendary Wrestler Reportedly Died At 79 On Friday

Antonio Inoki, an iconic Japanese pro wrestler and influential politician, passed away on Friday at the age of 79. Inoki's death was confirmed by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the promotion he founded. Throughout his career in wrestling and politics, Inoki promoted peace. He was actually elected into the Japanese House of...
WWE
The Independent

Popular wrestler and politician Antonio Inoki dies at 79

A popular Japanese professional wrestler and lawmaker Antonio Inoki, who faced a world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in a mixed martial arts match in 1976, has died at 79.Inoki brought Japanese pro-wrestling to fame and pioneered mixed martial arts matches between top wrestlers and champions from other combat sports like judo, karate and boxing. He also was the first in his sport to enter politics. He promoted peace through sports and made more than 30 trips to North Korea during his time as a lawmaker in hopes of forging peace and friendship.Inoki, who was battling a rare disease called...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Wrestling Legend and WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki Dead at Age 79

Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki, who was also a member of the House of Councilors and was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 79. The report comes from Yahoo! Japan, though there are no details on what led to his passing. Inoki was a huge influence in the world of wrestling, as he would help create New Japan Pro Wrestling and help build it to immense success, and would then battle Muhammad Ali in an unforgettable wrestler vs boxer match. Later he would face Ric Flair in North Korea in front of an immense crowd, and later he would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Our thoughts are with Inoki's family and friends.
WWE
The Spun

Triple H Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestling Figure

It was announced on Friday that iconic wrestler Antonio Inoki passed away. He was 79 years old. Inoki, who was born in Yokohama, Japan in 1943, started his own promotion in 1972 called New Japan Pro Wrestling. Inoki was the first Japanese wrestler to win the WWF championship. In 2010,...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Signs Another Former World Heavyweight Champion

Another one for the collection. One of AEW’s greatest strengths has been its roster. The company has been built on the amount of wrestlers that it has and the variety that it is able to present. AEW continues to add new talent to the roster and create new possibilities, which they have done again by signing another former World Heavyweight Champion to an official contract.
WWE
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced

Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing

Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Number One Contender For IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Crowned At Royal Quest II

The main event of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Royal Quest II Night 2 saw Zack Sabre Jr. take on Tetsuya Naito with the winner earning the right to challenge Will Ospreay for his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. To this point, Naito has held virtually every single title in NJPW except for that one, and ZSJ would have been seeking his first-ever United States Championship reign. But when the proverbial smoke cleared on their bout, it was Naito who would see his hand raised high in victory, claiming the No. 1 contendership for a future match-up.
COMBAT SPORTS
Deadspin

Antonio Inoki leaves behind a legacy that rivals any in combat sports

There’s not an athlete in combat-sports history with a bigger influence than Antonio Inoki. How many other professional wrestlers have a common opponent in Superman? Inoki is one degree of separation from Clark Kent because of his 1976 fight against Muhammad Ali, then the WBC and WBA heavyweight champion with a 53-2 record. The pair of titans fought to a draw in a bout considered to be foreshadowing for mixed martial arts.
COMBAT SPORTS
International Business Times

Seth Rollins Makes Stunning Admission About Living In WWE's 'Roman Reigns Era'

WWE fans have been fortunate enough to watch the rise of Roman Reigns to the top of pro wrestling relevancy years after they chewed him up and spat him out. During the dark years of Reigns' climb, the fans already had their sights set on having Seth Rollins as their favored child out of the three former members of the Shield including Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley now with AEW).
WWE
Yardbarker

The wrestling world reacts to the passing of Antonio Inoki

Since the news broke of Antonio Inoki passing away at the age of 79, the wrestling world has been reacting. Inoki is one of the biggest names ever in pro wrestling history. He broke into the business in 1972 when he founded New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he remained the promotion owner until 2005 when he sold his controlling shares to Yuke's video game company.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dax Harwood Calls Out Tony Khan At NJPW Royal Quest II

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) retained their IWGP Tag Team Titles against Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) during Night One of NJPW Royal Quest II. After the tag team title match, Harwood sent out a clear message to AEW CEO Tony Khan. "First things first, Tony Khan,...
WWE
PWMania

Seth Rollins Poses With Top WWE Stars as Rhe Shield at WWE Live Event

At a WWE live event that took place over the weekend in Bismarck, North Dakota, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and The Miz did their best impressions of members of The Shield. During the main event, Street Fight, the three men used the famous hand pose used by the Shield, which resulted in loud boos from the fans at the Bismarck Event Center. The match was against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and Kevin Owens.
BISMARCK, ND
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Gives Insight Into How He Increased Business For NJPW And AEW

Chris Jericho reflected on the time he did big business for NJPW, which ultimately helped AEW get off the ground. The Wrestle Kingdom 12 match between Kenny Omega and Jericho under the NJPW banner in 2018 is often credited for convincing Tony Khan to start AEW. During an appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Jericho shared why he thinks that match ultimately helped Khan see the potential in starting his own wrestling promotion.
WWE
Yardbarker

Ricky Steamboat teaming with FTR in return match

For his first match back in 12 years, Ricky Steamboat will team with multi-promotional tag team champions FTR at November's Return of the Dragon show in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Big Time Wrestling-promoted event on November 27th will see the trio take on AEW regulars Jay Lethal (as Black Machismo),...
RALEIGH, NC
Fightful

Ricky Steamboat To Team With FTR At 11/27 Big Time Wrestling Event

The Dragon has found a couple of partners. As Sports Illustrated reported, Ricky Steamboat will return to the ring for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Dorton Arena. Steamboat hasn't wrestled since 2010 when he teamed with his son, Richie Steamboat against The Dudebustera, Caylen...
RALEIGH, NC
wrestlinginc.com

Mae Young Classic Competitor Advances In IWGP Women's Championship Tournament

Earlier this year, New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM announced the brand new IWGP Women's Championship. On top of that, the companies announced a tournament to crown the inaugural champion. While the event is still ongoing, another competitor has progressed to the next stage. Beware, spoilers ahead. Per Figure Four...
WWE

