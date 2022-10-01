Read full article on original website
WATE
Founder’s Day celebrates 231 years of Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Historic House Museums of Knoxville and the East Tennessee Historical Society are inviting the public to their Founder’s Day celebration as Knoxville turns 231 years old. During the celebration, both organizations will reflect on the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair in...
Knoxville working to give children a safer walk to school
City of Knoxville has added several sidewalks recently.
Knoxville woman with Florida ties helps Hurricane Ian victims
Here in East Tennessee many are trying to find ways to help hurricane victims. One woman who moved here after living through hurricane Charlie is now doing her best to give back.
‘We never lost hope’ Family of TN man released by Venezuela head to Texas for reunion
Matthew Heath, a Marine Corp veteran has been released as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Venezuela.
Hawkins, Loudon County 911 specialists join Hurricane Ian response in Florida
The Hawkins County 911 dispatcher is part of a statewide team heading to Florida to help answer 911 calls and dispatch resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
WATE
Knox Pridefest weekend returns, parade kicks off event
Knox Pridefest parade on Friday kicked off a weekend celebration of diversity.
Look for an adventure buddy, meet Darla
If you are looking for a new adventure buddy, our pet of the week, Darla, could be perfect for you.
Knox Pride parade kicks off weekend festival
Knox Pridefest parade marched through downtown Friday night.
WATE
Lenoir City coffee shop that employs workers with special needs aims to keep doors open
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — All it took was one customer visiting Riverside Coffee Shop to post on Facebook the challenges the business has faced due to the pandemic. The coffee shop employs those with special needs and now the community is rallying behind them with their support to help keep them open.
WATE
Powell High School principal, from student to leader
POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – At Powell High School community spirit is commonplace with a lot of the student body cherishing their time spent as a Panther. One such student would return as a doctor and the school’s principal. I think we have all been there at one point,...
WATE
Fire damages Knoxville apartment on Kenesaw Ave
Fire damages Knoxville apartment on Kenesaw Ave
WATE
Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting
Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting

One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning.
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year.
Knoxville Vietnam veteran rides to raise money for Ukraine
An 80-year-old Vietnam veteran traveled cross country on a scooter, raising money for families in Ukraine, who have husbands, sons, and fathers who have had to go to war.
KFD responds to apartment fire in Sequoyah Hills
Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood according to the Knoxville Fire Depart
WATE
Hawkins, Loudon 911 dispatchers deploy to Florida
Cheyenne Murrell, a shift supervisor with Hawkins County ECD, deployed Friday for Naples, Florida to assist with the Hurricane Ian aftermath. Amanda Johnston and Sandra Courtney, with Loudon County, have deployed as well.
Household hazardous waste collection in East TN counties happening Saturday
People in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties can bring their household hazardous waste to TDEC-run mobile collection sites on Saturday.
WATE
‘Larger presence than normal’ of law enforcement at Clinton High due to social media rumors
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday morning, Clinton High School could look different. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says it will have a “larger presence than normal” in the high school’s hallways and on campus over threats of a walkout. A social media post from Anderson County Schools states the rumored walkout could be in protest of the bathroom law.
New cocktail bar brings wonderland to East Tennessee
A new cocktail bar that opened in Market Square, is bringing the whimsy of wonderland to East Tennessee.
Silver Alert: Harriman man found safe
TBI has updated a Silver Alert for Earl Eugene Foster, 87, who has been found safe.
