Following out of favor in recent years, NikeLab 21 Mercer in New York City’s SoHo is now set to close next year, according to reports. Serving one of the sportswear giant’s main sneaker boutique locations and a special activation space in the past, the 21 Mercer, which opened in 2008, served as an integral part of sneaker culture in New York. Though the destination for sneakerheads has fallen out of favor with the nearby opening of.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO