ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Switch to winter-blend gasoline may bring relief at the pump

CHICO, Calif. - Relief from rising gas prices may be on the way for Californians. Governor Gavin Newsom asked the California Air Resources Board to roll out winter-blend gasoline early this year. Winter-blend gasoline has a higher Reid Vapor Pressure which means it evaporates more and burns gas more easily.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy