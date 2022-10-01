ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Warren football scores in final minute to get past Boonton

By Todd Cohen
New Jersey Herald
New Jersey Herald
 2 days ago
BOONTON – In the span of one quarter, North Warren running back Alex Diaz experienced an emotional roller coaster that put him on complete opposite ends of the spectrum.

Diaz, who appeared headed for a touchdown to give his team a two-score lead, fumbled the ball in the end zone, giving Boonton the ball at its own 20 and the opportunity for a winning score.

But the senior was offered the perfect opportunity for redemption.

Diaz caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jared Van Valkenburg with 48 seconds left to rally North Warren past Boonton 26-21 in the SFC National Blue division game Friday night.

“That kid (Diaz) is a player and we needed him for us,” North Warren coach Eugene Fluri said. “That (fumble) play was in the past and we tell these kids to turn the page, clear your head and be in the present.”

With North Warren facing a third-and-7, the Patriots switched their focus from the running game to attacking through the air. Diaz grabbed the toss in stride at the Boonton 5-yard line and coasted in untouched for his second reception of the game.

The victory not only lifts North Warren over the .500 mark at 3-2 but also likely helped it cross on the right side of the playoff bubble. Entering the week, North Warren ranked as the No. 17 seed in Group 1 North – one spot away from qualifying for the field.

“Adversity is good and we’d much rather see it now than later in the season,” said Fluri, whose squad lost to Kinnelon 28-7 a week ago. “This win keeps us in the hunt.”

Boonton’s final drive reached its own 45-yard line but quarterback Adam Qose failed to connect on three consecutive pass attempts as time expired.

The game opened with three straight noteworthy plays for a wild start. Boonton’s Nick Scaltro broke free along the right side of the field for a 63-yard touchdown just 1:35 into the contest.

Van Valkenburg found tight end Craig Shipps for a 65-yard touchdown connection just 21 seconds after Scaltro’s score to tie the game. It was one of three straight touchdowns for North Warren (3-2) as Boonton’s offense failed to keep pace with the Patriots, who notched a turnover with a key interception by Lucas Csezmadia in his own end zone, and the squad surged from there.

The Patriots dominated time of possession in the first half, holding the ball for nearly 20 minutes as they grinded out yardage behind its imposing offensive line of tight end Craig Shipps, Justin Bende, Cooper Rosso, Richard Morro, Jack Moritz, and Jason Wohlers, who just returned to the lineup from injury.

“We couldn’t be three-and-out on offense, because we’d never see the ball,” Fluri said.

What it means

The North Warren victory ends a two-game winning streak in the series for Boonton. North Warren holds a 5-4 edge since the schools began play back in 2014. North Warren also moves ahead of Boonton in the battle for second place in the division with a 3-1 mark, while the Bombers drop to 2-2 in the SFC National Blue. Both teams were also members of the same division last year in the SFC Independence White.

The Patriots have opened the season with a 3-2 mark. It’s the best start since the team went 5-0 in 2015. North Warren hopes to secure its fourth win next week, matching its win total from a year ago.

Key play

Diaz proved to be an impact played on the team’s final drive of the game. After starting at his own 33, Diaz had a wild run that had him racing toward the left and then reversing field for a 15-yard gain that put his team near midfield.

Seven plays later, the senior caught the game-winning 35-yard touchdown to hand North Warren its third victory of the season.

By the numbers

► North Warren ran 35 offensive plays to Boonton’s 11 plays in the first half. The Patriots also outgained the opposition 242 to 79 over that span.

► There were only two penalties in the game. North Warren was flagged with an illegal procedure infraction due to a kickoff that sailed out of bounds and a personal foul after Boonton’s last touchdown.

► The 26 points score is the most by a North Warren team against Boonton since the Patriots earned a 35-12 victory in 2013.

Game balls

► Diaz finished with 22 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown two receptions for 37 yards and another touchdown for North Warren.

► Tight end Craig Shipps had three catches for 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Patriots.

► Boonton’s Nick Scaltro had 23 carries for a game-high 193 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

They said it

"Boonton has gone green and it’s truly a beautiful thing.” – Rich Esteves, whose son Paul is battling cancer and was honored at the Boonton game. Paul Esteves is a soccer player for the Bombers. The players and some of the fans donned fluorescent green for the junior, whose brother Aiden is a lineman for the football team.

“This win is a big moment because we’ve been hoping this will be our year and now we’re back in the running to make the playoffs,” – Patriots lineman Cooper Rosso said.

► North Warren (3-2) visits High Point on Friday night.

► Boonton (2-3) travels to Weequahic on Friday night.

