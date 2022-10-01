With a snip of the scissors, the vision that the late Pat Summitt and store founder Terri Holder had for Orange Mountain Designs became actuality for the Lady Vols brand. “Pat would be so proud of this store and where it’s come and how Terri has really taken ahold of it and just run with it,” said Lady Vols Basketball Coach Kellie Harper, who participated in the ribbon-cutting Oct. 1 to officially open Orange Mountain Design’s first store in Knoxville. “And now the partnership with Jeff (Goodfriend) and Alumni Hall and what they’re doing, it’s just really taken it to another level. It really has.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO