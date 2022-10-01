ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Founder’s Day celebrates 231 years of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Historic House Museums of Knoxville and the East Tennessee Historical Society are inviting the public to their Founder’s Day celebration as Knoxville turns 231 years old. During the celebration, both organizations will reflect on the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair in...
WATE

Knox Pridefest weekend returns, parade kicks off event

Knox Pridefest parade on Friday kicked off a weekend celebration of diversity. Knox Pridefest weekend returns, parade kicks off …. Knoxville Vietnam veteran rode a scooter cross-country. Volunteer Legacy pairs UT athletes and nonprofits. Game of the Week preview. Federal court in Knoxville celebrates new district …. Who’s Hiring? Knoxville...
WATE

Powell High School principal, from student to leader

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – At Powell High School community spirit is commonplace with a lot of the student body cherishing their time spent as a Panther. One such student would return as a doctor and the school’s principal. I think we have all been there at one point,...
WATE

Fire damages Knoxville apartment on Kenesaw Ave

Knox Pridefest weekend returns, parade kicks off …. Knoxville Vietnam veteran rode a scooter cross-country. Federal court in Knoxville celebrates new district …. Teen, 16, named suspect in fatal North Knoxville …. Michael Gray Jr appeared in court.
WATE

Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting

One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. East TN man freed from Venezuelan prison reunites …. TDOT Smart Way traffic cameras show crash cleanup …. Coffee shop caters to special needs. 6 Storm Team Starwatch: Hunter’s moon and more. Bear cub...
