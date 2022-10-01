Read full article on original website
'This is what we wanted our Lady Vols brand to become'
With a snip of the scissors, the vision that the late Pat Summitt and store founder Terri Holder had for Orange Mountain Designs became actuality for the Lady Vols brand. “Pat would be so proud of this store and where it’s come and how Terri has really taken ahold of it and just run with it,” said Lady Vols Basketball Coach Kellie Harper, who participated in the ribbon-cutting Oct. 1 to officially open Orange Mountain Design’s first store in Knoxville. “And now the partnership with Jeff (Goodfriend) and Alumni Hall and what they’re doing, it’s just really taken it to another level. It really has.”
Vols Open as Road Favorite Ahead of Top-25 Matchup Against LSU
Tennessee did not play this week as the Vols had an open week between Florida and LSU. Now, preparations turn toward game week as the Vols are set for a top-25 showdown against the Tigers in Baton Rouge. In the polls, Tennessee moved to No.8 in the coaches poll and stayed even in the AP Poll. ...
Attending Vols' win over Florida 'magical' for five-star QB commit Iamaleava
Five-star Tennessee quarterback commitment Nicholaus Iamaleava, the star of the Vols' 2023 class, discusses his latest trip to Knoxville for Tennessee's win over Florida on Sept. 24.
Four-Star Receiver Sets Commitment Date
Four-star junior receiver Mazeo Bennett released his top eight and set a mid October commitment date Saturday afternoon. Bennett will announce his college decision on Oct. 18 and is choosing between a top group including Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Tennessee. Bennett ranks as...
Tennessee Vols fans make big impression on talented recruit from Alabama
Tennessee Vols fans made quite an impression this past weekend on 2023 three-star offensive tackle Vysen Lang. Lang, 6-foot-5/335 lbs from Pike Road, AL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 26 player in Alabama and the No. 58 offensive tackle in the nation. The Alabama native...
Founder’s Day celebrates 231 years of Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Historic House Museums of Knoxville and the East Tennessee Historical Society are inviting the public to their Founder’s Day celebration as Knoxville turns 231 years old. During the celebration, both organizations will reflect on the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair in...
Knox Pridefest weekend returns, parade kicks off event
Knox Pridefest parade on Friday kicked off a weekend celebration of diversity. Knox Pridefest weekend returns, parade kicks off …. Knoxville Vietnam veteran rode a scooter cross-country. Volunteer Legacy pairs UT athletes and nonprofits. Game of the Week preview. Federal court in Knoxville celebrates new district …. Who’s Hiring? Knoxville...
Knox Pride parade kicks off weekend festival
Knox Pridefest parade marched through downtown Friday night.
River Breeze Event Center opens in Knoxville with ‘Fridays in Fall’ concert series
Parker Frost, a middle-aged “concert junkie,” visits on average 50 to 60 concerts a year and has found everything wrong with concert venues to create an ideal event center of his own. Frost envisioned a seamless concert experience starting from Downtown Knoxville. He pictured college students being able...
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TN WOMAN CELEBRATES 100TH BIRTHDAY – GETS PAPAL BLESSING FROM POPE FRANCIS
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – An East Tennessee woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family by her side and a special gift that brought her to tears. Grace McGavin, 100, moved to Tennessee in 2021, and now resides in Maryville. For her big day, four generations of her family traveled from Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Nashville and Knoxville to be together.
Fire damages Knoxville apartment on Kenesaw Ave
Knox Pridefest weekend returns, parade kicks off …. Knoxville Vietnam veteran rode a scooter cross-country. Federal court in Knoxville celebrates new district …. Teen, 16, named suspect in fatal North Knoxville …. Michael Gray Jr appeared in court.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday night. The official stated that at around 10:30 p.m. a man was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Look for an adventure buddy, meet Darla
If you are looking for a new adventure buddy, our pet of the week, Darla, could be perfect for you.
Knoxville woman with Florida ties helps Hurricane Ian victims
Here in East Tennessee many are trying to find ways to help hurricane victims. One woman who moved here after living through hurricane Charlie is now doing her best to give back.
Hawkins, Loudon County 911 specialists join Hurricane Ian response in Florida
The Hawkins County 911 dispatcher is part of a statewide team heading to Florida to help answer 911 calls and dispatch resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s sacrificing their profit to feed kids during a pandemic or offering free meals to anyone short on change through their “Pay It Forward” initiative, Little Nicky’s New York Pizza owners Dina and Nick Haddad always rise to the occasion when East Tennesseans are in need.
ACS: Superintendent Tim Parrott addresses Clinton High School lockdown rumors
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools has addressed the rumors and misinformation about the lockdown that took place at Clinton High School on Friday. According to superintendent Tim Parrott, Mr. Jenkins, principal at Clinton High School, and staff had heard rumors of a potential walkout related to an incident that happened at the beginning of the school year. This alleged incident involved a student's restroom usage and their alleged activities in the restroom.
Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting
One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. East TN man freed from Venezuelan prison reunites …. TDOT Smart Way traffic cameras show crash cleanup …. Coffee shop caters to special needs. 6 Storm Team Starwatch: Hunter’s moon and more. Bear cub...
Knoxville working to give children a safer walk to school
City of Knoxville has added several sidewalks recently.
‘A lot of misinformation’ | Anderson Co. Schools dispels rumors after lockdown
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Director of Anderson County Schools Tim Parrott released a statement on Saturday to dispel rumors and misinformation that he said had spread on social media. Clinton High School went on a soft lockdown on Friday, Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. after Principal...
