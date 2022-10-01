ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

247Sports

'This is what we wanted our Lady Vols brand to become'

With a snip of the scissors, the vision that the late Pat Summitt and store founder Terri Holder had for Orange Mountain Designs became actuality for the Lady Vols brand. "Pat would be so proud of this store and where it's come and how Terri has really taken ahold of it and just run with it," said Lady Vols Basketball Coach Kellie Harper, who participated in the ribbon-cutting Oct. 1 to officially open Orange Mountain Design's first store in Knoxville. "And now the partnership with Jeff (Goodfriend) and Alumni Hall and what they're doing, it's just really taken it to another level. It really has."
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Receiver Sets Commitment Date

Four-star junior receiver Mazeo Bennett released his top eight and set a mid October commitment date Saturday afternoon. Bennett will announce his college decision on Oct. 18 and is choosing between a top group including Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Tennessee. Bennett ranks as...
WATE

Founder's Day celebrates 231 years of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Historic House Museums of Knoxville and the East Tennessee Historical Society are inviting the public to their Founder's Day celebration as Knoxville turns 231 years old. During the celebration, both organizations will reflect on the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World's Fair in...
WATE

Knox Pridefest weekend returns, parade kicks off event

Knox Pridefest parade on Friday kicked off a weekend celebration of diversity.
crossvillenews1st.com

EAST TN WOMAN CELEBRATES 100TH BIRTHDAY – GETS PAPAL BLESSING FROM POPE FRANCIS

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – An East Tennessee woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family by her side and a special gift that brought her to tears. Grace McGavin, 100, moved to Tennessee in 2021, and now resides in Maryville. For her big day, four generations of her family traveled from Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Nashville and Knoxville to be together.
WATE

Fire damages Knoxville apartment on Kenesaw Ave

Knox Pridefest weekend returns, parade kicks off …. Knoxville Vietnam veteran rode a scooter cross-country. Federal court in Knoxville celebrates new district …. Teen, 16, named suspect in fatal North Knoxville …. Michael Gray Jr appeared in court.
wvlt.tv

Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it's sacrificing their profit to feed kids during a pandemic or offering free meals to anyone short on change through their "Pay It Forward" initiative, Little Nicky's New York Pizza owners Dina and Nick Haddad always rise to the occasion when East Tennesseans are in need.
WBIR

ACS: Superintendent Tim Parrott addresses Clinton High School lockdown rumors

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools has addressed the rumors and misinformation about the lockdown that took place at Clinton High School on Friday. According to superintendent Tim Parrott, Mr. Jenkins, principal at Clinton High School, and staff had heard rumors of a potential walkout related to an incident that happened at the beginning of the school year. This alleged incident involved a student's restroom usage and their alleged activities in the restroom.
WATE

Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting

One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning.
