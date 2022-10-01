Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Californians conserving more as we begin new water year, potential 4th year of drought
On Monday the California Department of Water Resources will be releasing an update on current drought conditions, and how the state is taking actions now for a potential fourth year of drought. The new water year started October 1. At a media briefing on Monday, state climatologists and other water...
actionnewsnow.com
Switch to winter-blend gasoline may bring relief at the pump
CHICO, Calif. - Relief from rising gas prices may be on the way for Californians. Governor Gavin Newsom asked the California Air Resources Board to roll out winter-blend gasoline early this year. Winter-blend gasoline has a higher Reid Vapor Pressure which means it evaporates more and burns gas more easily.
actionnewsnow.com
California’s average gas price continues to rise, up 11 cents Friday
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Rising gas prices show no signs of easing the average price of gas in California is $6.29 a gallon. That's up 11 cents from Thursday and nearly double the national average, which is $3.79. A Gas Buddy spokesperson says there are three main reasons for most recent...
