City, County Set Joint Summit on Building 10,000 Units of Affordable Housing
San Diego County and its largest city are planning to work together to build at least 10,000 affordable housing units on public land and streamline permitting for developers. Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will lead a joint summit of the two governing bodies on Monday where a resolution to move forward is expected.
Local organization helps low-income Latino families in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It was an emotional moment for 19-year-old Estephani Ayala from Spring Valley as she listened to her mom, Silvia Preciado, say how proud she is of her daughter, who is studying to become a lawyer at UC Merced. "They always raised me to pursue higher education,...
KPBS
Roundtable: Where enforcement fits into San Diego's homeless strategy
Safety and quality of life concerns rise to the surface in San Diego's debate over how to respond to the problem of homelessness. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about enforcement when it comes to issues surrounding homelessness in San Diego. This week, former NBA star and San Diego resident Bill Walton publicly criticized Mayor Todd Gloria for his handling of the situation as complaints pile up over encampments and safety issues in public spaces like parks and sidewalks. Guests include The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary Warth, KPBS reporter Alexander Nguyen and Lara Korte, the co-author of Politico's California Playbook.
kusi.com
Gavin Newsom vetoes much-needed funds for TJ Sewage Crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have given $100 million to state water resources, half of which would have gone to cleaning up the disaster that is the Imperial Beach ocean or “Tijuana sewage crisis” affecting miles and miles of waterways and beaches near the San Diego southern border.
indiacurrents.com
Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse
The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS VOTE TO CREATE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FUND FOR MIDDLE-INCOME WORKFORCE HOUSING
Supervisors Joel Anderson and Vice Chair Nora Vargas brought forward Tuesday’s board action. Photo: in anticipation of Tuesday’s vote, Supervisor Anderson (left, at podium) and Vice Chair Vargas (right) hosted a press conference along with Deborah Norwood Ruane (center-right), founder of the Middlemarch Fund, Lori Holt Pfeiler (center), CEO of Building Industry Association, and Angeli Calinog Hoyos (center-left), Public Affairs Manager at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.
New State Law Allows SDSU, Other CSU Campuses to Offer Doctorates in Public Health
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed SB 684 allowing San Diego State and other California State University campuses to offer independent Doctor of Public Health programs. The signing of the bill is a welcome development, according to San Diego State officials, who have advocated for independent doctorates. “SDSU has long argued...
kusi.com
335,000 low-income San Diegans may lose healthcare
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents joined the Mayor of Chula Vista in hosting a rally Thursday, Sept. 29 to protest against the disruption of medical services. The potential disruption could affect 335,000 low-income San Diegans. This after the California Department of Health Care Services voted to remove community health...
eastcountymagazine.org
GOVERNOR NEWSOM SIGNS CARE COURT LEGISLATION TO ASSURE MENTALLY ILL ARE HOUSED AND GET TREATMENT
Photo via the Governor’s office: Governor Gavin Newsom signs the CARE Act into law at a ceremony in San Jose. September 29, 2022 (Sacramento) – East County’s legislators unanimously supported a measure signed into law Sept. 14 by Governor Gavin Newsom. It’s aimed at addressing a dire problem: homeless people suffering from untreated mental illness or substance abuse disorders.
KPBS
How to vote in jail or if you have a record
For more on how to vote and where to find your nearest vote center or ballot drop-off location, read our story, “What you need to know to vote in California’s 2022 General Election.” Leer en español aquí. Go to. In some states, the right to...
sdrostra.com
McCann: U.S. Postal Service Certifies Ammar Campa-Najjar’s Address is in City of San Diego
Chula Vista Councilmember and mayoral candidate John McCann is providing additional documentation backing his claim that opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar does not reside in the City of Chula Vista. press release at San Diego News Desk. prior press release from former Chula Vista Mayor Shirley Horton. Some of the documentation…
KPBS
Local activists vow to keep fighting after Newsom vetoes jail deaths bill
Yusef Miller has been advocating for change inside San Diego County jails for years. He co-founded the North County Equity Justice Coalition Saving Lives in Custody Campaign. He said it’s shocking Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the Saving Lives In Custody Act, a bill intended to prevent more deaths. "We...
SD County COVID Hospitalizations Rise by 11 to 191, with 16 in Intensive Care
The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 11 to 191, according to the latest state data released Saturday. Of those patients, 16 were in intensive care, down four from the previous day, with 246 available ICU beds, down 15. San Diego County reported 290...
Honor Flight San Diego’s first ever all-Vietnam veteran flight lands to hero’s welcome
A total of 85 Vietnam veterans returned home Sunday from Washington D.C. for Honor Flight San Diego’s first-ever all Vietnam veteran flight.
Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Opens in Vista with Dual Purpose of Stoking Interest in Arts
Affordable housing developer Community HousingWorks has opened Paseo Artist Village, a pedestrian-friendly and transit-oriented, mixed-use complex in Vista. Units in the artist village – there are 60, with up to three bedrooms per apartment – are available to local Vista residents, artists and veterans earning from 30-59% of the area median income.
NBC San Diego
Unarmed Guards to Start Patrolling Downtown Oceanside 24/7
Millions of people visit Oceanside’s sunny beaches every year. For businesses in the downtown area, these sales are vital. “I’ve talked to other businesses in the area and I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that as long as we can make Oceanside nicer and cleaner and safer, it’ll help attract more people in the area and help businesses grow,” said Steven Osuna, manager at Swami’s Cafe Oceanside.
Candidate for Chula Vista City Attorney dies
Controversy has erupted after one of the two candidates to be Chula Vista's next City Attorney died.
KPBS
Sailor acquitted of setting warship on fire
The sailor who was accused of setting fire to the USS Bonhomme Richard in 2020 was acquitted Friday by a military judge. In other news, the minimum wage is being raised to $16.30 an hour in the city of San Diego in January, but rent, gas, food and utilities are going up too. Plus, a youth boxing program in Vista got displaced from their gym last year, but that didn't stop the organizer who decided to build the gym in his backyard.
Chula Vista Medi-Cal provider rallies against new plan that serves low-income patients
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A major provider for low-income patients is proposed to lose a contract with the state but not without a fight. On Thursday, Community Health Group based in the South Bay rallied to keep serving it's 335,000 Medi-Cal patients. “If it wasn't for Community Health Group,...
